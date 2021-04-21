Air France to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The head of the vaccination campaign in Romania, Valeriu Gheorghita said that over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for the AstraZeneca vaccination and nearly 100,000 others didn’t show up for vaccination. Nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca…

- The World Bank said in the latest edition of Europe and Central Asia Economic report that it expects Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 4.3% in 2021, according to Romania Insider. “Romania’s economy is expected to improve this year in the second half of the year,” said the World Bank.…

- Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos, were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider. The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

- Romania’s national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts on Monday with Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways which will include e-charging facilities, according to Romania-Insider. Rompetrol will build fuel and power stations in…

- German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

- Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government…

- Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…

- The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest. With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…