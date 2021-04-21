Air France to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July

Stiri Recomandate

Coronavirus în Maramureș: Cazurile în fiecare județ la data de 21 aprilie

Coronavirus în Maramureș: Cazurile în fiecare județ la data de 21 aprilie

Până astăzi, 21 aprilie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.037.009 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 954.868 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați, transmite GCS. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național,… [citeste mai departe]

Metodă inedită pentru a obține mai multe zile libere plătite: Un cuplu s-a căsătorit de 4 ori într-o lună

Metodă inedită pentru a obține mai multe zile libere plătite: Un cuplu s-a căsătorit de 4 ori într-o lună

Un cuplu din Taiwan a apelat la o metodă inedită pentru a-și prelungi luna de miere. Dorind să obţină cât mai multe zile libere plătite, tinerii s-au căsătorit de patru ori într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 3.000 de noi bolnavi cu Covid-19! Dintre aceștia, 68 sunt din Argeș!

Peste 3.000 de noi bolnavi cu Covid-19! Dintre aceștia, 68 sunt din Argeș!

Până astăzi, 21 aprilie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.037.009 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 954.868 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față de ultima… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin ameninţă Occidentul cu un „răspuns asimetric, rapid şi dur"

Vladimir Putin ameninţă Occidentul cu un „răspuns asimetric, rapid şi dur”

Pe fondul întăririi militare la graniţa cu Ucraina şi în peninsula ocupată Crimeea, preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin susţine că nu ţara sa este vinovată de situaţiile tensionate în care este implicată, ci doar răspunde unor „atacuri”. [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare în municipiul Suceava a scăzut la 1,13 cazuri de Covid la mia de locuitori

Rata de infectare în municipiul Suceava a scăzut la 1,13 cazuri de Covid la mia de locuitori

În municipiul Suceava, rata de infectare cu COVID-19 s-a redus de la 1,19 la 1,13 la mia de locuitori. La Vatra Dornei, incidența a coborît de la 2,01 la 1,95, la Cîmpulung este de 0,62, la Rădăuși de 0,38, iar la… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul de stat în MS Monica Althamer se deplasează la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Slatina

Secretarul de stat în MS Monica Althamer se deplasează la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Slatina

Secretarul de stat în Ministerul Sănătăţii Monica Althamer se deplasează miercuri la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Slatina pentru a evalua situaţia şi a discuta cu autorităţile locale privind transferul… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa națională de fotbal a Republicii Moldova, încă un meci amical. „Tricolorii" vor juca cu reprezentativa Turciei

Echipa națională de fotbal a Republicii Moldova, încă un meci amical. „Tricolorii” vor juca cu reprezentativa Turciei

Echipa națională de fotbal a Republicii Moldova va avea de disputat încă un meci amical în această vară. „Tricolorii” vor juca cu reprezentativa Turciei… [citeste mai departe]

Din nou creștere ușoară a cazurilor noi de Covid din județul Suceava

Din nou creștere ușoară a cazurilor noi de Covid din județul Suceava

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a transmis că de marți și până miercuri, în județul Suceava au fost înregistrate 33 de cazuri noi de Covid. Numărul acestora este în ușoară creștere față de cel de marți, când în județ s-au raportat 25 de noi îmbolnăviri cu… [citeste mai departe]

"Suntem în cea mai rea situație posibilă!" Ponta, mesaj pesimist după recentele negocieri din Coaliție

”Suntem în cea mai rea situație posibilă!” Ponta, mesaj pesimist după recentele negocieri din Coaliție

Fostul premier Victor Ponta a luat la puricat recentele discuții de la nivelul Coaliției și deciziile luate în cadrul celor două runde de negocieri, desfășurate pe durata a tot atâtea… [citeste mai departe]

Armata americană vrea să repoziţioneze trupe în regiune după retragerea din Afganistan

Armata americană vrea să repoziţioneze trupe în regiune după retragerea din Afganistan

Armata americană va deschide negocieri cu mai multe state situate în vecinătatea Afganistanului pentru a repoziţiona forţe în regiune după retragerea din această ţară, pentru a împiedica o resurgenţă a Al-Qaida, a afirmat… [citeste mai departe]


Air France to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July

Publicat:
Air France to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July

French air carrier, will operate 17 weekly flights on the Bucharest-Paris route from July, according to Romania-Insider.  said that it currently flies eight times a week between Bucharest and Paris, the number is set to increase, respectively to 17 weekly flights between July 5 and August 8, 2021. “The Bucharest-Paris air […] The post to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

