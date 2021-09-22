Aide to Ukraine’s president survives assassination attempt

Stiri Recomandate

Vine și Doza 3. Cine are prioritate la super-rapel și de când încep înscrierile

Vine și Doza 3. Cine are prioritate la super-rapel și de când încep înscrierile

Autoritățile au anunțat că doza a 3-a a vaccinului anti-COVID va fi administrată în România începând cu 28 septembrie. „Având în vedere evoluția epidemiologică severă din România și necesitatea asigurării protecției maximale a cetățenilor…

Cîțu a anunțat când începe vaccinarea cu doza a treia!

Cîțu a anunțat când începe vaccinarea cu doza a treia!

Premierul Florin Cîțu a declarat, miercuri, la finalul ședinței Executivului că în urma întâlnirii CNCAV s-a decis ca de săptămâna viitoare să se înceapă vaccinare cu doza a treia. Începând cu data de 28 septembrie, pentru toate persoanele care au mai mult de 6 luni de la administrarea…

BREAKING NEWS Carantină de weekend în Timișoara

BREAKING NEWS Carantină de weekend în Timișoara

Carantina de noapte se instituie în weekend la Timișoara, după ce incidența a sărit, pentru a treia zi consecutiv, de 4 la mia de locuitori. Conform Prefecturii Timiș, Timișoara, orașul Jimbolia și Dudeștii Noi, Giulvăz, Dumbrăvița, Ghiroda, Giroc, Pădureni, Sacoșu Turcesc și Parța au rata de infectare…

FOTO| Acțiune a IPJ Alba pentru informării cetățenilor cu privire la noile reguli COVID-19 pentru restaurante și localuri

FOTO| Acțiune a IPJ Alba pentru informării cetățenilor cu privire la noile reguli COVID-19 pentru restaurante și localuri

FOTO| Acțiune a IPJ Alba pentru informării cetățenilor cu privire la noile reguli COVID-19 pentru restaurante și localuri

Cel mai deştept om din lume - Nu ridică niciodată vocea şi nu e niciodată stresat. Povestea lui Terence Tao

Cel mai deştept om din lume - Nu ridică niciodată vocea şi nu e niciodată stresat. Povestea lui Terence Tao

Terence Tao este cel mai deştept om din lume. Nu ridică niciodată vocea şi nu e niciodată stresat, scrie Mediafax. Pentru a întocmi clasamentul special al celor mai inteligenţi…

Florin Cîțu a cerut anchete ca să afle cum a ajuns City Insurance în pragul falimentului

Florin Cîțu a cerut anchete ca să afle cum a ajuns City Insurance în pragul falimentului

Premierul Florin Cîțu a declarat miercuri, 22 septembrie, la Palatul Victoria, că Guvernul a adoptat OUG pentru modificarea legii Fondului de Garantare a Asiguraţilor ca urmare a insolvenţei companiei City Insurance.…

Verificari ample cerute de premier în scandalul City Insurance. OUG pentru asiguraţi

Verificari ample cerute de premier în scandalul City Insurance. OUG pentru asiguraţi

Premierul Florin Cîţu a anunţat la finalul şedinţei de Guvern, miercuri, adoptarea unei OUG pentru modificarea Legii privind Fondul de garantare al asiguraţilor pentru cei păgubiţi în urma falimentului City Insurance. Şeful Executivului…

Șomuz Fălticeni a făcut față, o repriză componentei primei ligi, FC Voluntari

Șomuz Fălticeni a făcut față, o repriză componentei primei ligi, FC Voluntari

Formația de ligă a III-a, Șomuz Fălticeni, a făcut o figură frumoasă în cadrul șaisprezecimile Cupei României. Fălticenenii au condus cu 1-0 și  au făcut față cu brio echipei de Liga I, FC Voluntari. Gazdele pregătite de Iulian Ionesi…

DECLARAȚII HALUCINANTE date de una din FUNCȚIONARELE din dosarul Colectiv - `Verificam prin sondaj mapele. Erau foarte multe`

DECLARAȚII HALUCINANTE date de una din FUNCȚIONARELE din dosarul Colectiv - `Verificam prin sondaj mapele. Erau foarte multe`

Completul de divergență de la CAB a audiat, miercuri, una dintre funcționarele deja condamnate în dosarul morților de la colectiv și a auzit de la…

Condiţiile în care poţi să te imunizezi cu doza a treia de vaccin

Condiţiile în care poţi să te imunizezi cu doza a treia de vaccin

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat, miercuri, că a aprobat în ședința de Guvern o hotărâre care prevede aprobarea vaccinării împotriva Covid-19 cu doza a 3-a. Șeful Guvernului a precizat faptul că această prevedere îi privește pe cei care au făcut deja doza completă…


Aide to Ukraine's president survives assassination attempt

Publicat:
Aide to Ukraine’s president survives assassination attempt

A top adviser to the Ukrainian president, has survived an assassination attempt that officials suggest is tied to a political battle with criminal and corrupt interests, including the countries' oligarchs, according to .  At least 10 bullets struck the car of , an aide and longtime friend of Zelenskiy, on Wednesday as […]

