Aide to Ukraine’s president survives assassination attempt

- Bucharest entered the red scenario on Wednesday as the city’s COVID-19 incidence rate reached 3.3 per thousand inhabitants, Digi24 reported, quoting Bucharest prefect Antonela Ghita, according to Romania-Insider. In this scenario (at an incidence rate between 3 and 6 per thousand), people need to show…

- Un barbat din Grecia a fost arestat, dupa ce duminica, a prins in plasa un barbat mort și i-a aruncat cadavrul inapoi in mare, fara sa comunice poliției ce s-a intamplat, scrie The Guardian. Incidentul a avut loc, duminica, in aceeași zi in care un barbat in varsta de 74 de ani care ieșise și […] The…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Finance Minister Dan Vilceanu, MP of the ruling liberal PNL party, said the president’s office, according to See News. The new finance minister will be sworn in officially Wednesday evening, stated the president’s office in a…

- Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…

- Greek authorities told people in Athens to stay indoors on Wednesday as a wildfire raging uncontrolled north of the city covered the sky in a thick cloud of smoke, according to Reuters. More than 500 firefighters battled the blaze on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the city outskirts, assisted…

- Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…

- A senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday that rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, according to Reuters. At least 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural…

- The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters. Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…