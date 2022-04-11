Aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, from Buzau and Vrancea Archdiocese

Aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, from Buzau and Vrancea ArchdiocesePublicat:
The Archdiocese of Buzau and Vrancea has sent aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees that reached the Republic of Moldova, according to the press office of the religious organization.
