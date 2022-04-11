Aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, from Buzau and Vrancea Archdiocese

Stiri Recomandate

Accident rutier teribil. Un om a murit, circulația întreruptă și pericol de explozie pe o șosea din Cluj

Accident rutier teribil. Un om a murit, circulația întreruptă și pericol de explozie pe o șosea din Cluj

În urma impactului, şoferul autoutilitarei a rămas încarcerat în fiarele contorsionate ale mașinii, iar echipajele medicale n-au mai putut face nimic pentru a-l salva, potrivit sportsalajean… [citeste mai departe]

Paturile, redistribuite între secţiile spitalului. De ce a fost necesară această măsură

Paturile, redistribuite între secţiile spitalului. De ce a fost necesară această măsură

■ la unitatea sanitară romaşcană există 666 paturi ■ în unele secţii, cum e Pneumologia, este nevoie de creşterea numărului din cauza sechelelor post Covid ■ unele secţii vor avea paturi doar pentru internările de… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul fostului premier al Pakistanului, Imran Khan, demisionează din Adunarea Naţională

Partidul fostului premier al Pakistanului, Imran Khan, demisionează din Adunarea Naţională

Partidul fostului premier al Pakistanului, Imran Khan, înlăturat duminică de la putere prin moțiune de cenzură, a anunţat luni că demisionează din Adunarea Naţională, o acţiune ce ar putea declanşa alte tulburări politice. [citeste mai departe]

Şah / Cupa Prieteniei de la Năvodari, încălzire pentru Naţionalele de copii şi juniori de la Eforie Nord

Şah / Cupa Prieteniei de la Năvodari, încălzire pentru Naţionalele de copii şi juniori de la Eforie Nord

În întâmpinarea Campionatului Național de copii și juniori, la Năvodari a fost organizat un turneu de șah-blitz: Cupa Prieteniei. Turneul s-a desfășurat pe durata a nouă runde la un… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 36 de ani a fost incendiat de un consătean de-al său

Un bărbat de 36 de ani a fost incendiat de un consătean de-al său

Un bărbat de 36 de ani a fost incendiat de un consătean de-al său. Nenorocirea s-a produs în satul Frumuşica, raionul Floreşti. Potrivit poliţiei, agresorul, un bărbat de 47 ani, a venit acasă la victimă cu un recipient umplut cu benzină. [citeste mai departe]

Se caută înlocuitor pentru Dorenanu la CCR! Ce nume se vehiculează

Se caută înlocuitor pentru Dorenanu la CCR! Ce nume se vehiculează

Biroul permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor a declanşat, luni, procedurile pentru numirea unui judecător la Curtea Constituţională, pe locul actualului preşedinte, Valer Dorneanu, căruia îi expiră mandatul. Termenul de depunere a candidaturilor pentru această funcţie… [citeste mai departe]

O locomotivă a DERAIAT între Teiuș și Cluj-Napoca: Circulația feroviară a fost blocată

O locomotivă a DERAIAT între Teiuș și Cluj-Napoca: Circulația feroviară a fost blocată

O locomotivă a DERAIAT între Teiuș și Cluj-Napoca: Circulația feroviară a fost blocată O locomotivă a DERAIAT între Teiuș și Cluj-Napoca: Circulația feroviară a fost blocată Locomotiva unui tren de persoane care circula… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Timis:Portofel pierdut, politistii au gasit apartinatorul

IPJ Timis:Portofel pierdut, politistii au gasit apartinatorul

Nr. 111 din 11 Aprilie 2022 PORTOFEL PIERDUT, POLITISTII AU GASIT APARTINATORUL La data de 10 aprilie a.c., in jurul orei 10:00, politisti din cadrul Sectiei 12 Politie Rurala Periam, au fost sesizati cu privire la faptul ca in proximitatea unei statii peco din localitatea Lovrin,… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada A7 Moldova: au fost avizați indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru tronsonul Bacău-Pașcani. Vezi care este traseul autostrăzii!

Autostrada A7 Moldova: au fost avizați indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru tronsonul Bacău-Pașcani. Vezi care este traseul autostrăzii!

Au fost avizați indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru Autostrada Bacău-Pașcani, în cadrul Consiliului Tehnico-Economic al… [citeste mai departe]

„Situația financiară este critică”. Candidata Partidului Les Républicains le cere francezilor să o ajute să-şi plătească datoriile din campania electorală

„Situația financiară este critică”. Candidata Partidului Les Républicains le cere francezilor să o ajute să-şi plătească datoriile din campania electorală

Candidata Partidului Les Républicains Valérie Pécresse, care nu… [citeste mai departe]


Aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, from Buzau and Vrancea Archdiocese

Publicat:
Aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, from Buzau and Vrancea Archdiocese

of Buzau and Vrancea has sent aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees that reached the Republic of Moldova, according to the press office of the religious organization.

Lipovan Russian Community to the aid of Ukrainian women refugees with free introductory tailoring course

21:35, 28.03.2022 - The Braila County Lipovan Russian Community (CRL) is organizing as of April 1 a free introductory tailoring course for Ukrainian women refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

55 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in Republic of Moldova, sent to Chisinau

17:15, 16.03.2022 - A 55-tonne donation of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in the Republic of Moldova have reached, on Wednesday, Chisinau, announces the Department for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova (DRRM). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Burlington English Romania hiring English teachers from Ukraine, providing free classes for refugees

12:35, 14.03.2022 - Burlington English Romania International School is hiring English teachers from Ukraine and providing free English classes for Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released by the organisation on Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Ukrainian refugees treated at Targu Jiu County Emergency Hospital

13:05, 10.03.2022 - The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

CFR Calatori railway company helps 450 refugees to come from Iasi to Bucharest

13:25, 06.03.2022 - CFR Calatori (National Railway Company) on Sunday morning provided a train of the 12,605 type, with 8 wagons to help 450 refugees who entered Romania on board of a CFM train (from the Republic of Moldova), informs the company. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Pres. Iohannis: No data now to show a scenario that Republic of Moldova would be threatened

18:41, 05.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday, in the mobile camp for refugees from northeastern Siret, that, at present, there are no data to support a scenario according to which the Republic of Moldova would be threatened. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's ambassador to USA: We gathered over 100,000 dollars for Ukrainian refugees

21:40, 02.03.2022 - Romania's ambassador to the United States of America, Andrei Muraru, announces that through the fundraising campaign initiated by the diplomatic mission, 100,000 dollars were raised for the Ukrainian refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Car with Ukrainian refugees involved in traffic collision

09:30, 02.03.2022 - A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…


