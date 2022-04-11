Aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, from Buzau and Vrancea Archdiocese

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Braila County Lipovan Russian Community (CRL) is organizing as of April 1 a free introductory tailoring course for Ukrainian women refugees.

A 55-tonne donation of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in the Republic of Moldova have reached, on Wednesday, Chisinau, announces the Department for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova (DRRM).

Burlington English Romania International School is hiring English teachers from Ukraine and providing free English classes for Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released by the organisation on Monday, Agerpres reports.

The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu.

CFR Calatori (National Railway Company) on Sunday morning provided a train of the 12,605 type, with 8 wagons to help 450 refugees who entered Romania on board of a CFM train (from the Republic of Moldova), informs the company.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday, in the mobile camp for refugees from northeastern Siret, that, at present, there are no data to support a scenario according to which the Republic of Moldova would be threatened.

Romania's ambassador to the United States of America, Andrei Muraru, announces that through the fundraising campaign initiated by the diplomatic mission, 100,000 dollars were raised for the Ukrainian refugees.

A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs.