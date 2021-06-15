After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

Stiri Recomandate

Emoționant! Un bătrânel a fost găsit fără suflare pe mormântul soției sale

Emoționant! Un bătrânel a fost găsit fără suflare pe mormântul soției sale

CHIȘINĂU, 15 iun - Sputnik. Un bărbat de 96 de ani a fost găsit mort chiar lângă mormântul soției sale. © Sputnik / Anatolii KiriakAstăzi se împlinesc 132 de ani de la moartea marelui poet Mihai Eminescu Cazul a avut loc la sfârșitul săptămânii… [citeste mai departe]

Voluntarii Catedralei Naţionale au donat sânge la Centrul de Transfuzie Sanguină al MApN din Capitală

Voluntarii Catedralei Naţionale au donat sânge la Centrul de Transfuzie Sanguină al MApN din Capitală

De Ziua mondială a donatorului de sânge, 14 iunie, la Centrul de Transfuzie Sanguină al MApN din Capitală s-a desfășurat o acțiune de donare de sânge, informează Ziarul Lumina, conform basilica.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Olt: Accident mortal pe varianta de ocolire a orașului Caracal

Olt: Accident mortal pe varianta de ocolire a orașului Caracal

Un bărbat de 73 de ani a murit marți într-un accident în care au fost implicate două mașini, produs pe varianta de ocolire a orașului Caracal, județul Olt. Potrivit IPJ Olt, în accidentul produs pe varianta... [citeste mai departe]

Scăpări de clor la Centrala Nucleară de la Cernavodă. Un angajat a ajuns la spital

Scăpări de clor la Centrala Nucleară de la Cernavodă. Un angajat a ajuns la spital

Pe platforma centralei nucleare de la Cernavoda, la stația de clorinare, în afara instalației nuclearo-electrice (zona non-radiologică), au avut loc marți ușoare scăpări de clor ca urmare a defectării unui recipient de clor, a anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Opt elevi fac cinste Colegiului Militar din Alba Iulia, obținând premii și mențiuni în cadrul Concursului interdisciplinar de matematică, engleza și informatică

Opt elevi fac cinste Colegiului Militar din Alba Iulia, obținând premii și mențiuni în cadrul Concursului interdisciplinar de matematică, engleza și informatică

„Premii și mențiuni pentru elevi la Concursul interdisciplinar de… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ la frontiera cu Ucraina: Poliția de Frontieră a tras mai multe focuri de armă

ALERTĂ la frontiera cu Ucraina: Poliția de Frontieră a tras mai multe focuri de armă

Polițiștii de frontieră au confiscat peste 16.000 de pachete cu țigări, în valoare de aproximativ 193.000 lei, la granița cu Ucraina. Ei au tras focuri de avertisment în plan vertical, însă contrabandiștii au sărit în apa râului… [citeste mai departe]

Uruguayanul Edinson Cavani şi-ar putea încheia cariera în America de Sud

Uruguayanul Edinson Cavani şi-ar putea încheia cariera în America de Sud

Fotbalistul uruguayan Edinson Cavani a recunoscut, luni, posibilitatea ca sezonul viitor la Manchester United să fie ultimul pentru el în Europa, înainte de a se întoarce în America de Sud pentru a-şi încheia cariera, informează AFP, potrivit Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Suma imensă pe care statul a plătit-o ca despăgubiri constructorilor de autostrăzi. Cei mai mulți bani i-a primit o firmă din Grecia

Suma imensă pe care statul a plătit-o ca despăgubiri constructorilor de autostrăzi. Cei mai mulți bani i-a primit o firmă din Grecia

686 de milioane de lei – atât au fost despăgubirile plătite din 2019 încoace de Compania de Drumuri constructorilor care lucrează… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărire cu focuri de armă la granița de nord. Traficanții de țigări au reușit să înoate înapoi în Ucraina

Urmărire cu focuri de armă la granița de nord. Traficanții de țigări au reușit să înoate înapoi în Ucraina

Focuri de armă la frontiera de nord a României, în încercarea de a captura suspecți de contrabandă cu țigări. Incidentul a avut loc luni seara, în apropiere de Sighetu… [citeste mai departe]

Tanczos Barna se plânge de lipsa locurilor speciale pentru deșeuri: Degeaba dăm amenzi în fiecare zi

Tanczos Barna se plânge de lipsa locurilor speciale pentru deșeuri: Degeaba dăm amenzi în fiecare zi

Românii vor avea la dispoziţie locuri special amenajate unde să ducă deşeurile provenite din construcţii sau demolări, care vor fi amenajate în fiecare localitate cu fonduri din bugetul Planului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

Publicat:
After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

U.S. will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters.  Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four tense years with Biden’s predecessor […] The post After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

French President Macron slapped in face during walkabout in France

16:50, 08.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd while on a walkabout in southern France, according to Reuters. In a video circulating on social media, Macron was seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier in the south-eastern…

Global crime bust: 800 suspects arrested in 16 countries

13:05, 08.06.2021 - Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters.  The deputy…

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

15:40, 02.06.2021 - Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Israel and were likely linked to their vaccination, according to Reuters.  Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the…

European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

13:21, 25.05.2021 - European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation’s forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist, according to AP News.  EU leaders agreed Monday at a summit in Brussels,…

Biden to join Eastern European NATO states summit held in Bucharest

11:46, 10.05.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of Eastern European NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 14°C | 20°C
Iasi 16°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 24°C
Timisoara 14°C | 27°C
Constanta 16°C | 21°C
Brasov 13°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 395.742,00 1.515.189,20
II (5/6) 7 18.844,85 -
III (4/6) 557 236,82 -
IV (3/6) 9.055 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.050.667,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 iunie 2021
USD 4.0604
EUR 4.9188
CHF 4.5162
GBP 5.7235
CAD 3.3408
XAU 242.773
JPY 3.7034
CNY 0.6346
AED 1.1054
AUD 3.1337
MDL 0.2287
BGN 2.5149

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec