Afghanistan: Pentagon reports explosion outside Kabul airport

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline, according to Reuters. Pressure to complete the evacuations…

- The Group of Seven (G7) leaders will be under pressure to present a united front at an emergency summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday despite public divisions over the deadline to complete evacuations from the country by 31 August, according to The Guardian. With the deadline to get out of Kabul looming,…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported that 14 Romanian citizens arrived safely at the airport in Kabul and will be evacuated on the next Romanian military aircraft, which is currently in Islamabad, according to Agerpres. The MAE stated that the 14 Romanians are employees of a security…

- The European Union Foreign Affairs Chief, Josep Borrell on Tuesday called for dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent a humanitarian crisis but made clear that doesn’t mean international recognition, according to Politico. “We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul … whatever they…

- The president of Romania Klaus Iohannis ordered on Monday the immediate involvement of the Romanian military aircraft to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport, Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state’s territory, the Presidential Administration said in a press release, according…

- Imagini șocante de la Aeroportul din Kabul fac inconjurul lumii. In timp ce afganii disperați sa paraseasca țara se așeaza in fața avioanelor pe pista, doi barbați au fost filmați cum cad din avionul care luase altitudine. Nu este clar cum au cazut cele doua persoane din avion. Aeroportul din Kabul…

- US troops are taking control of Kabul‘s international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, according to BBC News. The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff. Other countries…

- EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…