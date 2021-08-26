Afghanistan: Pentagon reports explosion outside Kabul airport

Stiri Recomandate

Elevii vor protesta la sediul PNL: Premierul Florin Citu isi prezenta la Constanta motiunea cu care vrea sa devina presedintele PNL

Premierul Florin Citu ajunge in aceasta seara la sediul Filialei Constanta a Partidului National Liberal unde isi va prezenta in cadrul unei… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO| ATAC SINUCIGAȘ la intrarea pe aeroportul din Kabul: Sunt multe victime

O explozie puternică a avut loc joi, la una dintre intrările în aeroportul din Kabul. Se pare că numeroase persoane au fost rănite în urma unui atac sinucigaș. Forțele occidentale aveau informații că la aeroport urmează să se producă… [citeste mai departe]

Govt deficit at 2.89% of GDP seven months into national budget implementation

The implementation of Romania's aggregate national budget in the first seven months of 2021 ended with a government deficit of 33.97 billion lei (2.89% of GDP), down from 49.68 billion lei (4.71% of GDP) seven months into 2020, the Finance Ministry… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologii anunta instabilitatea atmosferica la Satu Mare

In Banat, Crișana, Maramureș și, parțial, Oltenia, cerul va fi mai mult noros și temporar va ploua, iar începând de după-amiază înnorările se vor accentua și în Transilvania, unde vor fi mai ales averse, însoțite și de descărcări electrice. În același timp, în anumite zone vor fi cantități… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de meşteri din ţară sunt aşteptaţi la Târgul Olarilor din Sibiu, pe 4 şi 5 septembrie

Peste 100 de meşteri din ţară sunt aşteptaţi pe 4 şi 5 septembrie, în Piaţa Mare din centrul istoric al Sibiului, la Târgul Olarilor, cea mai veche manifestare culturală din oraş, ajunsă la ediţia… [citeste mai departe]

Oferte litoralul românesc ce merită atenția amatorilor de chilipiruri

Litoralul românesc are multe de oferit turiştilor, chiar şi în perioadele de extrasezon. Dacă luăm în calcul temperaturile prietenoase, mai plăcute decât în lunile iulie-august, numărul mai mic de turişti prezenţi în extrasezon şi prețurile... Clic pe titlu… [citeste mai departe]

Noua armă a hackerilor FIN8: Sardonic fură date de card

Este noua amenințare informatică folosită de gruparea internațională FIN8 pentru a sustrage date de card din sectoarele  comerțului electronic, HoReCa și bancar, avertizează compania Bitdefender. Apariţia noii ameninţări este încă o confirmare a faptului că gruparea FIN8 a revenit puternic… [citeste mai departe]

Înregistrare simplificată pentru antreprenori în comunitatea Made in Romania

Platforma Made in Romania, dezvoltată de Bursa de Valori București și disponibilă pe www.investingromania.com, oferă o înregistrare simplificată a companiilor, ca urmare a preluării datelor publice din platforma Termene.ro. Astfel, în momentul… [citeste mai departe]

Ieșire rușinoasă a Sofiei Vicoveanca, la un concert. Le-a spus dansatorilor: Hai, dispăreți! - VIDEO

Sofia Vicoveanca a avut o ieșire rușinoasă la un concert de la Festivalul Haiducilor, de la Grinţieş.Invitată de onoare la festival, artista a fost nemulțumită că un grup de tineri a încins… [citeste mai departe]

Cîmpeanu: Luăm în calcul o modificare semnificativă în plus a cuantumului minim al burselor pentru elevi

Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a declarat că, în urma unor discuţii purtate cu reprezentanţii Consiliului Naţional al Elevilor, se ia în calcul ‘o modificare semnificativă în plus’… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Afghanistan: Pentagon reports explosion outside Kabul airport

on Thursday confirmed an explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where Western forces were rushing to evacuate as many people as possible out of the country, according to CNBC It was unclear whether there were any casualties, according to the Pentagon's top spokesman. A official told NBC

Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Islamic State threat

12:25, 26.08.2021 - The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline, according to Reuters.  Pressure to complete the evacuations…

G7 leaders to seek unity on Taliban as deadline for evacuation looms

12:05, 24.08.2021 - The Group of Seven (G7) leaders will be under pressure to present a united front at an emergency summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday despite public divisions over the deadline to complete evacuations from the country by 31 August, according to The Guardian.   With the deadline to get out of Kabul looming,…

Afghanistan: Another 14 Romanians to be evacuated from Kabul airport

11:35, 20.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported that 14 Romanian citizens arrived safely at the airport in Kabul and will be evacuated on the next Romanian military aircraft, which is currently in Islamabad, according to Agerpres. The MAE stated that the 14 Romanians are employees of a security…

Eu calls for dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan

11:30, 18.08.2021 - The European Union Foreign Affairs Chief, Josep Borrell on Tuesday called for dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent a humanitarian crisis but made clear that doesn’t mean international recognition, according to Politico.  “We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul … whatever they…

Romanian president orders military aircraft to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afghanistan

11:25, 17.08.2021 - The president of Romania Klaus Iohannis ordered on Monday the immediate involvement of the Romanian military aircraft to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport, Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state’s territory, the Presidential Administration said in a press release, according…

UPDATE VIDEO Imagini cumplite la Aeroportul din Kabul. Doi afgani au cazut din avionul care luase altitudine

13:45, 16.08.2021 - Imagini șocante de la Aeroportul din Kabul fac inconjurul lumii. In timp ce afganii disperați sa paraseasca țara se așeaza in fața avioanelor pe pista, doi barbați au fost filmați cum cad din avionul care luase altitudine. Nu este clar cum au cazut cele doua persoane din avion. Aeroportul din Kabul…

US takes control of Kabul airport to evacuate staff from country

11:50, 16.08.2021 - US troops are taking control of Kabul‘s international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, according to BBC News.  The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff. Other countries…

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

17:30, 12.08.2021 - EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…


