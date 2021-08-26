Afghanistan: Pentagon reports explosion outside Kabul airport

Afghanistan: Pentagon reports explosion outside Kabul airportPublicat:
The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed an explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where Western forces were rushing to evacuate as many people as possible out of the country, according to CNBC It was unclear whether there were any casualties, according to the Pentagon's top spokesman, John Kirby. A White House official told NBC
