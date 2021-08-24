Afghan refugee with suspected links to the Taliban in custody in France

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Group of Seven (G7) leaders will be under pressure to present a united front at an emergency summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday despite public divisions over the deadline to complete evacuations from the country by 31 August, according to The Guardian. With the deadline to get out of Kabul looming,…

- The European Union Foreign Affairs Chief, Josep Borrell on Tuesday called for dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent a humanitarian crisis but made clear that doesn’t mean international recognition, according to Politico. “We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul … whatever they…

- Facebook has banned the Taliban and any content that promotes it from the main Facebook platform, Instagram and WhatsApp. The social media giant said on Tuesday that it considers the Afghan group, which has used social media platforms to project its messages for years, to be a terrorist organization,…

- The EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell said EU’s foreign affairs ministers will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon via videoconference, according to Politico. Borrell framed the conversation as a “first assessment” and added that “Afghanistan stands at…

- US troops are taking control of Kabul‘s international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, according to BBC News. The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff. Other countries…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

- PwC Romania announced on Tuesday that the entertainment and media (E&M) industry in Romania is expected to achieve year-on-year growth of 8.09% in 2021 to a total value of E2.62bln, taking it above the pre-pandemic level (E2.53bln in 2019), according to the PwC report Outlook 2021–2025. Estimates show…

- Tot mai mulți turiști se plang de prețurile mari din stațiunile montane. Un exemplu, dat tot mai des, este telecabina din stațiunea Bușteni unde tarifele au devenit greu suportabile de catre turiști. Practic, o familie cu un copil pana in 12 ani, platește pentru placerea unei plimbari pana la Babele…