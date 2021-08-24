Afghan refugee with suspected links to the Taliban in custody in France

Stiri Recomandate

Handbalistele de la SCM Craiova au început noul sezon cu un meci în Cupa României, împotriva vicecampioanei SCM Vâlcea, iar rezultatul final nu este deloc pe gustul nostru. Fetele pregătite de Bogdan Burcea au cedat fără drept de apel, scor 34-25, în… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii buzoieni caută o femeie, de 40 de ani, din Racovițeni, a cărei dispariție a fost semnalată Poliției în data de 23 august a.c. Poliţiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Râmnicu Sărat au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că MILEA ȘTEFANIA… [citeste mai departe]

Amber anunță lansarea Tetris Beat, un joc exclusiv Apple Arcade care îmbină gameplay-ul clasic al Tetris cu mecanici de ritm noi și care conține muzică exclusivă de la un line-up divers de artiști populari. Lansat… [citeste mai departe]

Maramureșul se apropie de 100 de cazuri de COVID confirmate în două săptămâni, ceea ce arată clar că trendul este unul crescător în ceea ce privește numărul de infectări cu noul coronavirus. În ultimele 14 zile au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Coordonatorul campaniei naţionale de vaccinare anti-COVID, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, anunţă că datele centralizate la nivel naţional în primele două săptămâni ale lunii august arată o scădere a mediei de vârstă a pacienţilor infectaţi cu SARS-COV-2, o scădere a mediei de vârstă în… [citeste mai departe]

Noi critici din partea preşedintelui Maia Sandu, la adresa Procuraturii Generale. Lipsa unei strategii clare de recuperare a banilor din frauda bancară, care trebuie elaborată… [citeste mai departe]

Protejat de o vestă anti-glonț, urcat pe bordura zidului care separă mulțimea de civili de gărzile înarmate de la aeroportul din Kabul, un diplomat italian trage din mulțime un copil afgan. Copilul pare să treacă… [citeste mai departe]

Membrii trupei timișorene Dordeduh au parte de cuvinte de laudă în presa internațională, grație albumului Har, editat la casa de discuri germane Prophecy Records. Formația alcătuită din Edmond „Huppogrammos” Karban (voce, chitări și alte… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Florin Cîţu le-a transmis prefecţilor să pregătească începerea anului şcolar, precizând că priorităţile zero sunt siguranţa copiilor şi desfăşurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății, Ioana Mihăilă, a declarat marți, într-o videoconferință cu premierul, ministrul de Interne și ministrul Educației, că în noul an școlar elevilor li se interzice accesul cu măști textile. „Măştile utilizate în învăţământul primar, gimnazial, liceal şi la nivel de universităţi trebuie să fie… [citeste mai departe]


Afghan refugee with suspected links to the Taliban in custody in France

Publicat:
Afghan refugee with suspected links to the Taliban in custody in France

refugee who was recently flown out of Kabul and is suspected to have current or past ties with the Taliban has been placed in custody in Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Tuesday to franceinfo, according to Politico, Darmanin initially announced that the man, who was taken on a French […] The post Afghan refugee with suspected links to the Taliban in custody in France appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

