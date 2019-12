Ilham Aliyev, președintele reformator, resimte pulsul poporului

Ilham Aliyev. Reformer President feeling the people’s pulse Ilham Aliyev. Reformer President feeling the people’s pulse Responsibility for the fate of Azerbaijan and its people fell on Ilham Aliyev in his young years. He was 42 years old when he was elected President. If… [citeste mai departe]