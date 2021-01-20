Adrian Oros: Anti-COVID vaccination, only realistic solution to protect us Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros said on Wednesday after having been vaccinated against COVID-19 that immunization, along with other measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, was the only "realistic" solution, according to AGERPRES. He urged all citizens to get vaccinated. "I believe that this is the only realistic solution to protect us, along with all restrictions on the movement and spread of the virus. I urge all citizens to come to their vaccination appointments hoping that very soon we'll get rid of the health and economic consequences," Oros said. The… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

