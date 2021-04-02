Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases risePublicat:
The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the night curfew is in force between 20:00 and 05:00 […] The post Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
