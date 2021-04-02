Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters. Arafat explained that the movement of…

- Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

- Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

- Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

- PSD solicita din nou demisia ministrului Sanatatii, Vlad Voiculescu, dupa ce s-a descoperit ca la un spital din Sibiu bolnavii de COVID-19 era sedati si legati de paturi, pentru a nu deranja cadrele medicale. “Colegii mei sunt ingrijorati de ceea ce se intampla la spitalul de la Sibiu, unde bolnavii…

- The public health authorities announced on Friday that Romania has confirmed its first two cases of the South African coronavirus variant, reported by xinhuanet.com. The South African variant was detected in a woman from Bucharest and a man of Turkish citizenship “infected in Arges County,” according…

- The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider. Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…

- Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government…