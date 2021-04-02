Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

Stiri Recomandate

Prima zi de vineri în care se aplică restricții în trei comune din Argeș. Carantină de la ora 20.00, închiderea magazinelor de la 18.00

Prima zi de vineri în care se aplică restricții în trei comune din Argeș. Carantină de la ora 20.00, închiderea magazinelor de la 18.00

Prima zi de vineri în care se aplică restricții în trei comune din Argeș. Carantină de la ora 20.00, închiderea magazinelor… [citeste mai departe]

Iertăm, Dar Nu Uităm (Comemorarea martirilor împuşcaţi la Fântâna Albă)

Iertăm, Dar Nu Uităm (Comemorarea martirilor împuşcaţi la Fântâna Albă)

Ca cea mai neagră şi sângeroasă zi din istoria românilor din nordul Bucovinei cedate, răpite şi înstrăinate să nu rămână în uitare, anual, la 1 aprilie, în panteonul neamului românesc de la Varniţa, Fântâna Albă, unde pământul geme sub picioare,…

Centrul de vaccinare de la Liceul Ortodox funcționează în conditii optime

Centrul de vaccinare de la Liceul Ortodox funcționează în conditii optime

Centrul de vaccinare amenajat în sala de sport de la Liceul Teologic Ortodox „Nicolae Steinhardt" din Satu Mare, pe strada George Călinescu nr. 51 funcționează în condiții optime. Amenajarea centrului a însemnat investiții de aproape 40.000 de lei…

VIDEO: Polițist tăiat de un tânar care a transmis live evenimentul

VIDEO: Polițist tăiat de un tânar care a transmis live evenimentul

Un bărbat de 28 de ani a fost reținut pentru ultraj, după ce a înjunghiat un polițist în curtea Secției 9 din Capitală. Atacatorul a transmis live pe Facebook, imaginile fiind însoțite de mesajul "Poliția moare, stai să vedeți". Imaginile au fost puse făcute publice…

Ludovic Orban îl critică pe ministrul USR-PLUS al Justiției, Stelian Ion

Ludovic Orban îl critică pe ministrul USR-PLUS al Justiției, Stelian Ion

Ludovic Orban l-a criticat pe ministrul USR-PLUS al Justiției, Stelian Ion, că a pus în dezbatere publică pachetul Legilor justiției, fără ca acestea să fie discutate înainte în coaliția de guvernare. Președintele PNL a spus că proiectul de modificare…

Un agent de pază a fost lovit în față de doi tineri cărora le-a cerut să poarte mască. Agresorii sunt căutați

Un agent de pază a fost lovit în față de doi tineri cărora le-a cerut să poarte mască. Agresorii sunt căutați

Un agent de pază al unui supermarket din municipiul Ploieşti a fost agresat de doi tineri cărora le-a cerut să poarte masca de protecţie, aceştia fiind căutaţi de poliţişti,…

Casa de Pensii Argeș recomandă transmiterea documentelor prin mijloace electronice! Informații utile se pot obține la telefon

Casa de Pensii Argeș recomandă transmiterea documentelor prin mijloace electronice! Informații utile se pot obține la telefon

Casa de Pensii Argeș recomandă transmiterea documentelor prin mijloace electronice! Informații utile se pot obține la telefon. Casa Judeteana…

Texas - Șapte agenți au fost concediați după ce un suspect de culoare a murit în arest

Texas - Șapte agenți au fost concediați după ce un suspect de culoare a murit în arest

Un şerif din statul american Texas a concediat şapte agenţi după moartea în arest a unui suspect de culoare, scrie New York Times, preluat vineri de Reuters. Marvin D. Scott III, în vârstă de 26 de ani, fusese reţinut…

Jill Biden s-a deghizat în însoțitoare de bord de Ziua Păcălelilor

Jill Biden s-a deghizat în însoțitoare de bord de Ziua Păcălelilor

Prima Doamnă a SUA, cunoscută pentru dragostea ei de farse, le-a făcut o farsă, de Ziua Păcălelilor, pasagerilor care o însoţeau joi, pe 1 aprilie, în timpul unui zbor. Jill Biden s-a deghizat în stewardesă și le-a servit celor care o însoțeau îngheţată pe băţ,…

REZULTATELE SIMULĂRII EXAMENULUI DE BACALAUREAT NAŢIONAL 2021

REZULTATELE SIMULĂRII EXAMENULUI DE BACALAUREAT NAŢIONAL 2021

Rezultatele Simulării Examenului de Bacalaureat Național 2021, pentru fiecare probă scrisă, sunt următoarele: La proba de Limba şi literatura română, din 1713 elevi înscriși au fost prezenți 1470 (85, 81%), 243 absenți, procentul notelor de minimum 5 și peste 5 fiind de 68,…


Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

Publicat:
Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

for (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider.  As of Friday, the night curfew is in force between 20:00 and 05:00

