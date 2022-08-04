Actor Marcel Iures: We don't make sense without an audience; our job is also an obssession

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

A new case of monkeypox was confirmed in Romania, the patient - a 51-year-old man from Giurgiu - being in good condition, in isolation at home, the Ministry of Health informed.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed Tuesday's session lower on trades of only 28.55 million lei (5.78 million euros).

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Monday morning at 02:04hrs, EEST, in Vrancea County, the Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 46.6% in May 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher its session on Friday, with a value of transactions of 31.17 million lei (6.3 million euros).

Supporting the Republic of Moldova in its aspiration to join the European Union is a historical and moral duty for the Crown of Romania, says Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania.

The governing coalition decided on Monday to launch a new package of social and economic measures "Support for Romania", worth 1.1 billion euros.

Romania fully supports Sweden's process of joining NATO, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis says.