Actor Marcel Iures: We don't make sense without an audience; our job is also an obssession

Începe UNTOLD: Primele arestări pentru posesie de droguri

Începe UNTOLD: Primele arestări pentru posesie de droguri

Orașul Cluj-Napoca a devenit deja un furnicar, locurile de cazare se epuizează, iar atmosfera se încinge de la o ora la altă. Autoritățile sunt în alertă, se fac nenumărate controale, iar clujenii se pregătesc pentru patru zile de foc, în care orașul nu le va mai aparține. Untold este… [citeste mai departe]

O regiune din sudul R. Moldova se va adresa Rusiei pentru a solicita gaz mai ieftin

O regiune din sudul R. Moldova se va adresa Rusiei pentru a solicita gaz mai ieftin

În autonomia Găgăuzia a demarat un proces de colectare a semnăturilor de la locuitorii regiunii, pentru o adresare către prim-ministrul Federaţiei Ruse. Iniţiativa aparţine organizatorilor acţiunilor de protest din autonomie, scrie informează… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier – autoturism răsturnat, în localitatea Bascov

Accident rutier – autoturism răsturnat, în localitatea Bascov

Accident rutier – autoturism răsturnat, în localitatea Bascov Polițiștii rutieri au fost sesizați, în această dimineață, despre producerea unui eveniment rutier în care un autoturism s-a răsturnat în afara părții carosabile, pe DN 7, în localitatea Bascov. Din verificările… [citeste mai departe]

Jurma, despre valul 6 Covid: Este cel mai subestimat val de până acum din perspectiva testelor

Jurma, despre valul 6 Covid: Este cel mai subestimat val de până acum din perspectiva testelor

Medicul Octavian Jurma spune că au fost deja două zile în care cazurile noi se situează sub valorile din zilele echivalente din săptămâna trecută, dar atrage atenția că valul 6 este cel mai subestimat val de… [citeste mai departe]

AP Moller-Maersk anticipează o încetinire a cererii globale de containere maritime anul acesta, pe fondul slăbirii încrederii consumatorilor

AP Moller-Maersk anticipează o încetinire a cererii globale de containere maritime anul acesta, pe fondul slăbirii încrederii consumatorilor

Compania daneză de transport maritim şi de logistică, una dintre cele mai mari din lume şi un barometru amplu pentru… [citeste mai departe]

CEDO refuză să împiedice încetarea tratamentului acordat unui tânăr britanic aflat în moarte cerebrală

CEDO refuză să împiedice încetarea tratamentului acordat unui tânăr britanic aflat în moarte cerebrală

Curtea Europeană a Drepturilor Omului a respins miercuri seară recursul părinţilor unui copil britanic de 12 ani aflat în moarte cerebrală împotriva întreruperii îngrijirilor care… [citeste mai departe]

Fonduri pentru infrastructura principală de irigaţii, desecare şi drenaj

Fonduri pentru infrastructura principală de irigaţii, desecare şi drenaj

Fonduri pentru infrastructura principală de irigaţii, desecare şi drenaj Foto: Arhivă. RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂȚI - Guvernul va aloca până în 2027, 1,5 miliarde de euro pentru infrastructura principală de irigaţii, desecare şi drenaj.… [citeste mai departe]

Primele operații pe coloana vertebrală, la Spitalul San Confind

Primele operații pe coloana vertebrală, la Spitalul San Confind

Vă informam, nu cu mult timp în urmă, despre faptul că la Spitalul SanConfind din Poiana Câmpina vor fi posibile operațiile de hernie de disc. De două săptămâni, chiar se întâmplă acest lucru. Două astfel de intervenții chirurgicale, de mare complexitate și finețe, au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Aveţi de mers la nunţi vara aceasta? Pregătiţi bani serioşi la cinstitul miresei în 2022

Aveţi de mers la nunţi vara aceasta? Pregătiţi bani serioşi la cinstitul miresei în 2022

Suntem în plin sezon de nunți și numărul acestora a crescut după ce în ultimii doi ani astfel de petreceri au avut restricții din cauza pandemiei, dar au  crescut şi preţurile, aşa că pentru darul de nuntă românii… [citeste mai departe]

Taiwanul a tras rachete de semnalizare pentru a alunga drone chineze suspecte în apropierea insulelor Kinmen

Taiwanul a tras rachete de semnalizare pentru a alunga drone chineze suspecte în apropierea insulelor Kinmen

Ministerul apărării din Taiwan a informat joi că aeronave neidentificate, probabil drone, au zburat miercuri noaptea deasupra zonei insulelor sale Kinmen şi că a tras rachete de semnalizare… [citeste mai departe]


Actor Marcel Iures: We don't make sense without an audience; our job is also an obssession

Publicat:
Actor Marcel Iures: We don't make sense without an audience; our job is also an obssession

says that this job does not exist, but it's rather an obsession, "a journey where luck is essential," which requires a lot of work and has no meaning without an audience.

New case of monkeypox confirmed in Romania, with patient in good condition

16:25, 29.07.2022 - A new case of monkeypox was confirmed in Romania, the patient - a 51-year-old man from Giurgiu - being in good condition, in isolation at home, the Ministry of Health informed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Stock Exchange closes lower on Tuesday

00:06, 27.07.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed Tuesday's session lower on trades of only 28.55 million lei (5.78 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Vrancea County

09:50, 18.07.2022 - A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Monday morning at 02:04hrs, EEST, in Vrancea County, the Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Romania: Prices in the energy industry increased by almost 130% in May 2022 compared to 2021 (NSI)

11:30, 04.07.2022 - Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 46.6% in May 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's trading session higher

21:45, 01.07.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher its session on Friday, with a value of transactions of 31.17 million lei (6.3 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Crown Custodian Margareta says time is right to make Moldova part of European family

20:00, 23.06.2022 - Supporting the Republic of Moldova in its aspiration to join the European Union is a historical and moral duty for the Crown of Romania, says Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

New support measures for population decided by governing coalition to be applied from July 1

09:10, 24.05.2022 - The governing coalition decided on Monday to launch a new package of social and economic measures "Support for Romania", worth 1.1 billion euros. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Iohannis: Romania fully supports Sweden's NATO accession process

18:50, 16.05.2022 - Romania fully supports Sweden's process of joining NATO, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis says. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…


