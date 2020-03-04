Acting IntMin Vela convenes National Emergency Management Committee Acting Interior Minister Marcel Vela convened a meeting of the National Emergency Management Committee for today at 14:00hrs, at the headquarters of the Interior Ministry (MAI). According to sources, the topics to be discussed include the current situation regarding the spread of coronavirus and the migrant crisis, as well as measures to be taken to deal with a possible wave of refugees, after Turkey has decided to leave migrants on its soil travel to Europe. Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

