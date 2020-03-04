Acting IntMin Vela convenes National Emergency Management Committee

Stiri Recomandate

Liga Națiunilor// România e cotată cu șansa a treia la câștigarea grupei

Liga Națiunilor: Repartizată în grupa 1 din Divizia B a Ligii Națiunilor, România va întâlni Austria, Norvegia și Irlanda de Nord în mini-turneul din toamnă. Cotele indică faptul că vom fi într-o grupă destul de echilibrată. Favorită la câștigarea… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! FOTO! Astăzi a fost inaugurată prima locuinţă protejată pentru victimele violenţei în familie din județul Vrancea

„VENUS – Împreună pentru o viață în siguranță!” este proiectul care va oferi în premieră servicii noi și integrate care vor constitui… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Alba, condamnat la închisoare pentru tentativă de omor. L-a bătut pe un consătean, în fața unui bar

Un tânăr din Meșcreac, comuna Rădești a ajuns după gratii, pentru tentativă de omor. Instanța l-a condamnat la cinci ani de închisoare după ce l-a bătut pe un bărbat,… [citeste mai departe]

Minoră dintr-un centru de servicii comunitare din Argeș, dată dispărută! Fata și-a abandonat copilul de două luni

Pe 29 februarie, Maria – Emilia Zinove, de 17 de ani, cu domiciliul în municipiul Focșani, județul Vrancea, a plecat voluntar de la centrul de servicii comunitare… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 37 de ani reținut de polițiștii din Alba Iulia, după ce și-a bătut și amenințat soția cu moartea

În după amiaza zilei de ieri, 3 martie 2020, Poliția Municipiului Alba Iulia a fost sesizată, de către o femeie din Zlatna, cu privire la faptul că, în timp ce se afla… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV. Colonelul Mădălin Hîncu pregătește scufundarea Clubului Sportiv al Armatei Steaua București în mocirla mediocrității sportive

Numirea de către ministrul Apărării, Nicolae Ciucă, în funcția de președinte la Clubului Sportiv al Armatei (CSA)… [citeste mai departe]

Pro România și-a lansat echipa pentru Primăria orașului Frasin. Medicul Cornel Ciornei, candidat la Primărie

Pro România și-a lansat echipa de candidați pentru Primăria orașului Frasin în cadrul unei conferințe de presă organizată de liderul județean al partidului, deputatul Cătălin… [citeste mai departe]

Claudiu Teohari (Teo): „La început, noi făceam stand up și nu credeam că există” (interviu, partea I)

Andrei Zbîrnea: Să ne imaginăm următorul scenariu, mai mult sau mai puțin plauzibil. Suntem în 2030 și inteligența artificială a devenit primadonă. Se pierd joburi, inclusiv stand… [citeste mai departe]

Acuzaţii grave la adresa presei de stat din Ungaria

Acuzaţii grave la adresa presei de stat din Ungaria. Portalul american Politico, a făcut publice mai multe mailuri scrise de conducerea instituţiilor media maghiare în care redactorilor li se spune cum trebuie să abordeze ştirile sensibile pentru guvernul de la Budapesta. [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbați din Alba, depuși la penitenciarul Aiud pentru ispășirea unor pedepse

La data de 3 martie 2020, polițiștii Secției 2 Poliţie Rurală Vinţu de Jos l-au depistat și reținut pe tânăr de 24 de ani, din comuna Ciugud, care este posesorul unui mandat de executare a pedepsei închisorii. Tânărul a fost condamnat… [citeste mai departe]


Acting IntMin Vela convenes National Emergency Management Committee

Publicat:
Acting Interior Minister Marcel Vela convened a meeting of the National Emergency Management Committee for today at 14:00hrs, at the headquarters of the (MAI). According to sources, the topics to be discussed include the current situation regarding the spread of coronavirus and the migrant crisis, as well as measures to be taken to deal with a possible wave of refugees, after Turkey has decided to leave migrants on its soil travel to Europe.

Acting PM Orban tells police officers to do their job lawfully

13:03, 03.03.2020 - Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban urged the employees of the Interior Ministry (MAI) to perform their duties in accordance with the law, saying that the MAI departments are vital to securing public peace, to the life and safety of the citizens, and also to guaranteeing the exercise of fundamental…

Approx. 1.46 million vehicles registered in Bucharest in 2019; national car fleet up about 7pct

10:51, 05.02.2020 - Approximately 1.46 million vehicles were registered in Bucharest on 31 December 2019, increasing by about 32 percent compared to the same period of the last year, whereas nationwide, the national car fleet reached almost 8.75 million units, up 6.78 percent y-o-y, according to data with the General…

President Iohannis meets delegation of Society for the Conferring of the International Charlemagne Prize

15:29, 04.02.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis will receive at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, on Wednesday, a delegation of the Board of Directors of the Society for the Conferring of the International Charlemagne Prize of the city of Aachen, informs the Presidential Administration.According to the Presidential…

Crin Bologa picked to become new chief anti-graft prosecutor

11:00, 21.01.2020 - Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu announced on Tuesday that he is recommending Crin Bologa for appointment as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).  According to the procedure, the minister's proposal will be submitted to the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) for an…

Senator Corlatean: PACE's Monitoring Committee initiates investigation against Romania for changing election law

20:04, 16.01.2020 - The Monitoring Committee of the Member States of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, upon The Social Democratic Party's (PSD) request, approved the activation of the procedure to investigate the observation of the democratic norms by Romania, referring to the Orban Government's decision…

Both special pensions scrapping and VAT cut to get PSD's vote in Parliament

17:40, 09.01.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will vote in Parliament in favor of both the bill that scraps special pensions and the one on the VAT cut, PSD acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday in Buzau.According to Ciolacu, the vote on the two regulatory acts will be cast either in an extraordinary…

Over 6,000 eco cars purchased by Romanians January through November (APIA)

22:05, 22.12.2019 - The number of "green" vehicles purchased by Romanians in the first 11 months of the year increased by almost 50 percent compared to the similar interval of 2018, reaching 6,015 units, according to the data of the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA), interrogated by AGERPRES.…

Romania trailing other EU states by average financial wealth

15:13, 05.12.2019 - A Romanian's average financial wealth is 9,965 US dollars, significantly lower than that of the citizens of other EU member states, shows an infographic report of the Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania."According to Credit Suisse data, the average wealth of a…


