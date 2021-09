GCS: 46 deaths registered in COVID-19 patients

In the last 24 hours, 46 deaths were registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday. According to the GCS, it is about 28 men and 18 women. According to the GCS, 41 of the recorded deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, four deceased… [citeste mai departe]