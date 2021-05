Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 54,065 persons immunised in the past 24hrs

The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 54,065 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 37,623 Pfizer, 5,981 Moderna, 7,752 AstraZeneca and 2,709 Johnson&Johnson.… [citeste mai departe]