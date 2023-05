Accident cu trei morti pe podul de la Ovidiu! Firma de asigurari, dificultati in instanta in recuperarea daunelor (FOTO+VIDEO)

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea loses in second round in Rome (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea was defeated by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, on Friday, in the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Rome, with total prizes of 3,572,618 euros.