Dinamo Kyivs coach Mircea Lucescu: Match vs CFR Cluj will be one for humanity

The coach of the Ukrainian football team Dinamo Kyiv, Mircea Lucescu, said on Wednesday in Cluj that the match between his team and CFR Cluj is one for humanity, for helping the Ukrainian refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]