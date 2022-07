Investment expenses, 5% of GDP last year

Last year, investment expenses were 5% of GDP, a level similar to that recorded in the previous year, but under the conditions of a nominal GDP growth of 11.6%, according to the 2021 Annual Report of the Fiscal Council. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help… [citeste mai departe]