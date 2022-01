Photo gallery: Feast of Saint Seraphim of Sarov celebrated in Bucharest

Saint Seraphim of Sarov, one of the most beloved saints of Orthodoxy, was honoured on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at St. Nicholas – Tabacu Church in Bucharest with a Divine Liturgy celebrated by the parish priest Eugeniu Rogoti. In 2017, the place of worship received… [citeste mai departe]