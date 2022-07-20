73 de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul AlbaPublicat:
Date statistice COVID-19 din 20.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54494 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 73 – Total persoane vindecate: 52839 – Total decese: 1291 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 477080 – Total teste PCR: 360036 – Total teste rapide: 117044 – Total teste COVID 19 in ultimele 24 h: 302 – Teste PCR in ultimele 24 h: 65 (47 la DSP si 18 la SJU) – Teste rapide in ultimele 24 h: 237 Post-ul 73 de infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba apare prima data in ProAlba .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe proalba.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: proalba.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
41 de infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari din partea DSP
12:50, 17.07.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 17.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54359 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 41 – Total persoane vindecate: 52799 – Total decese: 1291 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 476311 – Total teste PCR: 359864 – Total teste rapide: 116447…
26 de infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari din partea DSP
12:45, 15.07.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 15.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54277 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 26 – Total persoane vindecate: 52776 – Total decese: 1291 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 1 (Barbat, 80 de ani, din Sebes – nevaccinat, cu comorbiditati) – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide):…
Numar crescut de infectari in județul Alba. Localitațile de unde provin cei depistați pozitiv
12:50, 13.07.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 13.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54213 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 46 – Total persoane vindecate: 52745 – Total decese: 1290 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 475601 – Total teste PCR: 359699 – Total teste rapide: 115902…
4 infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba
13:10, 22.06.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 22.06.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53956 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 4 – Total persoane vindecate: 52621 – Total decese: 1290 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 472445 – Total teste PCR: 358955 – Total teste rapide: 113490 –…
Trei infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba
13:00, 21.06.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 21.06.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53952 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 3 – Total persoane vindecate: 52620 – Total decese: 1290 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 472283 – Total teste PCR: 358931 – Total teste rapide: 113352 –…
9 infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari de la DSP
12:50, 03.05.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 03.05.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53738 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 9 – Total persoane vindecate: 52319 – Total decese: 1287 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 460792 – Total teste PCR: 354538 – Total teste rapide: 106693 –…
Doar 5 infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari din partea DSP
12:45, 02.05.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 02.05.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53729 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 5 – Total persoane vindecate: 52304 – Total decese: 1287 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 460792 – Total teste PCR: 354319 – Total teste rapide: 106473 –…
7 infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari din partea DSP
12:45, 25.04.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 25.04.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53656 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 7 – Total persoane vindecate: 52181 – Total decese: 1287 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 458607 – Total teste PCR: 353221 – Total teste rapide: 105386 –…