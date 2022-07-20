Date statistice COVID-19 din 20.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54494 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 73 – Total persoane vindecate: 52839 – Total decese: 1291 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 477080 – Total teste PCR: 360036 – Total teste rapide: 117044 – Total teste COVID 19 in ultimele 24 h: 302 – Teste PCR in ultimele 24 h: 65 (47 la DSP si 18 la SJU) – Teste rapide in ultimele 24 h: 237 Post-ul 73 de infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba apare prima data in ProAlba .