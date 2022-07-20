Stiri Recomandate

Haos în Marea Britanie, după aproape trei zile de Apocalipsă Climatică. Zeci de trenuri, anulate din cauza căldurii extreme

Haos în Marea Britanie, după aproape trei zile de Apocalipsă Climatică. Zeci de trenuri, anulate din cauza căldurii extreme

Temperaturile ridicate au provocat întreruperi grave ale serviciilor feroviare pe întreg teritoriul Marii Britanii, lovită, de la începutul săptămânii,… [citeste mai departe]

O soluție aleasă de tot mai mulți pentru ratele la bănci

O soluție aleasă de tot mai mulți pentru ratele la bănci

În prima jumătate a anului, numărul de negocieri dintre consumatori și bănci a crescut cu aproximativ 40% față de aceeași perioadă a anului trecut, în cadrul Centrului de Soluționare Alternativă a Litigiilor în domeniul Bancar (CSALB). Reducerea ratelor, trecerea de la ROBOR la IRCC,… [citeste mai departe]

BCR a reziliat contractul cu George Buhnici, după ce vloggerul a spus că merge la mare să vadă piele, nu femei cu vergeturi

BCR a reziliat contractul cu George Buhnici, după ce vloggerul a spus că merge la mare să vadă piele, nu femei cu vergeturi

BCR a anunțat că a fost nevoită să rezilieze contractul lui George Buhnici, după scandalul discriminatoriu și sexist în care acesta s-a implicat singur.… [citeste mai departe]

ASF: Piaţa pensiilor private a crescut în 2021, însă randamentele au scăzut în 2022. Care sunt principalele riscuri

ASF: Piaţa pensiilor private a crescut în 2021, însă randamentele au scăzut în 2022. Care sunt principalele riscuri

Dimensiunea cumulată a activelor celor trei pieţe financiare non-bancare din România (piaţa asigurărilor, piaţa pensiilor private şi piaţa de capital) s-a dublat… [citeste mai departe]

Se demolează Cathedral Plaza! Nicușor Dan a semnat deja

Se demolează Cathedral Plaza! Nicușor Dan a semnat deja

Cathedral Plaza, complexul de 19 etaje de birouri din centrul Bucureștiului, situat la intersecția străzilor General Berthelot și Luterană, va fi demolat, conform primarului Capitalei, Nicușor Dan. Curtea de Apel Suceava a decis la 12 iulie 2011, în urma unui proces care a durat cinci… [citeste mai departe]

Lorena Buhnici toarnă gaz pe foc, după linșarea mediatică a soțului său: Da, avem un număr mare de obezi (copii și adolescenți) în țara asta!

Lorena Buhnici toarnă gaz pe foc, după linșarea mediatică a soțului său: Da, avem un număr mare de obezi (copii și adolescenți) în țara asta!

Lorena Buhnici, soția lui George Buhnici, prezentatorul TV care a reușit să împartă România în două… [citeste mai departe]

Axinte și-a ieșit din fire după ce a văzut prețurile din Mamaia: „Te miri de ce fug toți la greci și la bulgari…”

Axinte și-a ieșit din fire după ce a văzut prețurile din Mamaia: „Te miri de ce fug toți la greci și la bulgari…”

Axinte, pe numele din buletin Florin Petrescu, este indignat de prețurile din acest an din Mamaia. Actorul și-a ieșit din fire când a văzut ce notă… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial de la IPJ Constanta: Cum s-a petrecut accidentul mortal de la Navodari. Un barbat a murit (GALERIE FOTO)

Oficial de la IPJ Constanta: Cum s-a petrecut accidentul mortal de la Navodari. Un barbat a murit (GALERIE FOTO)

Astazi, in jurul orei 7.00, politistii rutieri au fost sesizati cu privire la producerea unui accident rutier, pe DJ 226, dinspre localitatea Corbu catre orasul Navodari. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Circa 50% dintre angajații români și-au schimbat locul de muncă în timpul pandemiei de COVID-19

Circa 50% dintre angajații români și-au schimbat locul de muncă în timpul pandemiei de COVID-19

Circa 50% dintre angajați și-au schimbat serviciul o dată la doi ani din cauza salariului, a disponibilizărilor și a volumului de muncă, arată un studiu eJobs România. Totodată, o treime dintre salariați… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia rămâne cel mai mare furnizor de petrol al Chinei însă volumul este în scădere

Rusia rămâne cel mai mare furnizor de petrol al Chinei însă volumul este în scădere

Rusia şi-a menţinut poziţia de cel mai mare furnizor de petrol al Chinei pentru a doua lună consecutiv în iunie, cumpărătorii chinezi sporind livrările la preţuri reduse şi reducând achiziţiile mai scumpe din Arabia Saudită,… [citeste mai departe]


73 de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba

Publicat:
73 de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba

Date statistice COVID-19 din 20.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54494 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 73 – Total persoane vindecate: 52839 – Total decese: 1291 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 477080 – Total teste PCR: 360036 – Total teste rapide: 117044 – Total teste COVID 19 in ultimele 24 h: 302 – Teste PCR in ultimele 24 h: 65 (47 la DSP si 18 la SJU) – Teste rapide in ultimele 24 h: 237 Post-ul 73 de infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba apare prima data in ProAlba .

41 de infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari din partea DSP

12:50, 17.07.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 17.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54359 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 41 – Total persoane vindecate: 52799 – Total decese: 1291 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 476311 – Total teste PCR: 359864 – Total teste rapide: 116447…

26 de infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari din partea DSP

12:45, 15.07.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 15.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54277 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 26 – Total persoane vindecate: 52776 – Total decese: 1291 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 1 (Barbat, 80 de ani, din Sebes – nevaccinat, cu comorbiditati) – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide):…

Numar crescut de infectari in județul Alba. Localitațile de unde provin cei depistați pozitiv

12:50, 13.07.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 13.07.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 54213 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 46 – Total persoane vindecate: 52745 – Total decese: 1290 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 475601 – Total teste PCR: 359699 – Total teste rapide: 115902…

4 infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba

13:10, 22.06.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 22.06.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53956 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 4 – Total persoane vindecate: 52621 – Total decese: 1290 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 472445 – Total teste PCR: 358955 – Total teste rapide: 113490 –…

Trei infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba

13:00, 21.06.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 21.06.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53952 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 3 – Total persoane vindecate: 52620 – Total decese: 1290 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 472283 – Total teste PCR: 358931 – Total teste rapide: 113352 –…

9 infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari de la DSP

12:50, 03.05.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 03.05.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53738 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 9 – Total persoane vindecate: 52319 – Total decese: 1287 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 460792 – Total teste PCR: 354538 – Total teste rapide: 106693 –…

Doar 5 infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari din partea DSP

12:45, 02.05.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 02.05.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53729 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 5 – Total persoane vindecate: 52304 – Total decese: 1287 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 460792 – Total teste PCR: 354319 – Total teste rapide: 106473 –…

7 infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore, in județul Alba. Precizari din partea DSP

12:45, 25.04.2022 - Date statistice COVID-19 din 25.04.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53656 – Cazuri noi in ultimele 24 h: 7 – Total persoane vindecate: 52181 – Total decese: 1287 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 458607 – Total teste PCR: 353221 – Total teste rapide: 105386 –…


