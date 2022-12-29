65 COVID cases with Omicron variant, confirmed in December 19 - 25 week

Stiri Recomandate

Trei „surori”-robot revoluționează lumea inteligenței artificiale. Cine sunt Sophia, Grace și Desdemona

Trei „surori”-robot revoluționează lumea inteligenței artificiale. Cine sunt Sophia, Grace și Desdemona

Inteligența artificială a devenit o parte integrantă a vieților noastre și se găsește peste tot – de la algoritmi din rețelele sociale, la comerțul online și la nivagiarea pe internet,… [citeste mai departe]

Declarația zilei 29 decembrie 2022

Declarația zilei 29 decembrie 2022

„Am vorbit puțin si de mai multe ori am avut aceasta discuție ca am preferat sa nu apărem atât de mult la TV. Vreau sa va spun ca toata aceasta abordare a fost in favoarea alocării timpului pentru mai ... [citeste mai departe]

Facturile uriașe la energie pun lacătele pe ușile pensiunilor de la munte. Situație alarmantă

Facturile uriașe la energie pun lacătele pe ușile pensiunilor de la munte. Situație alarmantă

Vorbim depre stațiunea montană Moneasa din Muncții Apuseni, acolo unde 2/3 din locurile de cazare din pensiuni și vile sunt acum închise de Revelion, iar proprietarii au luat decizia să-și mențină suspendată… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul urmează să investească cel mai religios şi extremist guvern din istoria ţării

Israelul urmează să investească cel mai religios şi extremist guvern din istoria ţării

În cursul zilei de joi, urmează să fie învestit un nou guvern israelian, care va fi cel mai religios şi extremist din istoria ţării. Alianţa premierului Benjamin Netanyahu cu sioniştii religioşi şi partidele naţionaliste… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puţin 18 copii din Uzbekistan au murit după ce au consumat sirop pentru răceală şi gripă produs în India

Cel puţin 18 copii din Uzbekistan au murit după ce au consumat sirop pentru răceală şi gripă produs în India

Ministerul Sănătăţii din Uzbekistan a anunţat că cel puţin 18 copii au murit după ce au consumat un sirop pediatric produs de compania indiană de medicamente Marion Biotech,… [citeste mai departe]

Servicii medicale noi pentru neasiguraţi

Servicii medicale noi pentru neasiguraţi

Anul nou vine cu modificări pentru acordarea serviciilor medicale persoanelor neasigurate. Termenul de aplicare a Contractului-cadru pe anul 2022 a fost oficial prelungit până la data de 31 martie 2023. Ca noutate sunt o serie de prevederi noi cu aplicare de la 1 ianuarie 2023. Astfel, se extinde pachetul minimal de… [citeste mai departe]

Lista actelor normative adoptate in cadrul sedintei Guvernului Romaniei din 28 decembrie 2022

Lista actelor normative adoptate in cadrul sedintei Guvernului Romaniei din 28 decembrie 2022

Mai multe acte normative au fost adoptate in cadrul sedintei Guvernului Romaniei din 28 decembrie 2022I. PROIECTE DE LEGE1. PROIECTUL de LEGE pentru modificarea si completarea unor acte normative din domeniul pensiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul care l-a lovit cu ciocanul în cap pe soțul lui Nancy Pelosi susține că e nevinovat

Bărbatul care l-a lovit cu ciocanul în cap pe soțul lui Nancy Pelosi susține că e nevinovat

Bărbatul acuzat că a pătruns prin efracţie în locuinţa din San Francisco a preşedintei Camerei Reprezentanţilor, Nancy Pelosi, şi l-a lovit pe soţul acesteia cu un ciocan în cap a pledat "nevinovat", miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Gunoiul arădenilor, la primele containere modulare

Gunoiul arădenilor, la primele containere modulare

După ce a îngropat proiectul care ascundea în subteran deşeurile arădenilor, Primăria pune în aplicare acum un proiect pilot care îşi propune să schimbe modul în care arată şi se colectează gunoiul. [citeste mai departe]

Alarmă aeriană în întreaga Ucraina, mai multe zone sunt bombardate

Alarmă aeriană în întreaga Ucraina, mai multe zone sunt bombardate

Începând cu dimineața zilei de 29 decembrie, a fost anunțată o alarmă aeriană în majoritatea regiunilor din Ucraina, mai multe regiuni fiind bombardate. Conform publicației OK „Sud”, rușii au adus în Marea Neagră 2 portavioane de pe care pot fi lansate rachete… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

65 COVID cases with Omicron variant, confirmed in December 19 - 25 week

Publicat:
65 COVID cases with Omicron variant, confirmed in December 19 - 25 week

of (INSP) informs that, in the week of December 19 - 25, 65 cases of COVID with the Omicron variant were confirmed, of which 44 are variants of concern, and 21 are variants of interest, Agerpres informs.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

52.3pct COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Constanta and Sibiu, Dec. 19-25

23:15, 28.12.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of December 19 - 25, 52.3% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta and Sibiu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Public Health Institute posts 14 SARS-CoV-2 sequences for last week

12:46, 20.12.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health on Tuesday informed that, in the week of December 12-18, 14 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were reported in which the Omicron variant was detected. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Public Health Institute posts 106 SARS-CoV-2 sequences for last week

13:11, 06.12.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health on Tuesday informed that, in the week of November 28-December 4, 106 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were reported in which the Omicron variant was detected. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 1,904, Nov 28 - Dec 4, 2022

13:55, 05.12.2022 - As many as 1,904 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the November 28 - December 4 week in Romania, with over 50,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

INSP: 112 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in the last week; 106 with BA.5 subvariant

12:25, 08.11.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of 31 October - 6 November, the Omicron variant was detected in 112 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

INSP: 32 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in the last week; 31 with BA.5 subvariant

12:46, 25.10.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of 17 - 23 October, the Omicron variant was detected in 32 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

174 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Oct.3-9, including 173 of BA.5 subvariant cases

13:11, 11.10.2022 - The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday that in the October 3 - 9 week, Romania reported 174 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 444 on over 7,000 tests in last 24h

13:31, 10.10.2022 - As many as 444 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 144 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 8°C
Iasi -2°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara 4°C | 10°C
Constanta 3°C | 11°C
Brasov -2°C | 6°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6501
EUR 4.9463
CHF 5.0082
GBP 5.6065
CAD 3.4413
XAU 269.513
JPY 3.4757
CNY 0.6667
AED 1.2661
AUD 3.1488
MDL 0.2415
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec