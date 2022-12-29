65 COVID cases with Omicron variant, confirmed in December 19 - 25 week

65 COVID cases with Omicron variant, confirmed in December 19 - 25 weekPublicat:
The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of December 19 - 25, 65 cases of COVID with the Omicron variant were confirmed, of which 44 are variants of concern, and 21 are variants of interest, Agerpres informs.
