65 COVID cases with Omicron variant, confirmed in December 19 - 25 week

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of December 19 - 25, 52.3% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta and Sibiu.

The National Institute of Public Health on Tuesday informed that, in the week of December 12-18, 14 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were reported in which the Omicron variant was detected.

The National Institute of Public Health on Tuesday informed that, in the week of November 28-December 4, 106 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were reported in which the Omicron variant was detected.

As many as 1,904 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the November 28 - December 4 week in Romania, with over 50,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of 31 October - 6 November, the Omicron variant was detected in 112 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, told Agerpres.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of 17 - 23 October, the Omicron variant was detected in 32 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, told Agerpres.

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday that in the October 3 - 9 week, Romania reported 174 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, told Agerpres.

As many as 444 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 144 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, told Agerpres.