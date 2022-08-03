39.7pct of COVID cases recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Prahova, Timis

Stiri Recomandate

La cumpărat de datorii. Miliarde de euro pentru a salva Italia

La cumpărat de datorii. Miliarde de euro pentru a salva Italia

Oficialii Băncii Centrale Europene par să fi investit miliarde de euro în achiziții de obligațiuni pentru a proteja Italia și alți membri din sudul zonei euro de când și-au activat prima linie de apărare în urmă cu o lună pentru a ține la distanță speculatorii. Randamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Liberty Galaţi devine sponsor oficial al SC Oţelul Galaţi. Dorinel Munteanu: „Am convingerea că vom reuşi“

Liberty Galaţi devine sponsor oficial al SC Oţelul Galaţi. Dorinel Munteanu: „Am convingerea că vom reuşi“

Liberty şi GFG Foundation au semnat un parteneriat cu SC Oţelul Galaţi, prin care devin sponsori oficiali ai celui mai titrat club de fotbal din regiunea Moldovei. Echipa… [citeste mai departe]

„Gladiatorii din Tomis”, lupte grele pentru calificarea în Final 8 al Cupei României

„Gladiatorii din Tomis”, lupte grele pentru calificarea în Final 8 al Cupei României

Echipa masculină de baschet CSM Constanţa, noua titulatură sub care vor evolua de acum „Gladiatorii din Tomis”, se pregăteşte pentru stagiunea de toamnă, iar primele adversare pe care le cunoaşte sunt cele din Cupa României,… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Roșca, avocat TGS România – Roşca Law Office: PNRR ar putea crea în unele firme o oportunitate perfectă pentru angajații tentați să obțină mai mulți bani prin mijloace frauduloase

Alina Roșca, avocat TGS România – Roşca Law Office: PNRR ar putea crea în unele firme o oportunitate perfectă pentru angajații tentați să obțină mai mulți bani prin mijloace frauduloase

Planul… [citeste mai departe]

Demersuri de asigurare a asistenţei medicale pentru persoanele aflate în pericol la bordul navelor din rada maritimă Sulina

Demersuri de asigurare a asistenţei medicale pentru persoanele aflate în pericol la bordul navelor din rada maritimă Sulina

Autorităţile tulcene au început demersuri de asigurare a asistenţei medicale de urgenţă pentru persoanele aflate în pericol la bordul navelor din rada… [citeste mai departe]

New York Liberty, cu Sabrina Ionescu în mare formă, a urcat pe locul 4 în Conferinţa de Est

New York Liberty, cu Sabrina Ionescu în mare formă, a urcat pe locul 4 în Conferinţa de Est

New York Liberty, cu coordonatoarea de origine română Sabrina Ionescu în mare formă, a învins la Barclays Center pe Los Angeles Sparks cu 102-73, pe un teren inspirat de jocurile video realizate în colaborare cu… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să cauți în gunoi 180 de milioane de dolari în Bitcoin

Cum să cauți în gunoi 180 de milioane de dolari în Bitcoin

Un inginer de software din Țara Galilor, care a pierdut 186,9 milioane de dolari în Bitcoin la o groapă de gunoi în 2013, a pus la cale un plan pentru a-i recupera. În ultimii nouă ani, James Howells a încercat să localizeze hard disk-ul pe care au fost stocate monedele digitale.… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Răzvan Călugăr a fost titular în prima partidă de pregătire a naționalei U-17

Fotbal: Răzvan Călugăr a fost titular în prima partidă de pregătire a naționalei U-17

Turdeanul Răzvan Călugăr, legitimat la Universitatea Cluj, a fost titular în partida amicală pe care naționala U-17 a disputat contra Cehiei. Meciul s-a încheiat la egalitate, scor 2-2, fiind prima partidă din cele trei… [citeste mai departe]

Grâul românesc, tranzacționat la bursa din Chicago?

Grâul românesc, tranzacționat la bursa din Chicago?

Invazia Rusiei în Ucraina determină operatorul bursier american CME Group să ia în considerare noi contracte futures pe grâu în regiunea Mării Negre. Bursa din Chicago, una din cele mai mari platforme mondiale de tranzacţionare pentru derivate, a început consultările cu traderii şi brokerii… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila anunță un sezon mai serios de gripă anul acesta. Când vin vaccinurile

Alexandru Rafila anunță un sezon mai serios de gripă anul acesta. Când vin vaccinurile

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a anunţat că există "semne" că în acest an sezonul gripal va fi unul mai serios şi a anunţat că vaccinul va fi pus la dispoziţie mai repede decât de obicei. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

39.7pct of COVID cases recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Prahova, Timis

Publicat:
39.7pct of COVID cases recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Prahova, Timis

of (INSP) informs that, in the week of July 25-31, 39.7% of the cases of the COVID-19 in Romania were recorded in Bucharest and also in the Cluj, Constanta, Prahova and Timis counties.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

285 Omicron variant of COVID cases in the last week, 6,896 in total so far

14:10, 26.07.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health informs on Tuesday that in the week of July 18 to 24, 285 COVID cases with the Omicron variant have been confirmed, all of which are variants of concern. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,777 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

14:25, 13.07.2022 - As many as 3,777 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romania reports 176 of COVID-19 Omicron cases, July 4 - 10

15:35, 12.07.2022 - Romania's National Public Health Institute (INSP) said on Tuesday that in the July 4 -10 week, 176 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

323 cases of clinical flu, nationwide

14:05, 19.05.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health informs on Thursday that 323 cases of clinical flu were reported in the week of May 9-15, as compared to 23 registered during the same interval of last year. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

42.5 pct of COVID cases, in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Iasi, during May 9-15

15:10, 18.05.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that 42.5% of COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Iasi, during the week of May 9-15. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Health Institute records 157 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in week May 9-15

14:30, 17.05.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that, in the week of May 9 - 15, 157 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Ministry of Health informs there were 282 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs

16:06, 15.05.2022 - A number of 282 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 238 less than the previous day, the Ministry of Health informs on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

In May 2-8 week, 43.1% of COVID cases - in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi

12:05, 11.05.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reports that in the May 2-8 week, 43.1% of COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 august 2022
Bucuresti 18°C | 33°C
Iasi 17°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 31°C
Timisoara 17°C | 33°C
Constanta 20°C | 30°C
Brasov 12°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 31°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 august 2022
USD 4.8348
EUR 4.9252
CHF 5.0393
GBP 5.8843
CAD 3.7601
XAU 274.471
JPY 3.632
CNY 0.716
AED 1.3163
AUD 3.3523
MDL 0.2492
BGN 2.5182

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec