39.7pct of COVID cases recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Prahova, Timis

The National Institute of Public Health informs on Tuesday that in the week of July 18 to 24, 285 COVID cases with the Omicron variant have been confirmed, all of which are variants of concern.

As many as 3,777 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Romania's National Public Health Institute (INSP) said on Tuesday that in the July 4 -10 week, 176 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania.

The National Institute of Public Health informs on Thursday that 323 cases of clinical flu were reported in the week of May 9-15, as compared to 23 registered during the same interval of last year.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that 42.5% of COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Iasi, during the week of May 9-15.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that, in the week of May 9 - 15, 157 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania.

A number of 282 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 238 less than the previous day, the Ministry of Health informs on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reports that in the May 2-8 week, 43.1% of COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi, Agerpres reports.