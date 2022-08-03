39.7pct of COVID cases recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Prahova, Timis

39.7pct of COVID cases recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Prahova, TimisPublicat:
The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of July 25-31, 39.7% of the cases of the COVID-19 in Romania were recorded in Bucharest and also in the Cluj, Constanta, Prahova and Timis counties.
