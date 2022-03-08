3,469 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania.

As many as 85 Ukraine refugees with various health issues, of whom 47 children, have been handled at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighboring country.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 2,382 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, benefiting from all the rights provided by the national legislation, the Interior Ministry (MAI) reported on Saturday.

As many as 1,070 Ukrainian refugees have applied for asylum in Romania since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Ministry of the Interior reports on Wednesday evening, going on to say that the asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation.

The Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has left Romania's airspace on Tuesday, without ammunition on board, the Ministry of National Defense announced.

Four Ukrainian refugees who crossed the Tisza River on Monday morning into Romania are applying for asylum, spokesperson for the Sighetu Marmatiei Local Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Iulia Stan said on Tuesday.

As many as 54 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the military conflict in the neighboring country, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) announced on Saturday.

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine.