3,469 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

INFORMATII OFICIALE! BILANTUL COVID - MARTI 08 MARTIE 2022. BUZAU - 75 cazuri (67 cazuri noi de infectare si 8 caz de reinfectare). NATIONAL ...

INFORMATII OFICIALE! BILANTUL COVID - MARTI 08 MARTIE 2022. BUZAU - 75 cazuri (67 cazuri noi de infectare si 8 caz de reinfectare). NATIONAL ...

Astăzi, 08 martie 2022, situația epidemiologică la nivelul județului Buzău se prezintă astfel: Număr persoane confirmate…

Volodimir Zelenski a semnat: Ucraina își retrage de pe fronturi toți soldații aflați în misiuni de menținere a păcii

Volodimir Zelenski a semnat: Ucraina își retrage de pe fronturi toți soldații aflați în misiuni de menținere a păcii

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a decis marţi să retragă forţele de menţinere a păcii ucrainene din toate misiunile de pe mapamond pentru ca…

Studiul care bagă spaima în toți oamenii: Efectele COVID-19 asupra creierului se confirmă

Studiul care bagă spaima în toți oamenii: Efectele COVID-19 asupra creierului se confirmă

COVID-19, înainte de toate o boală respiratorie, ar putea afecta şi creierul. Suspectate încă de la începutul pandemiei, efectele neurologice ale bolii par să fi fost confirmate de cercetări recente, inclusiv în cazul…

De ce a devenit litera „Z" simbolul războiului pentru Rusia? Tot mai mulți ruși promovează acest simbol

De ce a devenit litera „Z” simbolul războiului pentru Rusia? Tot mai mulți ruși promovează acest simbol

Chiar de la începutul războiului dintre Rusia și Ucraina, litera „Z" a fost tot mai des asociată cu simbolul războiului pornit de ruși și cu susținerea invaziei conduse de armata…

Daniel Constantin, deputat PNL Argeș – mesaj special pentru doamne și domnișoare cu ocazia venirii primăverii

Daniel Constantin, deputat PNL Argeș – mesaj special pentru doamne și domnișoare cu ocazia venirii primăverii

Dragi doamne și domnișoare vă doresc tot binele din lume, să realizați tot ce vă propuneți și să aveți parte de o primăvară frumoasă, alături de cei dragi. La mulți ani!…

COVID. Cate paturi libere sunt in judetul Constanta pentru persoanele grav bolnave

COVID. Cate paturi libere sunt in judetul Constanta pentru persoanele grav bolnave

Directia de Sanatate Publica Judeteana Constanta anunta marti dimineata, 8 martie 2022, situatia paturilor din sectiile de Anestezie si Terapie Intensiva din unitatile spitalicesti suport COVID 19, de pe raza judetului.Astfel, in cadrul…

Autoritățile ucrainene acuză rușii că au atacat un autobuz care scotea civilii, pe coridorul umanitar

Autoritățile ucrainene acuză rușii că au atacat un autobuz care scotea civilii, pe coridorul umanitar

Autoritățile ucrainene susțin că trupele ruse au bombardat un autobuz care evacua civili pe coridorul umanitar. De asemenea, au fost atacate și o serie de sate din regiunea Kiev.

Pilot de raliuri, mort într-un teribil accident la Livada. Implicat şi un autoturism înmatriculat în Ucraina, în care se aflau două mame şi trei copii

Pilot de raliuri, mort într-un teribil accident la Livada. Implicat şi un autoturism înmatriculat în Ucraina, în care se aflau două mame şi trei copii

În cursul serii de luni, pe Drumul Național 19, la sensul giratoriu dintre drumurile spre…

Alin Gabriel POCOL Primarul comunei Lozna: -O primăvară senină și La mulți ani!

Alin Gabriel POCOL Primarul comunei Lozna: -O primăvară senină și La mulți ani!

În acest început de primăvară vin din nou cu cele mai sincere felicitări pe care le meritați din plin. Tuturor doamnelor și domnișoarelor din comuna Lozna, angajatelor insituției noastre, dar și colaboratoarelor noastre le doresc să…

Ce restricții dispar din data de 9 martie și ce presupune ridicarea stării de alertă. România revine la normal

Ce restricții dispar din data de 9 martie și ce presupune ridicarea stării de alertă. România revine la normal

Ce restricții dispar din data de 9 martie și ce presupune ridicarea stării de alertă. România revine la normal Autoritățile din România au renunțat la starea de alergă cauzată…


3,469 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

Publicat:
3,469 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

of informs on Tuesday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,469 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania.

Ukrainian asylum seekers in Romania since conflict starts reach 3,288

14:55, 07.03.2022 - Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

85 Ukraine refugees, including 47 children, handled at Suceava County Emergency Hospital since conflict outbreak

12:25, 07.03.2022 - As many as 85 Ukraine refugees with various health issues, of whom 47 children, have been handled at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighboring country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

2,382 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the conflict in Ukraine kicked off

17:10, 05.03.2022 - Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 2,382 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, benefiting from all the rights provided by the national legislation, the Interior Ministry (MAI) reported on Saturday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Interior Ministry: 1,070 Ukrainian asylum seekers since onset of conflict

20:35, 02.03.2022 - As many as 1,070 Ukrainian refugees have applied for asylum in Romania since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Ministry of the Interior reports on Wednesday evening, going on to say that the asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation. Fii la curent cu…

Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft from Ukraine leaves Romania's airspace

18:20, 01.03.2022 - The Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has left Romania's airspace on Tuesday, without ammunition on board, the Ministry of National Defense announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Four refugees crossing river into Romania seeking asylum

11:05, 01.03.2022 - Four Ukrainian refugees who crossed the Tisza River on Monday morning into Romania are applying for asylum, spokesperson for the Sighetu Marmatiei Local Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Iulia Stan said on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

54 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since military conflict started

14:50, 26.02.2022 - As many as 54 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the military conflict in the neighboring country, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) announced on Saturday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

DefMin Dincu says Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees in case of conflict in Ukraine

17:20, 22.02.2022 - National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…


