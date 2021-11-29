3,216 fines for violating pandemic prevention measures in last 24 hours Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 3,216 sanctions for minor offenses, totaling 865,400 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, agerpres reports. Also, through the competent structures of the Police, one criminal file was drawn up for thwarting the fight against diseases.

