3,216 fines for violating pandemic prevention measures in last 24 hours

Vaccinul Moderna va fi distribuit în zilele următoare în toate centrele de vaccinare din R. Moldova

Vaccinul Moderna va fi distribuit în zilele următoare în toate centrele de vaccinare din R. Moldova

Cele 50.400 de doze din primul lot de vaccin Spikevax, produs de compania Moderna şi donate Moldovei prin intermediul Platformei COVAX, vor ajunge în zilele ce urmează proporţional în toate centrele…

Mirela Oprișor, Aspirina din „Las Fierbinți", înainte de căsătoria cu Mimi Brănescu. „Eu nu mă mărit, nu fac nuntă, eu vreau altceva"

Mirela Oprișor, Aspirina din „Las Fierbinți”, înainte de căsătoria cu Mimi Brănescu. „Eu nu mă mărit, nu fac nuntă, eu vreau altceva”

Mirela Oprișor, în vârstă de 48 de ani, a devenit în ultimii ani unul dintre cele mai iubite personaje…

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 29 noiembrie 2021, în baia de Arieș și Câmpeni

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 29 noiembrie 2021, în baia de Arieș și Câmpeni

Astăzi, 29 noiembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 16 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 1 a fost atribuit orașului…

Avertismentul lui Jurma: Probabilitatea ca Omicron să ajungă în România cu ocazia sărbătorilor este de 100%

Avertismentul lui Jurma: Probabilitatea ca Omicron să ajungă în România cu ocazia sărbătorilor este de 100%

Medicul Octavian Jurma consideră că tulpina Omicron va ajunge în România, cu siguranță, în luna decembrie, cu ocazia sărbătorilor.   „Varianta B.1.1.529 (clada 21K sau Omicron)…

Olanda. Cuplu arestat pentru că a fugit din hotelul „Covid"

Olanda. Cuplu arestat pentru că a fugit din hotelul „Covid”

Jandarmeria olandeză a anunțat că a arestat pe aeroportul Schiphol din Amsterdam un cuplu fugar dintr-un hotel destinat pasagerilor pozitivi la Covid-19, veniți din Africa de Sud, plasați în carantină, transmite AFP. Incidentul a survenit după anunțul autorităților olandeze…

Dacă faci ASTA în timp ce dormi, mergi de urgență la doctor - este semn de CANCER

Dacă faci ASTA în timp ce dormi, mergi de urgență la doctor - este semn de CANCER

Cu cât descoperim mai devreme boala, cu atât mai multe șanse de vindecare avem. Din acest motiv, prevenția, dar și prezentarea de urgență la medic la cel mai mic motiv de îngrijorare sunt esențiale, mai ales pentru persoanele care…

Constanta: Festival la Teatrul National de Opera si Balet Oleg Danovski. Programul spectacolelor (galerie foto)

Constanta: Festival la Teatrul National de Opera si Balet Oleg Danovski. Programul spectacolelor (galerie foto)

Cea de a 47 a Editie a Festivalului Intenational al Muzicii si Dansului se apropie de final. In aceasta saptamana, la Teatrul National de Opera si Balet "Oleg Danovski", vor avea…

Coronavirus. România înregistrează puțin peste 1.000 de cazuri noi, în ultimele 24 de ore

Coronavirus. România înregistrează puțin peste 1.000 de cazuri noi, în ultimele 24 de ore

Până astăzi, 29 noiembrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.778.045 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 10.292sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o…

Mai mulți români blocați în Africa de Sud din cauza noii tulpini de Covid-19 au fost aduși în țară

Mai mulți români blocați în Africa de Sud din cauza noii tulpini de Covid-19 au fost aduși în țară

Campionii naționali la rugby și alți cetățeni români blocați în Africa de Sud din cauza noii tulpini de Covid-19 vor fi aduși în România. Un avion a plecat, în noaptea de duminică spre luni,…

INS: 15,2% din populaţie se afla în situaţia de deprivare materială severă, în 2020

INS: 15,2% din populaţie se afla în situaţia de deprivare materială severă, în 2020

Numărul total al persoanelor afectate de deprivare materială severă a fost în anul 2020 de 2,95 milioane persoane, din care 47,4% bărbaţi şi 52,6% femei, proporţii apropiate de anul precedent, conform datelor centralizate…


3,216 fines for violating pandemic prevention measures in last 24 hours

Publicat:
3,216 fines for violating pandemic prevention measures in last 24 hours

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 3,216 sanctions for minor offenses, totaling 865,400 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the (GCS) informed on Monday, agerpres reports. Also, through the competent structures of the Police, one criminal file was drawn up for thwarting the fight against diseases.
Violations of the sanitary protection norms can be reported to TELVERDE 0800.800.165, made operational by the Ministry of Interior, the calls…

