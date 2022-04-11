316 refugees from Ukraine, housed in Braila County The number of refugees from Ukraine accommodated in southeastern Braila County is 316, and the number of accommodation places arranged for this purpose is 891, of which 323 are found in individuals, according to information provided on Monday by the Prefect's Institution. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

