316 refugees from Ukraine, housed in Braila County

Accident rutier teribil. Un om a murit, circulația întreruptă și pericol de explozie pe o șosea din Cluj

În urma impactului, şoferul autoutilitarei a rămas încarcerat în fiarele contorsionate ale mașinii, iar echipajele medicale n-au mai putut face nimic pentru a-l salva, potrivit sportsalajean… [citeste mai departe]

Paturile, redistribuite între secţiile spitalului. De ce a fost necesară această măsură

■ la unitatea sanitară romaşcană există 666 paturi ■ în unele secţii, cum e Pneumologia, este nevoie de creşterea numărului din cauza sechelelor post Covid ■ unele secţii vor avea paturi doar pentru internările de… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul fostului premier al Pakistanului, Imran Khan, demisionează din Adunarea Naţională

Partidul fostului premier al Pakistanului, Imran Khan, înlăturat duminică de la putere prin moțiune de cenzură, a anunţat luni că demisionează din Adunarea Naţională, o acţiune ce ar putea declanşa alte tulburări politice. [citeste mai departe]

Şah / Cupa Prieteniei de la Năvodari, încălzire pentru Naţionalele de copii şi juniori de la Eforie Nord

În întâmpinarea Campionatului Național de copii și juniori, la Năvodari a fost organizat un turneu de șah-blitz: Cupa Prieteniei. Turneul s-a desfășurat pe durata a nouă runde la un… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 36 de ani a fost incendiat de un consătean de-al său

Un bărbat de 36 de ani a fost incendiat de un consătean de-al său. Nenorocirea s-a produs în satul Frumuşica, raionul Floreşti. Potrivit poliţiei, agresorul, un bărbat de 47 ani, a venit acasă la victimă cu un recipient umplut cu benzină. [citeste mai departe]

Se caută înlocuitor pentru Dorenanu la CCR! Ce nume se vehiculează

Biroul permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor a declanşat, luni, procedurile pentru numirea unui judecător la Curtea Constituţională, pe locul actualului preşedinte, Valer Dorneanu, căruia îi expiră mandatul. Termenul de depunere a candidaturilor pentru această funcţie… [citeste mai departe]

O locomotivă a DERAIAT între Teiuș și Cluj-Napoca: Circulația feroviară a fost blocată

O locomotivă a DERAIAT între Teiuș și Cluj-Napoca: Circulația feroviară a fost blocată Locomotiva unui tren de persoane care circula… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Timis:Portofel pierdut, politistii au gasit apartinatorul

Nr. 111 din 11 Aprilie 2022 PORTOFEL PIERDUT, POLITISTII AU GASIT APARTINATORUL La data de 10 aprilie a.c., in jurul orei 10:00, politisti din cadrul Sectiei 12 Politie Rurala Periam, au fost sesizati cu privire la faptul ca in proximitatea unei statii peco din localitatea Lovrin,… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada A7 Moldova: au fost avizați indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru tronsonul Bacău-Pașcani. Vezi care este traseul autostrăzii!

Au fost avizați indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru Autostrada Bacău-Pașcani, în cadrul Consiliului Tehnico-Economic al… [citeste mai departe]

„Situația financiară este critică”. Candidata Partidului Les Républicains le cere francezilor să o ajute să-şi plătească datoriile din campania electorală

Candidata Partidului Les Républicains Valérie Pécresse, care nu… [citeste mai departe]


316 refugees from Ukraine, housed in Braila County

Publicat:
The number of refugees from Ukraine accommodated in southeastern is 316, and the number of accommodation places arranged for this purpose is 891, of which 323 are found in individuals, according to information provided on Monday by the Prefect's Institution.

