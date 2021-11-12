307 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

PMP Turda anunță că nu va vota majorarea impozitelor pentru turdeni

PMP Turda anunță că nu va vota majorarea impozitelor pentru turdeni

PMP Turda a anunțat că nu va vota majorarea impozitelor pentru turdeni, pentru anul 2022, acuzând că administrația locală intenționează să facă acest lucru prin intermediul rezonării localității și...

Nelu Tătaru, despre tratamentul luat de Petrică Mîțu Stoian. Ce a anunțat fostul ministru al Sănătății

Nelu Tătaru, despre tratamentul luat de Petrică Mîțu Stoian. Ce a anunțat fostul ministru al Sănătății

Nelu Tătaru, fostul ministru al Sănătății, a vorbit despre tratamentul post-covid pe care Petrică Mîțu Stoian l-a urmat înainte să i se facă rău și să moară.

Ludovic Orban, exclus din PNL după 29 de ani în partid

Ludovic Orban, exclus din PNL după 29 de ani în partid

Ludovic Orban a fost exclus vineri din PNL, partid în care s-a înscris în urmă cu 29 de ani, urcând pas cu pas scara de putere a statului: a fost consilier local, apoi viceprimar al Capitalei, ministru al Transporturilor, parlamentar şi prim-ministru. În 2014, a pierdut şefia PNL în faţa…

Un prahovean s-a ales cu dosar penal dupa ce a fost prins cu 200 kg de petarde si artificii. Unde avea de gand sa le vanda

Un prahovean s-a ales cu dosar penal dupa ce a fost prins cu 200 kg de petarde si artificii. Unde avea de gand sa le vanda

La data de 11 noiembrie a.c., polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase au identificat pe raza satului Ghighiu, respectiv pe…

Citu on Orbans exclusion: A member who violates the statutes have to bear the consequences

Citu on Orbans exclusion: A member who violates the statutes have to bear the consequences

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Friday, regarding the possible exclusion from the party of Ludovic Orban, that it will be an internal decision, adding that any member of the PNL…

Cîmpeanu: Testarea de către personal medical în şcoli ar bloca în prima clipă acest proces de screening. Ar fi un dezastru să avem testele în şcoli şi să nu ştim cum să le folosim

Cîmpeanu: Testarea de către personal medical în şcoli ar bloca în prima clipă acest proces de screening. Ar fi un dezastru să avem testele în şcoli şi să nu ştim cum să le folosim

Ministrul interimar…

Gabriela Firea îl atacă pe Nicuşor Dan: A trimis târziu şi scrisă greşit cererea pentru subvenționarea căldurii

Gabriela Firea îl atacă pe Nicuşor Dan: A trimis târziu şi scrisă greşit cererea pentru subvenționarea căldurii

Senatorul PSD Gabriela Firea, fost primar general al Capitalei, susţine că actual edil, Nicuşor Dan, a trimis târziu la Guvern cererea de ajutor pentru subvenţionarea…

A stat în comă 35 de ani și acum trăiește ca în filmele SF: ”M-am culcat la 23 de ani, m-am trezit la 58”

A stat în comă 35 de ani și acum trăiește ca în filmele SF: ”M-am culcat la 23 de ani, m-am trezit la 58”

Povestea incredibilă a unui bărbat care a stat 35 de ani în comă a uluit pe toată lumea. Acesta s-a trezit la vârsta de 58 de ani. Ce mărturii șocante a făcut el și cum se…

Şef din Poliţie, anchetat după ce l-a avertizat pe un om de afaceri despre controalele care îl vizau

Şef din Poliţie, anchetat după ce l-a avertizat pe un om de afaceri despre controalele care îl vizau

Un ofiţer de Poliţie a fost prins după ce l-a anunţat pe administratorul unei firme despre controalele la două societăţi pe care le administra, dar şi despre o percheziţie la un punct de lucru.

Bărbatul din Cerneşti dispărut în august a fost găsit spânzurat într-o pădure lângă Brebeni

Bărbatul din Cerneşti dispărut în august a fost găsit spânzurat într-o pădure lângă Brebeni

Imagini de coşmar pentru un grupă de 40 de vânători aflat la o partidă de vânătoare pe Fondul 46 Mănăştiur, în apropiere de localitatea Brebeni. Adânc în pădure, la circa doi kilometri de ultima casă…


307 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Publicat:
307 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 307 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 21 previously unaccounted for, according to data released on Friday by the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are 157 men and 129 women.

As many as 274 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 27 deaths had no comorbidities, and for six deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of the 318 patients who died, 286 were unvaccinated and 21 were vaccinated. The 21 vaccinated…

