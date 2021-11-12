307 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours Another 307 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 21 previously unaccounted for, according to data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. According to GCS, these are 157 men and 129 women. As many as 274 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 27 deaths had no comorbidities, and for six deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of the 318 patients who died, 286 were unvaccinated and 21 were vaccinated. The 21 vaccinated… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

