25.8% drop in car registrations in Romania, after first three months (APIA)

- Wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in nominal terms in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2020, both as gross series and as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 4.8%, respectively by 3.7%,…

- Domestic energy production decreased in the first two months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2020, by 266,400 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), to 3.063 million toe, while consumption of final electricity was 2.9% lower than in the reference period, according to data released on…

- Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit was 3.070 billion euros, in the first two months of this year, by 455.9 million euros higher from a year ago, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Official statistics also show that in the period January 1 - February…

- For the next three months, Romanian managers expect a moderate increase in manufacturing and retail trade, relative stability in the number of employees in the manufacturing industry and services, as well as an increase in retail and construction prices, according to the results of a survey published…

- The Anonimul International Independent Film Festival's 18th edition will take place between August 9 and 15, in Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta. According to a press release of the Anonimul Foundation sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the call for entries for the short film competition is…

- The sales of new automobiles in Romania has dropped by almost 40% during the first two months of this year, in comparison with the similar interval of 2020, according to the data published on Monday, by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA). On the national market, after which,…

- The BET-TR index, which also includes the dividends paid by the companies included in the BET index from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), went up by 17.7 percent from the end of February 2020 till the end of last month, and nearly a quarter of this growth pace, which is over 4 percentage points,…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, number two player worldwide, dramatically qualified for the third round of the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, by 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES. Halep…