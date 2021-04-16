25.8% drop in car registrations in Romania, after first three months (APIA)Publicat:
Romanian car registrations have dropped by 25.8% during the first three months of this year, in comparison with the similar period of last year, according to a press release sent by the Car Producers and Importers Association (APIA). "After seeing in the last 4 months of 2020 significant growths in vehicle registrations, 2021 started with an important drop in January (-46.6%) and February (-18.8%), these being, in a manner, compensated by the growth of 19.4% in March. At European level, though, after an important growth in March (+87.3%), the first trimester ends with a general growth of 3.2%,"…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Wholesale trade turnover up 4.8% in first two months of 2021
14:50, 16.04.2021 - Wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in nominal terms in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2020, both as gross series and as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 4.8%, respectively by 3.7%,…
Final electricity consumption, down 2.9pct in the first two months (INS)
11:31, 13.04.2021 - Domestic energy production decreased in the first two months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2020, by 266,400 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), to 3.063 million toe, while consumption of final electricity was 2.9% lower than in the reference period, according to data released on…
Romania registers trade deficit of 3 billion euros in first two months (INS)
11:55, 09.04.2021 - Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit was 3.070 billion euros, in the first two months of this year, by 455.9 million euros higher from a year ago, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Official statistics also show that in the period January 1 - February…
Managers in Romania expect moderate growth in manufacturing, retail activity for next 3 months
10:35, 29.03.2021 - For the next three months, Romanian managers expect a moderate increase in manufacturing and retail trade, relative stability in the number of employees in the manufacturing industry and services, as well as an increase in retail and construction prices, according to the results of a survey published…
Anonimul International Independent Film Festival to be held August 9-15 in Sfantu Gheorghe
11:21, 16.03.2021 - The Anonimul International Independent Film Festival's 18th edition will take place between August 9 and 15, in Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta. According to a press release of the Anonimul Foundation sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the call for entries for the short film competition is…
Almost 40% drop in automobile sales in Romania, after first two months of 2021 (APIA)
17:35, 15.03.2021 - The sales of new automobiles in Romania has dropped by almost 40% during the first two months of this year, in comparison with the similar interval of 2020, according to the data published on Monday, by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA). On the national market, after which,…
Romanian capital market goes up 18pct in 12 months
18:06, 08.03.2021 - The BET-TR index, which also includes the dividends paid by the companies included in the BET index from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), went up by 17.7 percent from the end of February 2020 till the end of last month, and nearly a quarter of this growth pace, which is over 4 percentage points,…
Simona Halep, dramatically qualifies for third round at Australian Open
15:10, 10.02.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, number two player worldwide, dramatically qualified for the third round of the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, by 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES. Halep…