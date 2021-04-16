25.8% drop in car registrations in Romania, after first three months (APIA)

Stiri Recomandate

A fost lansată a II-a ediție a Olimpiadei digitale de matematică Brio Challenge

A fost lansată a II-a ediție a Olimpiadei digitale de matematică Brio Challenge, competiție care se adresează elevilor din clasele I-XII. Concursul, organizat de Brio®, prima și singura platformă de teste digitale standardizate adresate… [citeste mai departe]

863 worrisome COVID-19 cases in Romania, most involving UK variant

Romania's National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs that, as of April 11, 863 worrisome COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country. Of these, 857 cases involved the UK variant (B.1.1.7); four involving the South Africa variant (B.1.351), and two involving the… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul privind compensarea cheltuielilor la energie, votat în prima lectură

Deputații au aprobat astăzi la ședința plenară în prima lectură proiectul de lege care prevede compensarea plăților la energia electrică pentru două luni. Astfel, statul va acoperi cheltuielile pentru facturile la energia electrică pe perioada… [citeste mai departe]

CNAIR a semnat un contract pentru finalizarea centurii oraşului Tecuci. Valoarea investiţiei este de 41,7 milioane de lei

“Vineri, 16.04.2021, CNAIR a semnat contractul pentru , cu Asocierea S.C. Mavgo Holding S.R.L. – S.C. Antrepriza de Construcţii Drumuri şi Autostrăzi S.R.L.… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a murit în timp ce Poliția îl evacua cu forța de pe terasa unui restaurant care luase foc

Bărbat mort după ce a refuzat să părăsească un restaurant în flăcări, din Piteşti, pentru a consuma în continuare alcool Un bărbat a murit vineri dimineaţa, pe terasa unui restaurant din Piteşti,… [citeste mai departe]

COD RUTIER – Schimbări pentru șoferii cu permise străine

Proiectul de lege pus în dezbatere publică de către Ministerul Afacerilor Interne face referire și la posesorii de permise emise în străinătate și care au încălcat legea rutieră pe drumurile din România. În prezent, se arată în documentul citat, Regulamentul de aplicare a Ordonanței… [citeste mai departe]

CNCAV, precizari privind administrarea rapelului pentru persoanele vaccinate cu prima doza in strainatate

CNCAV a emis reglementarea prin care persoanele vaccinate cu prima doza in strainatate isi pot face rapelul in Romania.Pentru a veni in sprijinul cetatenilor romani sau straini cu drept de sedere… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Benzema îşi prelungeşte contractul cu Real Madrid până în 2023

Atacantul francez Karim Benzema şi va prelungi cu un sezon contactul cu echipa de fotbal Real Madrid, până în 2023, a anunţat vineri cotidianul sportiv spaniol Marca. Autorul a 25 de goluri în 35 de meciuri disputate în toate competiţiile de la debutul… [citeste mai departe]

”Am fost mințiți despre evoluția pandemiei!”. Val de mesaje din PSD, după declarațiile lui Vlad Voiculescu. Ce se vrea de la USR

Prima ieșire la rampă a fostului ministru al Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu, și îndeosebi declarațiile acestuia cu privire la metodologia… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Bugetul județului Vrancea a fost aprobat

Consiliul Județean Vrancea a aprobat azi, în ședință ordinară, bugetul județului Vrancea pe anul 2021. Peste 493,5 milioane de lei este propunerea de buget a UAT Vrancea și instituții subordonate pentru anul 2021. Suma amintită mai sus cuprinde totalul veniturilor de la secțiunea de funcționare… [citeste mai departe]


25.8% drop in car registrations in Romania, after first three months (APIA)

Publicat:
Romanian car registrations have dropped by 25.8% during the first three months of this year, in comparison with the similar period of last year, according to a press release sent by the and (APIA). "After seeing in the last 4 months of 2020 significant growths in vehicle registrations, 2021 started with an important drop in January (-46.6%) and February (-18.8%), these being, in a manner, compensated by the growth of 19.4% in March. level, though, after an important growth in March (+87.3%), the first trimester ends with a general growth of 3.2%,"…

