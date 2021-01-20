2021 Population and Housing Census to take place between February 1 and July 17, 2022

Stiri Recomandate

Joe Biden este, de astăzi, Președintele Statelor Unite ale Americii. Acesta a câștigat „bătălia” cu fostul președinte, Donald Trump, care nu a fost prezent la ceremonia sa de inaugurare, preferând să plece astăzi dimineață către… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Un bărbat și-ar fi înjunghiat mortal soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă

Un bărbat, de 61 de ani, din comuna gorjeană Scoarța, și-ar fi înjunghiat azi mortal soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă. Femeia avea 59 de ani. Potrivit unor surse judiciare, între cei doi soți ar fi avut loc… [citeste mai departe]

UniCredit: Romanias economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

Romania's economy could return to the level from before the pandemic until the half of year 2022, following a growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by approximately 3.7%, in 2021 and 5% in 2022, after a shrinkage of roughly 5,5% in 2020,… [citeste mai departe]

Clădire distrusă de o explozie suspectă

Clădire distrusă de o explozie suspectă în Madrid. Imobilul cu șapte etaje a fost avariat, cel puțin o persoană fiind prinsă în dărâmături. Blocul cu șapte etaje, grav avariat, este situat pe strada Toledo din centrul Madridului. Rapoartele locale, care spun că explozia a avut loc în jurul orei 14:30, ora locală, nu… [citeste mai departe]

RIZESPOR - GAZIANTEP 3-0. Marius Șumudică, gest inedit înainte de meciul cu Gaziantep! Ce le-a promis jucătorilor + prima reacție după victorie

 Rizespor, noua echipă a lui Marius Șumudică, s-a impus azi, scor 3-0, contra lui Gaziantep, fosta formație… [citeste mai departe]

Cântăreața din România care se spală la lighean: ”Aşa este de frig. Caloriferele din casă sunt călâi”

O vedetă de la noi se descurcă așa cum poate în condițiile date. Frigul din casă și lipsa apei calde au făcut-o să recurgă la obiceiurile bătrânilor de odinioară – spălatul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Inaugurea lui Biden la Casa Albă. Biden și Kamala Harris au ajuns la Capitoliu

Inaugurea lui Biden la Casa Albă. Președintele ales al SUA, Joe Biden, și viitoarea vicepreședintă Kamala Harris au ajuns miercuri la Capitoliu, unde vor depune jurământul în fața foștilor președinți Barack Obama, George W. Bush… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele de intervenţie sapă manual cele trei cadavre nerecuperate după alunecarea de teren din sudul Norvegiei

Echipele de intervenţie sapă manual pentru a găsi cele trei cadavre nerecuperate până în prezent după alunecarea de teren de amploare produsă într-o localitate din sudul Norvegiei… [citeste mai departe]

Kyros Vassaras reacționează după acuzele lui Nagy din Gazetă: „Nu am intermediat și nu am fost implicat în nicio relație de afacere cu el”

Șeful CCA, Kyros Vassaras, a trimis un comunicat în care reacționează după acuzele asistent internațional… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără, medic în echipa SMURD Iaşi, inclusă în „Atlasul Frumuseţii”

Giorgiana Loredana Matei, o tânără de 33 de ani, de profesie medic în echipa SMURD Iaşi, a fost inclusă proiectul foto-jurnalistic al Mihaelei Noroc, „Atlasul Frumuseţii” . Tânăra a absolvit Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie „Grigore… [citeste mai departe]


2021 Population and Housing Census to take place between February 1 and July 17, 2022

Publicat:
2021 Population and Housing Census to take place between February 1 and July 17, 2022

for the 2021 Population and (CCRPL2021) shifts the deadlines for conducting the 2021 round of the trial census and the population and housing census, informs a press release of the of Statistics (INS).

According to the quoted source, the trial census will take place between February 1 and March 31, 2021, and the population and housing census (RPL2021) will take place between February 1 and July 17, 2022.

At the same time, the deadlines for the processing of data and the dissemination and publication of the Population and…

Wholesale business up 2.8 pct per gross series January through October 2020

10:40, 17.12.2020 - Turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in the first 10 months of this year compared to the similar period in 2019, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality by 2.8 pct and 2.1…

Spending by non-resident tourists in Romania at 190.4 mln lei in Q3, 2020

11:51, 16.12.2020 - The total number of non-resident tourists checked in with Romania's collective tourist accommodation facilities in the third quarter of this year was 95,000, their spending amounting to 190.4 million lei, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. During the mentioned…

Construction works increase by 19.5 pct in October 2020 over October 2019

11:51, 16.12.2020 - The volume of construction works has increased by 3.4 pct as a brute series in October over the previous month and by 19.5 pct compared to the similar period of last year, shows the data published, on Wednesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). As a series adjusted depending…

Romania's trade balance deficit increases by 827.5 M euros in Jan-Oct

10:50, 10.12.2020 - Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by 827.5 million euros, January through October 2019, up to 14.858 billion euros, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. According to the official statistics,…

Slaughters in sheep, goats increase in October

11:05, 09.12.2020 - The number of slaughters in sheep and goats increased in October this year compared to the same period in 2019, while in the case of cattle, pigs and poultry there were decreases, according to the data made public on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.…

New orders in processing industry, down 8.8% in first nine months

11:25, 12.11.2020 - New orders in the processing industry, reported both in the domestic and foreign markets, decreased by 8.8% in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.According…

September's industrial production prices dip 0.9 pct YoY

11:45, 03.11.2020 - Industrial production prices for both the domestic and foreign market were 0.1 pct down this September from the previous month, whereas the YoY decrease was 0.9 pct, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.According to a breakdown…

INS: Romania's population accounted for 22.142 million persons on July 1, 2020, based on domicile

11:01, 29.10.2020 - Romania's population, based on domicile, reached 22.142 million people on July 1, 2020, down 0.1pct compared to the same period in 2019, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.Official data show that, out of the total population,…


