2021 Population and Housing Census to take place between February 1 and July 17, 2022

- Turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in the first 10 months of this year compared to the similar period in 2019, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality by 2.8 pct and 2.1…

- The total number of non-resident tourists checked in with Romania's collective tourist accommodation facilities in the third quarter of this year was 95,000, their spending amounting to 190.4 million lei, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. During the mentioned…

- The volume of construction works has increased by 3.4 pct as a brute series in October over the previous month and by 19.5 pct compared to the similar period of last year, shows the data published, on Wednesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). As a series adjusted depending…

- Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by 827.5 million euros, January through October 2019, up to 14.858 billion euros, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. According to the official statistics,…

- The number of slaughters in sheep and goats increased in October this year compared to the same period in 2019, while in the case of cattle, pigs and poultry there were decreases, according to the data made public on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.…

- New orders in the processing industry, reported both in the domestic and foreign markets, decreased by 8.8% in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.According…

- Industrial production prices for both the domestic and foreign market were 0.1 pct down this September from the previous month, whereas the YoY decrease was 0.9 pct, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.According to a breakdown…

- Romania's population, based on domicile, reached 22.142 million people on July 1, 2020, down 0.1pct compared to the same period in 2019, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.Official data show that, out of the total population,…