2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila: President's refusal to participate in a debate reveals he's afraid to confront Romanians

- President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that the greatest accomplishment of his mandate was replacing the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Government with "a power for Romanians"."The greatest is actually the last, (...) namely replacing the PSD power with a power for Romanians," said…

- President Klaus Iohannis Wednesday told a press conference, that during his five years in office he was three times away on holiday, but even on those occasions he took his work folder to carry out various activities related to his position.Asked if he has any regrets about his term, the president…

- The vote cast on Sunday helps the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continue the election campaign and to demonstrate what it wants to do for Romanians, said the party's chairperson, Viorica Dancila, who, according to the exit polls, has qualified for the runoff of the presidential elections, after Klaus…

- Over 559,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 18:00 hrs.This is the third day of the presidential election in the diaspora. About 25,200 Romanians from abroad voted by mail. According to information from the Central Electoral Bureau's online platform,…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) presidential hopeful Viorica Dancila on Thursday invited President Klaus Iohannis, seeking re-election, to a "one on one" televised debate, saying that he should wear a skirt instead of pants if he does not take up on her challenge. "From here in Teleorman, I am inviting…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate running for president and dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday that, for her, the version of not entering the runoff voting doesn't exist, adding that "she is the only contestant of Klaus Werner Iohannis," while the other candidates are…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday, within a public gathering in Oradea, that time has come for a woman president who treats Romanians as her own family, urging President Iohannis to do "the single best thing in his mandate" and…