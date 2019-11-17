2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila: President's refusal to participate in a debate reveals he's afraid to confront Romanians

#2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila: President's refusal to participate in a debate reveals he's afraid to confront RomaniansPublicat:
The PSD (Social Democratic Party)'s candidate for Romania's Presidency Viorica Dancila on Sunday said in eastern Buzau that she is willing to participate in any debate (with her counter-candidate) and that the refusal by the current president reveals he is afraid to confront the Romanians. Viorica Dancila added that in what she's concerned, she has all openness and hopes that eventually this thing will happen.
"I said yes to the invitation by the public television TVR, I'll say yes to any debate the president of Romania will accept, I believe it is a duty of us, the candidates,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
