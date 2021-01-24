1,816 new cases of COVID-19, 54 persons have died

1,816 new cases of COVID-19, 54 persons have diedPublicat:
A number of 1,816 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 14,502 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.
These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.
Another 54 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).
It's about 33 men and 21 women.
Of these, 3 deaths were recorded in…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Coronavirus/ 3,082 new cases of COVID-19, 15,797 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 16,654
13:55, 10.01.2021 - As many as 3,082 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 15,797 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Sunday,…
Coronavirus/ 5,340 new COVID-19 cases, tests conducted in past 24 hours - 27,482
14:20, 18.12.2020 - A number of 5,340 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 27,482 tests at the national level, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. These are cases that had no prior positive…
Coronavirus/ 5,697 new COVID-19 cases; tests conducted in past 24 hours - 28,099
14:40, 17.12.2020 - A number of 5,697 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the processing of 28,099 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday, according to AGERPRES. These are new cases that had no prior positive…
Coronavirus/ 5,991 news cases of COVID-19, while 28,191 tests done in past 24 hrs
14:25, 16.12.2020 - As many as 5,991 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 28,191 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS…
GCS: 5,231 new cases of COVID-19; 17,530 tests carried out in the past 24 hours
14:16, 06.12.2020 - A number of 5,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours as there were 17,530 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.…
GCS: 9,739 new cases of COVID-19; tests carried out in past 24 hours - 35,575
14:06, 25.11.2020 - A number of 9,739 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, as there were 35,575 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously…
Coronavirus/ 9,272 new cases of COVID-19, tests administered in past 24 hours - 36,453
13:45, 20.11.2020 - A number of 9,272 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 36,453 tests at the national level, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. These are cases that did not have a prior…
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,724; 104 deaths in 24 hours
15:15, 27.10.2020 - As many as 4,724 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded since the last reporting following 28,876 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…