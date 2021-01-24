1,816 new cases of COVID-19, 54 persons have died

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 3,082 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 15,797 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Sunday,…

- A number of 5,340 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 27,482 tests at the national level, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. These are cases that had no prior positive…

- A number of 5,697 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the processing of 28,099 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday, according to AGERPRES. These are new cases that had no prior positive…

- As many as 5,991 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 28,191 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS…

- A number of 5,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours as there were 17,530 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.…

- A number of 9,739 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, as there were 35,575 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously…

- A number of 9,272 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 36,453 tests at the national level, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. These are cases that did not have a prior…

- As many as 4,724 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded since the last reporting following 28,876 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…