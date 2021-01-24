1,816 new cases of COVID-19, 54 persons have died

Stiri Recomandate

A number of 1,816 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 14,502 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously… [citeste mai departe]

Până astăzi, 24 ianuarie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 711.010 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Un număr de 1.816 de cazuri noi de coronavirus au fost înregistrate duminică, în România, iar 54 de români au murit din cauza SARS-CoV-2. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, s-au înregistrat, duminică, 1.816 cazuri noi de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Incident la Iași, cu prilejul ceremoniilor dedicate Unirii Principatelor. Primarul Mihai Chirica a fost atacat de un protestatar cu iaurt, în timp ce se afla în Piața Unirii. Cetățeanul… [citeste mai departe]

  Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, duminică, avertizare cod portocaliu de viscol în zonele înalte din Carpații Meridionali. În Banat, Carpații Occidentali și Meridionali este cod galben de vânt. Codul portocaliu de viscol intră în… [citeste mai departe]

O fostă conaţională de-a noastră a deschis la Sankt Petersburg o școală de limba română. Înființată la început ca un hobby, astăzi aceasta s-a transformat într-o adevărată afacere care nu duce lipsă de elevi.Litta Spirina a vorbit încă din copilărie româna… [citeste mai departe]

Un cârd de flamingo roz s-a așezat în laguna Chakalburnu din Izmirul turcesc. În imagini puteți vedea cum se odihnesc păsările care pe suprafața apei. Zona este bine protejată de vânturi, ceea ce le permite păsărilor să se distreze în liniște. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Mihai Chirica, care a fost stropit cu iaurt duminică la manifestările de Ziua Unirii Principatelor, a apreciat că acest incident trebuie să fie… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, liderul PNL Ludovic Orban, a declarat, duminică, la Focşani, că de 30 de ani Moldova a fost ocolită de marile investiţii şi a venit momentul pentru a apăsa ”mai tare pedala coeziunii economice”.… [citeste mai departe]

În 2019 Antena 1 începea filmările la o nouă producție cu un scenariu adaptat după o producție turcească. La câteva luni de la difuzarea acestuia, trustul se vedea pus în fața unui scandal. Postul Antena 1 era dat în judecată… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
A number of 1,816 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 14,502 tests carried out at the national level, the (GCS) reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

Another 54 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday by the (GCS).

It's about 33 men and 21 women.

Of these, 3 deaths were recorded in…

Coronavirus/ 3,082 new cases of COVID-19, 15,797 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 16,654

13:55, 10.01.2021 - As many as 3,082 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 15,797 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Sunday,…

Coronavirus/ 5,340 new COVID-19 cases, tests conducted in past 24 hours - 27,482

14:20, 18.12.2020 - A number of 5,340 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 27,482 tests at the national level, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. These are cases that had no prior positive…

Coronavirus/ 5,697 new COVID-19 cases; tests conducted in past 24 hours - 28,099

14:40, 17.12.2020 - A number of 5,697 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the processing of 28,099 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday, according to AGERPRES. These are new cases that had no prior positive…

Coronavirus/ 5,991 news cases of COVID-19, while 28,191 tests done in past 24 hrs

14:25, 16.12.2020 - As many as 5,991 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 28,191 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS…

GCS: 5,231 new cases of COVID-19; 17,530 tests carried out in the past 24 hours

14:16, 06.12.2020 - A number of 5,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours as there were 17,530 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.…

GCS: 9,739 new cases of COVID-19; tests carried out in past 24 hours - 35,575

14:06, 25.11.2020 - A number of 9,739 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, as there were 35,575 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously…

Coronavirus/ 9,272 new cases of COVID-19, tests administered in past 24 hours - 36,453

13:45, 20.11.2020 - A number of 9,272 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 36,453 tests at the national level, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. These are cases that did not have a prior…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,724; 104 deaths in 24 hours

15:15, 27.10.2020 - As many as 4,724 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded since the last reporting following 28,876 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…


