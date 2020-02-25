120 Romanian soldiers from the Helicopter Detachment "Carpathian Pumas" decorated by the UN

120 Romanian soldiers from the Helicopter Detachment "Carpathian Pumas" decorated by the UNPublicat:
The 120 Romanian soldiers from the helicopter detachment "Carpathian Pumas" participating in the peacekeeping mission in Mali received medals from the United Nations on Tuesday (UN) during a ceremony held at the Camp Castor Military Base in Gao. The participants in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) received the distinctions from Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Mahamat Saleh Annadif, in the presence of a delegation of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), led by the Commander of the Joint Forces, Major General Dorin Ionita.
