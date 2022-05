Uniqa Asigurari, Uniqa Asigurari de viata, 2.1 million euros net profit, in first three months

Uniqa Asigurari and Uniqa Asigurari de viata have managed a cumulated net profit of 2.1 million euros during the first three months, going up by 3.4% when comparing to the same interval of 2021, according to IFRS,… [citeste mai departe]