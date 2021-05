In 2020 were additional workforce comprises 117,900 persons

The potential additional workforce comprised 117,900 persons in 2020, by 1.8 pct more than the previous year, shows the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS). The share of underemployed persons in the total active population was of 1.9 pct in 2020, by 0.2 percentage points… [citeste mai departe]