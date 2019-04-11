Without requirements or candidate profile, assessment for prosecutor general position at minister's own hands (Horodniceanu)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Former head of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Daniel Horodniceanu has applied for the position of Romania's attorney general.Horodniceanu told AGERPRES that he had sent the documents by mail to the Ministry of Justice. He ran for a second term…

- The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) admitted a challenge filed by the ex-chief of DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) Alina Bica and ordered that the appeal must be re-judged in the case in which she was sentenced to four-year jail time for assisting the…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decrees appointing in leadership positions several prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, informs the Presidential Administration.Read…

- The General Assembly of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors decided on Monday to suspend its activity between 26 February and 8 March, between 08:00hrs - 12:20hrs, as a protest against the adoption by the Government of OUG No.7/2019, which amends the…

- Drug trafficking ranks first among the causes dealt with by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in 2018, the head of the institution, Felix Banila reported on Wednesday."In 2018, the number of cases to be solved at the level of the entire Directorate was…

- The amendments to the laws of Justice contravene the institutional architecture established by the Constitution, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) specifies on Wednesday, referring to the emergency ordinance adopted a day ago by the Executive.According…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Tuesday that he sent to President Klaus the proposals for the three leadership positions within the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). "I sent to President Klaus Iohannis the following three appointment proposals:…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that the documents regarding the appointment of Adina Florea as head of the Adina Florea (National Anti-corruption Directorate) are currently being analyzed at the presidency, with an answer to be given in an "adequate" amount of time."We are currently…