Warning of storms for the next few days

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu and the Minister for Brexit of the United Kingdom, David Davis, addressed the protection of the rights of the Romanians in the UK, on Wednesday, as the latter is visiting the EU member states ahead of the European Council's reunion (Article 50),…

- President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on an official visit to Bucharest at the invitation of the Romanian head of state. According to the Presidential Administration, during talks the two heads of state will address…

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Monday that the main objective of the PSD Congress convention is to pass a document that includes a long-term development plan for Romania. "I had a discussion with colleagues yesterday and today. I said at the last…

- An integrated nuclear medicine centre for the detection of oncological, cardiovascular and neurological conditions, open to all patients, was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Carol Davila Central Military Emergency Hospital of Bucharest in the presence of the Defence Minister Mihai Fifor. "What…

- The Chamber of Deputies plenary sitting rejected on Wednesday by 157 votes against to 96 votes in favour and 16 abstentions the simple motion "Lia Olguta Vasilescu - minister of lie and social injustice," initiated by the Liberals. The motion against the Labour Minister was debated on in the…

- Railway traffic through the Ploiesti West Station was suspended on Wednesday morning as a metal bridge through which a water pipeline was running fell at 08:30hrs, local, stopping six passenger trains in their track temporarily, according to the CFR SA, the national railway corporation. "Following…

- State councilor with the Presidential Administration Diana Paun said on Monday that taking over the presidency of the EU Council is a great opportunity for Romania, but its tenure will not be an easy one. "(...) Romania's tenure will not be easy, considering the context. On the one hand, there…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea announced on Wednesday that 27 secretaries of state who were proposed by the PSD will be replaced. "We have competed the assessment of the state secretaries. There are 27 state secretaries, out of 96, who will be replaced. There are…

- The volume of construction works fell by 5.4% in 2017 compared to 2016, but the new construction works increased by 4.9%, according to the data made public by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. By structural elements, there were decreases in maintenance and repair works…

- The annual inflation rate climbed to 4.3% in January 2018, from 3.3% in December 2017, amid food prices rising by 3.79% and non-food prices by 6.23% compared to January 2017, according to the data with the National Institute of Statistics made public on Wednesday. On the other hand, the services'…

- Romania's and Portugal's representatives have convergent positions in numerous current files and can promote the values and policies which marked the recent history of their countries' democracy through a joint voice, by sharing similar, pro-European approaches, Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu…

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a Code Yellow warning for heavy snowfalls in eight counties in the north of the country, starting tonight until Friday afternoon. The counties under the warning are: Satu Mare, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Harghita, Suceava,…

- Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto exclusively tackled, during their discussions at the beginning of the week, topics that were "known by the public" and within this context "no agreement" on energy was signed, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs…

- Parliament's joint plenary approved on Wednesday upon the proposal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) groups in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to replace Serban Nicolae from the Inquiry Parliamentary Committee regarding the Internal Anti-Corruption Protection Service (SIPA) archive with…

- Chair of the Senate's Defence Committee Marcel Vela (National Liberal Party senator - ed.n.) announced on Monday that Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea is invited to present within this forum the reasons why certain dignitaries renounced the services of the Protection and Guard Service…

- The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) carried out a three-day control at Metrorex, looking into the M5 metro line, sources with the Transport Ministry told AGERPRES on Thursday. According to the sources, OLAF requested the documents, without mentioning if there are any problems regarding this…

- Defence Minister Mihai Fifor and Canada's Ambassador in Bucharest Kevin Hamilton met on Wednesday, on which occasion the Romanian minister expressed our country's interest in setting up a National Centre for operational psychology and a future Romanian-Canadian collaboration on this topic. According…

- The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) appreciated European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's public intervention, in which he acknowledges the capacity of democratic and constitutional mechanism in Romania to make its own decisions, to be in full agreement with the European values, thus creating…

- The European Commission and EC President Jean-Claude Juncker have been right from the start in favor of accepting Romania to the Schengen Area, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday in Brussels, speaking at a joint press conference with chief of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. As…

- The deadline for the submission of form 600 will be extended from 31 January to 15 April, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday. She specified that "a permanent solution" concerning this form will be identified in the upcoming period.AGERPRES

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government sitting, that she doesn't want to be guarded by the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) "I would like to mention that I have conveyed to the Protection and Guard Service, since Monday evening, that I don't…

- President Klaus Iohannis is meeting on Wednesday in Brussels with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. The head of state will firstly meet with Jean-Claude Juncker, and subsequently he has a meeting scheduled with members…

- Anton Anton proposed minister for the Energy portfolio was granted on Monday positive opinion from Parliament's joint speciality committees. He was validated with 44 votes "in favour," 13 votes "against"and no abstention.AGERPRES.

- Protesters demand investigation of a death case of a 25-year-old Korean woman and legislation of a ban on forced conversion On January 28, 120,000 citizens in Seoul and major cities of South Korea, gathered to protest against forced conversion “education” by Christian pastors and establishment of legal…

- President Klaus Iohannis is to meet on Wednesday, in Brussels, with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, the Presidential Administration announces on Friday. The president's visit to Brussels takes place upon the invite…

- Representatives of the Chisinau City Hall were on Wednesday in Iasi to celebrate alongside the local authorities 159 years since the Romanian Principalities Union and 10 years since the twinning of the two cities, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Radu. "We witness today 10 years…

- Acting Prime Minister Mihai Fifor attended on Monday at the Victoria Palace of government the opening of the Bucharest meeting of the EU Presidential trio Romania will be part of alongside Finland and Croatia, in its first term at the EU helm starting January 1, 2019. In this context, Mihai Fifor…

- Prime Minister Designate Viorica Dancila will not ask for an opinion to any of the Romanian state bodies for the future members of her Cabinet, on Wednesday night said the Vice Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (main ruling PSD, ed. n.) Ecaterina Andronescu at a TVR public television's broadcast. …

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday said after the meeting with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano that he is positive that Romania will further benefit from Italy's support for a positive decision in the file of accession to the Schengen area. "The European Union is confronted…

- President Klaus Iohannis will consult, at the Cotroceni Palace, on Wednesday, with the parliamentary parties and groups to designate a candidate for the post of prime minister. President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter on Tuesday to the chairs of political parties and groups represented in Parliament,…

- The general conclusion of the PSD's National Executive Committee, which voted late on Monday to withdraw political support for Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, was that "it can no longer continue like that," said the party's leader Liviu Dragnea. According to him, there were "more reproaches to…

- Mihai Tudose announced on Monday evening, at the end of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting, that he resigns as prime minister of Romania. "I am leaving with my head up high," Tudose said.He pointed out he would not ensure the ad-interim leadership at…

- Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Monday stated that Romania's territorial integrity cannot be subject to negotiations, under any circumstance, and that it should never be acceptable to discuss autonomy of a piece of our country. Upon his arrival to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters for…

- Prime Minister Mihai Tudose posted on his social media page that, at the time when he announced, in the Gov't sitting on Wednesday, that he doesn't remove Quaestor Bogdan Despescu from office, all the television stations were saying that Quaestor Catalin Ionita doesn't want to be the new head of…

- Perhaps the earlier go route spooked him a little bit. That’s really the most important thing to him, Snyder said. The camp was a reprieve from wrangling pigs, and after his mission, he figured he’d study New Cheap NFL Jerseys Wholesale Zealand, perhaps, or work on a farm. There is some Wholesale MLB…

- Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Wednesday said that "if allowed," Carmen Dan will resign as Interior Minister. "She voiced her opinion on Monday and ever since Monday she said she is willing to resign. (...) At this moment, I believe I will accept it, if she does resign. (...) I believe that…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu was in The Hague on Monday to discuss with the head of the Dutch diplomacy, Halbe Zijlstra, about Romania's accession to Schengen and the relations between the two countries in a European context. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry…

- Social Democratic Party's (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea on Monday said that, although the Social Democrats discussed about a possible government reshuffle at the meeting of the National Executive Committee, there was no mention about an assessment of the activity of the ministers. "I still agree…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Monday the new Country Manager for Romania of the World Bank, Tatiana Proskuryakova, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. According to the quoted source, Proskuryakova was appointed Country Manager for Romania…

- Romanian tennis player Alexandra Dulgheru advanced on Wednesday to the round of sixteen of the Playford (Australia) ITF tournament featuring 25,000 US dollars in prize money, after defeating Chinese Lin Zhu, first seeded, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2. Dulgheru (aged 28, WTA #191) prevailed over Lin Zhu (23,…

- Firemen have intervened, on Christmas Eve and the first day of Christmas, in 2,255 emergency situations, of which 141 firefighting missions. According to a release of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), in the 24-25 December period, over 5,100 firemen were on duty daily…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that the budget draft has "some debatable areas." The head of state said in an informal meeting with journalists that "the budget draft has some debatable areas," but he wouldn't make any comments in this case for now.He showed he had a talk with…

- The observance of the human rights, the acceptance and achievement of diversity, the strengthening of the rule of law and of liberal democracy are guarantees of the human development and social peace, on Monday said President Klaus Iohannis in a message on the Day of National Minorities in Romania. …

- By everything he did, Mihai I has put his entire life in the service of the Romanian nation and will remain in the collective memory as a symbol of the Romanian people's fight for freedom, on Wednesday wrote President Klaus Iohannis in the condolence book at the Peles Castle. "A true leader…

- Five citizens from Romania, Sweden and Syria, specialised in migrant trafficking were detained for 24 hours by the border police officers, being accused of luring young, African-Asian people in order to smuggle them across border from Serbia to Romania, General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF)…

- Border policemen of Satu Mare detected six Iraqi citizens, aged between 19 and 41, asylum seekers in Romania, who tried to illegally cross the border with Hungary, General Inspectorate of Border Police informed on Wednesday. The persons in question stated that they intended to get to a country…

- The bells of the cathedrals, monasteries and churches all over the country will toll in three distinctive moments within the religious services to be delivered on the occasion of King Mihai's burial, the Romanian Patriarchate announced on Tuesday. A first moment will be on Wednesday at 11:00hrs…

- Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday had a meeting with a World Bank delegation, the main topics tackled being road infrastructure, the judiciary and the healthcare sector, the Government informs in a release for AGERPRES. According to the cited source, Deputy Prime Minister Ciolacu…

- National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor had a meeting at the National Defence Ministry (MApN) headquarters on Monday with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Thomas W. Goffus, on which occasion the US official appreciated the substantial participation of the Romanian…