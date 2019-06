Highest corn yield in 2018, in western Timis County

The yield of corn in 2018 saw its peak in the western County of Timis which recorded 1.505 million tonnes, 9,425 kg/hectare, respectively, while the national corn production in the same year recorded 18.664 million tonnes, higher by 4.33 million tonnes against the output of 2017, with a production… [citeste mai departe]