DIICOT: Caracal murderer killed victim on July 25 and burned the body

Deputy chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu said on Sunday in Craiova that defendant Gheorghe Dinca has admitted to killing his kidnap victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Maceseanu, on July 25 around… [citeste mai departe]