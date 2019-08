Simona Halep, defeated in second round of US Open, Sorana Cirstea through to 3rd round

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #4 WTA, was defeated by American Taylor Townsend by 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), on Thursday, in New York, in the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, while Sorana Cirstea… [citeste mai departe]