Victor Negrescu: Romanian EUSDR Presidency seeks strategy reinvigoration, significant progress made since year-ago

R.A.R. şi Poliţia Rutieră, controale în trafic

Registrul Auto Român şi Poliţia Rutieră au desfăşurat controale în trafic pentru prevenirea și combaterea cauzelor generatoare de accidente rutiere, prin depistarea în trafic a tuturor celor care încalcă regulile de circulație și pun în pericol siguranța atât a lor, cât și a celorlalți participanți… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: 30 de liberali vor fi prezenÅ£i la Congresul PPE de la Helsinki

O delegaÅ£ie formatÄƒ din 30 de liberali va fi prezentÄƒ Ã®ntre 6 ÅŸi 8 noiembrie la Congresul PPE, de la Helsinki, unde va fi votat candidatul pentru funcÅ£ia de preÅŸedinte al Comisiei Europene. PNL a anunÅ£at cÄƒ Ã®l susÅ£in pe Manfred Weber,… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmeria Română face angajări. În vestul țării se caută un… inspector șef

Anunţuri de angajări în jandarmerie au fost publicate de Inspectoratul General al Jandarmeriei Române, instituţia scoate la concurs mai multe posturi pentru ... The post Jandarmeria Română face angajări. În vestul țării se caută… [citeste mai departe]

Horia Tecău, interviu după finala pierdută la Paris: Am suferit o accidentare care multor jucători le-a încheiat cariera » Cum descrie anul 2018

Românul Horia Tecău (33 de ani/27 ATP la dublu) și olandezul Jean Julien Rojer (37 de ani / 19 ATP la… [citeste mai departe]

Moldoveanul-milionar din Marea Britanie: Să știți că lucrurile în Moldova, din perspectiva inițierii unor afaceri, s-au schimbat în bine în ultima perioadă

Adrian Dulgher, tânărul milionar de 32 de ani, de origine moldoveană, stabilit… [citeste mai departe]

Singurul explorator român din National Geographic Society este invitatul GreenTech Film Festival

Ediția a doua a GreenTech Film Festival are loc între 12 și 14 noiembrie, la Cinema Elvire Popesco din București. Manifestarea include proiecţii de documentare care aduc în atenţia spectatorilor imaginea omenirii… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire Finanţe – contribuabili, miercuri la AJFP Argeş

Miercuri, 07 noiembrie 2018, începând cu ora 12,00, în sala de şedinţe de la sediul Administraţiei Judeţene a Finanţelor Publice Argeş, Bd. Republicii, nr. 118, contribuabilii vor beneficia de răspunsuri la întrebările referitoare la sponsorizările acordate de către persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Mihail lansează piesa „Dorul mă ia”

Unul dintre cei mai sensibili şi apreciaţi artişti ai ultimilor ani, Mihail revine pe piaţa muzicală cu piesa „Dorul mă ia”. Aşa cum şi-a obişnuit publicul, artistul împleteşte versuri de suflet cu un sound aparte şi de data aceasta, astfel că piesa „Dorul mă ia” mixează elemente prezente şi în melodiile sale mai vechi,… [citeste mai departe]

Nora senatorului Niculae Bădălău, primele declaraţii după ce hoţi le-au spart casa: Soacra mea a făcut atac de panică

Casa senatorului PSD Niculae Bădălău a fost spartă de hoţi în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă. Politicianul a declarat pentru că se afla în locuinţă în… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de ONG-uri ii cer lui Iohannis sa nu promulge Legea pentru combaterea spalarii banilor

129 de ONG-uri au semnat o scrisoare prin care ii cer lui Klaus Iohannis sa nu promulge proiectul de lege pentru combaterea spalarii banilor si sa-l retrimita la Parlament pentru a reexamina prevederile privind… [citeste mai departe]


Victor Negrescu: Romanian EUSDR Presidency seeks strategy reinvigoration, significant progress made since year-ago

Romania intends to reinvigorate the EU Strategy for the (EUSDR), for European Affairs Victor Negrescu told the EUSDR , an event organized on Monday at the Palace of Parliament, on the occasion of the launch of Romania's EUSDR Presidency.

"We set ourselves as a goal to have the EUSDR Presidency go along with our Presidency of the Council of the in order to promote by these means a more intense consolidation of added value to macro-regional strategies," said Negrescu.

The minister said that "a first partial result" of the…

Opening session of EUSDR Forum marks official launch of Romanian Presidency of EU Strategy for Danube Region

10:57, 05.11.2018 - The opening session of the National Forum of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) marks the official launch of the Romanian Presidency of the EUSDR, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).  "The National Forum of the European Union Strategy…

IntMin Dan and Italian counterpart Salvini discuss bilateral cooperation in security area

15:36, 23.10.2018 - Bilateral cooperation in the security area and the future Romanian presidency of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union were among the topics tackled by Interior Minister Carmen Dan with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini."We both agreed that we need more…

Dutch ForMin Stef Blok: Europe's values need to be focused on human rights

14:29, 08.10.2018 - Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Stef Block stated on Monday upon meeting his Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu that his country upholds the priorities Romania has set for itself during the presidency of the Council of the European Union, in view of promoting the EU's values and also underscored…

MEP Muresan: Dragnea should resign as Chamber's Speaker, new Government to do right by Romanian people be installed

16:02, 19.09.2018 - MEP Siegfried Muresan maintained on Wednesday that the letter through which leaders of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) are requesting the resignation of Liviu Dragnea (the party's chairman, ed.n.) is just an "internal squabble", and the "only good thing" for Romania would be for the chairman of…

DefMin Fifor, EDA chief executive discuss defence European industrial development program

16:08, 03.09.2018 - Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor discussed on Monday in Bucharest with chief executive of the European Development Agency (EDA) Jorge Domecq the European defence industrial development program and the European Defence Fund, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said in a release.  The…

PM Dancila says Romania's card to strengthen its role as EU member state is exercising Presidency of EU Council

15:16, 29.08.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that the message conveyed to the Romanian consuls and ambassadors was that "the card that Romania will successfully rely on to strengthen its role and credibility as an EU member state" is exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European…

ForMin Melescanu: Parliament to adopt in November main political objectives of Romania's Presidency of EU Council

09:32, 28.08.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu stated on Monday that in November, Parliament will adopt the main political objectives of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union.  "I can assure you that with regard to the European Union's issues there is an enhanced solidarity and…

Some 1,500 specialists trained for Romania's takeover of EU Council presidency

18:14, 09.08.2018 - Some 1,500 specialists have been trained for Romania's takeover of the presidency of the EU Council, Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu said on Thursday.  "The training sessions started last year, with the support of the European Institute of Romania, the European Commission…


