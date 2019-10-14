USR's Barna to spell out conditions for supporting new cabinet at fresh round of presidential talks

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna announced on Friday that, during consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, he submitted the Pact for the organization of early elections. According to Barna, the head of the state was "somewhat" in general agreement with the USR representatives regarding…

- Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna, the candidate of the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party) Alliance, stated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that he would like for his first act as President of Romania be dissolving the current Parliament and the…

- Dan Barna was validated as the party Chairman within the 5th Congress meeting of the Save Romania Union (USR), which unfolded on Saturday in Timisoara. He stated that in the presidential elections, the people will have the chance to choose between two versions of Romania, estimating that he will…

- USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Tuesday told a press conference in Ramnicu Valcea that Rovana Plumb is "an embarrassing nomination" and Romania risks to see its proposal for European Commissioner rejected."Rovana Plumb's nomination represents a step back and a move by which PSD…

- National leader of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Monday that the USR-PLUS alliance can join the government only if there is a parliamentary majority to support the reforms Romania needs. "The solution of the early elections is the one we believe in," he said at a news…

- The presidential candidate of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance, Dan Barna, on Tuesday stated in Constanta, on the occasion of the meeting for collecting signatures organised there, that the country is currently running "in a degraded mode" and that there is…

- National leader of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Saturday that August 10, with the violence against a street protest in Bucharest City in 2018, is becoming a symbol, as has happened with other events in history - December 1 , May 9, January 24 or December 22. "In the history…

