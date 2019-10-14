USR's Barna to spell out conditions for supporting new cabinet at fresh round of presidential talks

USR's Barna to spell out conditions for supporting new cabinet at fresh round of presidential talksPublicat:
National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has said that he will attend a new round of talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday, adding that he will have a conversation with the union's local leaders to determine the conditions under which USR will support the new caretaker cabinet and that USR will stick to not joining the government until after the parliamentary elections. Barna said that there is consensus within the USR over four conditions, namely the passage of a law for a two-round mayoral election, the "No Convict in Public Offices" initiative, the abolition…
