USR's Barna to spell out conditions for supporting new cabinet at fresh round of presidential talks

De Hramul Chișinăului, creștinii ortodocși sărbătoresc Acoperământul Maicii Domnului (FOTOREPORT)

De Hramul Chișinăului, creștinii ortodocși sărbătoresc Acoperământul Maicii Domnului (FOTOREPORT)

Hramul Oraşului Chişinău a început dis-de-dimineaţă cu o slujbă de sărbătoare, ce a avut loc la Catedrala Mitropolitană. Aceasta a fost oficiată de către un sobor de zece preoţi, condus de Mitropolitul … [citeste mai departe]

Parcul copiilor, loc periculos

Parcul copiilor, loc periculos

Parcul copiilor din orașul Petrila este un loc periculos. La final de vară, locul destinat jocului copiilor și relaxării adulților pare desprins din filmele de groază. Dacă prin joc și joacă, cei mici se pot dezvolta armonios, la Petrila acest lucru nu pare a fi o regulă. Ba din contră, jocul poate deveni de-a dreptul periculos. Dotările… [citeste mai departe]

Condamnări grele pentru liderii separatiști catalani

Condamnări grele pentru liderii separatiști catalani

Curtea Supremă a Spaniei a pronunţat luni condamnări între nouă şi 13 ani de închisoare în dosarul rebeliunii din Catalonia din 2017, transmite Reuters, potrivit Agerpres Nouă lideri ai separatiştilor catalani au fost condamnaţi la închisoare pentru încercarea de a declara independenţa provinciei… [citeste mai departe]

Electro pop de Timișoara, audiență în toată țara: Kings Are Overrated susține un concert la Radio Guerilla VIDEO

Electro pop de Timișoara, audiență în toată țara: Kings Are Overrated susține un concert la Radio Guerilla VIDEO

Formația timișoreană Kings Are Overrated va susține un concert la Radio Guerilla miercuri 16 octombrie de la ora 18, la emisiunea Nesemnații cu Bogdan Șerban, artiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Ministru francez: UE ar trebui să ia în considerare impunerea embargoului pe arme asupra Turciei

Ministru francez: UE ar trebui să ia în considerare impunerea embargoului pe arme asupra Turciei

Ministrul francez de Externe, Jean-Yves Le Drian, a suținut, în cadrul unei declarații emise luni, că Uniunea Europeană ar trebui să ia măsuri în vederea opririi ofensivei Turciei din Siria și să ia în considerare… [citeste mai departe]

După denunțul unui polițist de frontieră, un cetățean străin a fost prins în flagrant dând mită

După denunțul unui polițist de frontieră, un cetățean străin a fost prins în flagrant dând mită

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Inspectoratului Teritorial al Poliției de Frontieră Sighetu Marmației – S.T.P.F. Satu Mare, în colaborare cu ofițeri de poliție judiciară ai Direcției Generale… [citeste mai departe]

Flutur a avut „o discuţie lungă” cu Ludovic Orban despre priorităţile de guvernare

Flutur a avut „o discuţie lungă” cu Ludovic Orban despre priorităţile de guvernare

 Preşedintele PNL Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, a declarat că vinerea trecută a avut „o discuţie lungă" cu liderul liberalilor, Ludovic Orban, despre viitoarele priorităţi de guvernare. Gheorghe Flutur a declarat că PNL are… [citeste mai departe]

Cursuri de limbă franceză şi film, la Casa Prieteniei

Cursuri de limbă franceză şi film, la Casa Prieteniei

Miercuri, 16 octombrie, ora 17.00, la Biroul Francez, grupa de copii cu vârste între 7 și 13 ani continuă aventura pe tărâmul limbii franceze, însoțiți de lector dr. Mariana Șovea, de la Facultatea de Litere și Științe ale Comunicăriidin cadrul USV. La cursul de săptămâna aceasta, micii… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele le-a mulţumit tinerilor care l-au ajutat să câştige alegerile

Preşedintele le-a mulţumit tinerilor care l-au ajutat să câştige alegerile

Kais Saied, viitorul preşedinte al Tunisiei, le-a mulţumit tinerilor pentru sprijinul lor. "Vom încerca să construim o nouă Tunisie. Sunt conştient de marea răspundere", a declarat Saied. "Această campanie a fost condusă de tineri şi port responsabilitatea… [citeste mai departe]


USR's Barna to spell out conditions for supporting new cabinet at fresh round of presidential talks

Publicat:
USR's Barna to spell out conditions for supporting new cabinet at fresh round of presidential talks

National leader of the (USR) has said that he will attend a new round of talks at the on Tuesday, adding that he will have a conversation with the union's local leaders to determine the conditions under which USR will support the new caretaker cabinet and that USR will stick to not joining the government until after the parliamentary elections.  Barna said that there is consensus within the USR over four conditions, namely the passage of a law for a two-round mayoral election, the " in " initiative, the abolition…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


