USR's Barna: Romania should overcome ethnic cleavage, with each voting for their ethnicity

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO: Șofer filmat în timp ce conducea în viteză, pe contrasens, pe banda a doua a Autostrăzii A3 Turda – Câmpia Turzii

VIDEO: Șofer filmat în timp ce conducea în viteză, pe contrasens, pe banda a doua a Autostrăzii A3 Turda – Câmpia Turzii

Imagini incredibile au fost surprinse sâmbătă dimineața, pe tronsonul Turda – Câmpia Turzii al Autostrăzii A3. Conducătorul unui autoturisma fost… [citeste mai departe]

Bianca Andreescu a devenit multimilionară în 2019! Cât va câștiga la noapte și ce spune despre România

Bianca Andreescu a devenit multimilionară în 2019! Cât va câștiga la noapte și ce spune despre România

Bianca Andreescu, 19 ani, a impresionat în 2019 și nu doar în tenisul feminin. Canadianca ale căror origini sunt oltenești este pe locul 15 WTA, după ce a încheiat 2018 în jurul poziției… [citeste mai departe]

10 ani de închisoare, măsură pentru prevenirea şi combaterea „antiţigănismului”. Proiect legislativ depus în Parlament de mai mulți deputați de la PSD și minorități naționale

10 ani de închisoare, măsură pentru prevenirea şi combaterea „antiţigănismului”. Proiect legislativ depus în Parlament de mai mulți deputați de la PSD și minorități naționale

Ziarul Unirea 10 ani… [citeste mai departe]

Ianis Hagi: Cu Malta nu avem altă opţiune decât victoria

Ianis Hagi: Cu Malta nu avem altă opţiune decât victoria

Jucătorul Ianis Hagi a declarat, sâmbătă, într-o conferinţă de presă, că echipa României nu are altă opţiune decât victoria în meciul cu Malta, din preliminariile Euro-2020, potrivit NEWS.ro.'Nu avem altă opţiune decât victoria. Calificarea depinde tot de noi, trebuie să câştigăm tot.… [citeste mai departe]

În satele din țară miroase a must. În gospodării se muncește de zor la producerea vinului

În satele din țară miroase a must. În gospodării se muncește de zor la producerea vinului

A început sezonul vinului. Mirosul de must a pus stăpânire pe satele din țară, unde culesul e în toi. Gospodarii își umplu în această lună butoaiele cu cel mai bun vin ca să-și poată impresiona oaspeții de sărbători. [citeste mai departe]

Peste 26 de milioane de persoane au tranzitat frontiera în sezonul estival

Peste 26 de milioane de persoane au tranzitat frontiera în sezonul estival

Aproximativ 26 de milioane de persoane au tranzitat frontiera română în perioada sezonului estival, în creştere cu 17% faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut, informează  Poliţia de Frontieră. "În... [citeste mai departe]

Atenţie pe unde călătoriți: Taifun în Republica Coreea

Atenţie pe unde călătoriți: Taifun în Republica Coreea

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să călătorească în Republica Coreea că autorităţile sud-coreene au estimat că taifunul Lingling va trece... [citeste mai departe]

Cazul unui bărbat din Frătăuții Noi rezolvat de Interpol

Cazul unui bărbat din Frătăuții Noi rezolvat de Interpol

În urma continuării cercetărilor în evenimentul produs la data de 20.04.2019, ora 20.40, când, o patrulă din cadrul Secției 3 Poliție Rurală Marginea a oprit pentru control DN 2E din comuna Voitinel, autoturismul înmatriculat în străinătate condus de un bărbat de 42 de ani din comuna… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

USR's Barna: Romania should overcome ethnic cleavage, with each voting for their ethnicity

Publicat:
USR's Barna: Romania should overcome ethnic cleavage, with each voting for their ethnicity

(USR) in on Saturday has said that Romania should overcome this "ethnic cleavage" in which each one votes for his/her ethnicity and that in a civilised, modern and educated Romania the ethnic matter should no longer be relevant. "This is the example that USR is giving, we have both Romanians and Hungarians in a perfect and normal collaboration. I believe that Romania should overcome this ethnic cleavage in which each votes for his/her ethnicity. Because, in fact, Romania is a European state, an open state, it is a state where citizenship is…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PNL's Turcan says PM Dancila should start electioneering by reading constitution

10:53, 05.09.2019 - First Deputy Chair of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan said Wednesday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila should start her presidential campaign by reading the constitution, adding that the PM should come next week before Parliament with a government reshuffle if she does…

PM Dancila: Romanians should continue trust in Interior Ministry, which ensures people's security

14:37, 31.07.2019 - The control body of the prime minister started on Tuesday an inquiry into how the department of the Interior Ministry (MAI) acted in the Caracal case, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, adding that Romanians should continue to believe in MAI.  "Over the last days, I have made a series…

Romanians abroad to register with voting lists

08:56, 26.07.2019 - Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu is urging Romanians abroad to register with the voting lists, showing that taking space under lease for polling stations that were very crowded in the May 26 European elections is a working option. "This is a working option that we have already thought…

President Iohannis promulgates law on early voting and vote by mail for Romanians abroad

17:33, 23.07.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Tuesday the law on early voting and vote by mail for Romanians abroad."I have promulgated today, here and now, the law that should allow Romanians from abroad to exercise their right to vote without having to wait for hours in line and without fear that…

PM Dancila on EC measures to strengthen the rule of law: A correct approach, it applies to all EU member states

14:34, 21.07.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday that the European Commission's proposal to endorse a monitoring mechanism of the rule of law in all the European countries represents "a correct approach," taking into account that it is applied to all member states, not only to Romania and Bulgaria,…

USR Congress/ Dan Barna receives the presidential nomination

19:03, 13.07.2019 - The more than 500 delegates to the congress of the Save Romania Union (USR) validated on Saturday the formation's Chairman Dan Barna as candidate for the presidential election this autumn. The other contenders for the USR presidential nomination were Mihai Gotiu, Dragos Dinulescu and Dumitru…

ForMin Melescanu: We count on Finland to endorse our cause in terms of joining Schengen

17:26, 04.07.2019 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu told a news conference on Thursday, occasioned by the launching of the Finnish Presidency at the EU Council, that Romania counts on Finland's support in terms of joining Schengen. "The decision to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area…

President Iohannis meets Special Olympics Romania team, says everyone should have access to sports

17:42, 18.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed the Special Olympics Romania team to congratulate its athletes and underscore that access to sports must be open to all."Because of your hard work and dedication that you approach each competition with, you have managed to achieve excellence in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 septembrie 2019
Bucuresti 16°C | 30°C
Iasi 15°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 28°C
Timisoara 16°C | 30°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 12°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 19°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 05.09.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 232.620,00 5.635.746,88
II (5/6) 9 8.615,55 -
III (4/6) 337 230,08 -
IV (3/6) 5.481 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.955.256,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 septembrie 2019
USD 4.2908
EUR 4.7332
CHF 4.3338
GBP 5.2779
CAD 3.2476
XAU 207.552
JPY 4.0102
CNY 0.6026
AED 1.1682
AUD 2.9339
MDL 0.239
BGN 2.42

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec