USR's Barna: Romania should overcome ethnic cleavage, with each voting for their ethnicity

- First Deputy Chair of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan said Wednesday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila should start her presidential campaign by reading the constitution, adding that the PM should come next week before Parliament with a government reshuffle if she does…

- The control body of the prime minister started on Tuesday an inquiry into how the department of the Interior Ministry (MAI) acted in the Caracal case, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, adding that Romanians should continue to believe in MAI. "Over the last days, I have made a series…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu is urging Romanians abroad to register with the voting lists, showing that taking space under lease for polling stations that were very crowded in the May 26 European elections is a working option. "This is a working option that we have already thought…

- President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Tuesday the law on early voting and vote by mail for Romanians abroad."I have promulgated today, here and now, the law that should allow Romanians from abroad to exercise their right to vote without having to wait for hours in line and without fear that…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday that the European Commission's proposal to endorse a monitoring mechanism of the rule of law in all the European countries represents "a correct approach," taking into account that it is applied to all member states, not only to Romania and Bulgaria,…

- The more than 500 delegates to the congress of the Save Romania Union (USR) validated on Saturday the formation's Chairman Dan Barna as candidate for the presidential election this autumn. The other contenders for the USR presidential nomination were Mihai Gotiu, Dragos Dinulescu and Dumitru…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu told a news conference on Thursday, occasioned by the launching of the Finnish Presidency at the EU Council, that Romania counts on Finland's support in terms of joining Schengen. "The decision to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed the Special Olympics Romania team to congratulate its athletes and underscore that access to sports must be open to all."Because of your hard work and dedication that you approach each competition with, you have managed to achieve excellence in…