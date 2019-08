SIF Moldova closes H1 with net profit of 102.63 ml lei

Financial investment company SIF Moldova (SIF 2) ended H1 with a net profit of 102.63 million lei, almost double the 53.66 million lei posted in the similar period of 2018, according to financial data sent on Tuesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.Compared with estimates in the income and expenditure… [citeste mai departe]