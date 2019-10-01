US Embassy: Registration with DV-2021 visa lottery programme starts on Wednesday

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Zeci de percheziţii, la persoane bănuite de comerţ ilegal de tutun. Poliţiştii verifică depozite şi oficii poştale, utilizate pentru livrarea mărfii prelucrate

VIDEO Zeci de percheziţii, la persoane bănuite de comerţ ilegal de tutun. Poliţiştii verifică depozite şi oficii poştale, utilizate pentru livrarea mărfii prelucrate

Poliţiştii de investigare a criminalităţii economice… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimele zile de căldură. Temperaturi cu peste 10 grade mai mici şi ploi, de joi

Ultimele zile de căldură. Temperaturi cu peste 10 grade mai mici şi ploi, de joi

Meteorologii anunţă o scădere însemnată a temperaturilor, de joi, în partea de nord şi de vest a ţării, urmând ca răcirea să se simtă şi în sud şi est, de vineri, când temperaturile scad cu peste 10 grade Celsius, [citeste mai departe]

O lume dispărută, la Muzeu

O lume dispărută, la Muzeu

Muzeul de Științe ale Naturii din cadrul Complexului Muzeal Arad, intrarea dinspre Parcul Copiilor, va găzdui vineri, 4 octombrie, deschiderea expoziției „O lume dispărută la muzeu: dinozaurii”. „Partenerii Complexului Muzeal Arad în acest proiect expozițional și educațional sunt Universitatea Babeș-Bolyai din Cluj-Napoca, prin Direcția Patrimoniu… [citeste mai departe]

O mașină de lux înmatriculată în România, urmărire ca-n filme în Germania. Oamenii legii au încremenit când au văzut cine coboră din ea

O mașină de lux înmatriculată în România, urmărire ca-n filme în Germania. Oamenii legii au încremenit când au văzut cine coboră din ea

Urmărire ca în filme în Germania, unde o mașină de lux înmatriculată în România a fost implicată.  Oamenii… [citeste mai departe]

Asfaltări pe drumul național DN2, la Oniceni-Forăști

Asfaltări pe drumul național DN2, la Oniceni-Forăști

Direcția Regională de Drumuri și Poduri Iași anunță că, pe DN2, la Oniceni-Forăști, sînt în curs de execuție reparații asfaltice pe suprafețe întinse. Pe DN2E, la Solca, sînt efectuate lucrări de reciclare asfaltică, iar pe DN18 Cîrlibaba-Iacobeni se fac lucrări de reabilitare. Totodată,… [citeste mai departe]

REPORTAJ Mureş: Recolte record pentru tineri de succes care au îmbrăţişat o carieră în agricultură

REPORTAJ Mureş: Recolte record pentru tineri de succes care au îmbrăţişat o carieră în agricultură

O serie de tineri din judeţul Mureş care au decis să îmbrăţişeze o carieră în agricultură, contrar opţiunilor urmate de cei mai mulţi din generaţia lor, reuşesc de câţiva ani să se remarce… [citeste mai departe]

Vin bani pentru încă 7 tramvaie noi de la Uniunea Europeană

Vin bani pentru încă 7 tramvaie noi de la Uniunea Europeană

Primarul Nicolae Robu și directorul ADR Vest Sorin Maxim au semnat marți, la primărie, contractul pentru cea de-a doua etapă pentru înnoirea flotei de tramvaie, pe fonduri europene. Proiectul prevede achiziția a șapte tramvaie cu cel puțin 170 de locuri fiecare, însă firma care… [citeste mai departe]

Votul la moţiunea de cenzură ar urma să aibă loc săptămâna viitoare

Votul la moţiunea de cenzură ar urma să aibă loc săptămâna viitoare

Votul la moţiunea de cenzură ar urma să aibă loc săptămâna viitoare  Foto Arhiva/ Agerpres Liberalii vor depune marţi, 1 octombrie, la Parlament moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Cabinetului Dăncilã. PNL propune ca documentul să fie citit… [citeste mai departe]

Revoluție în fotbalul românesc - LPF va implementa VAR

Revoluție în fotbalul românesc - LPF va implementa VAR

Începând cu sezonul competiţional 2020-2021, LPF va implementa sistemul de arbitraj video la meciurile disputate în cadrul competiţiei Casa Liga I, anunţat, marţi, liga profesionistă pe site-ul oficial, potrivit news.ro."În urma articolelor apărute de-a lungul timpului în mass-media, am… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta: „După ce trece moţiunea de cenzură, opţiunea noastră e un guvern de centru-stânga. Nu îl votez pe Orban premier”

Victor Ponta: „După ce trece moţiunea de cenzură, opţiunea noastră e un guvern de centru-stânga. Nu îl votez pe Orban premier”

Preşedintele PRO România, Victor Ponta, a declarat marţi că nu va vota un guvern cu premier Ludovic Orban, precizând că, după… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

US Embassy: Registration with DV-2021 visa lottery programme starts on Wednesday

Publicat:
US Embassy: Registration with DV-2021 visa lottery programme starts on Wednesday

The entries for registration with the DV-2021 visa lottery programme can be submitted starting on Wednesday, informs the US Embassy in Bucharest.

According to an Embassy release, the entries can be submitted starting on Wednesday, October 2, 7.00 pm (Romania's time) until Tuesday, November 5, and "electronic entries are accepted only at www.dvlottery.state.gov" and there is no fee to enter the programme.

"All principal entrants must also include the passport number, country of issuance, and expiration date for their valid, unexpired passport. This requirement applies to the principal

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO Square name to be assigned to space situated at intersection of Izvor with Nicolae D. Staicovici streets

14:12, 17.09.2019 - The name of "NATO Square" will be assigned to the public space situated at the intersection between Izvor street with Nicolae D. Staicovici street (District 5), according to a project adopted on Tuesday by the General Council of Bucharest.  The project, proposed by Mayor Gabriela Firea was adopted…

Wednesday is final registration day for citizens who want to vote abroad in presidential election

09:28, 11.09.2019 - Wednesday is the final day in which the citizens who want to vote abroad in the presidential elections can register on www.votstrainatate.ro  Those who wish to vote abroad in the presidential elections can register as voters abroad through an online form, until 23:59:59 at the latest. According…

European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 to take place in Bucharest between 9 and 11 October

17:46, 10.09.2019 - This year's edition of the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC), a contest at European level whose topic is cyber security will take place in Bucharest, between 9 and 11 October, at the Palace of Parliament, the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) informed.According…

Presidential election campaign on rdio, TV starts on 12 October

17:47, 03.09.2019 - For November's presidential elections, the campaign on radio and television stations starts on 12 October, at 0:00 hrs, and ends on 9 November, 2019, at 7:00 hrs, according to a decision adopted by the National Audiovisual Council on Tuesday.According to this decision, during the election…

Romanians abroad can cast their ballots in presidential election November 8, 9 and 10

20:04, 27.08.2019 - Romanians nationals abroad will be allowed to vote in the presidential election on November 8, 9 and 10, according to latest pieces of legislation regarding the organisation of the ballot adopted on Tuesday by the government, with electioneering set to start on October 12.Governmental spokesman…

Romanian Naval Forces organises event on Romanian Navy Day in Constanta, Mangalia, Tulcea and Bucharest

15:44, 13.08.2019 - The Romanian Naval Forces will organise on Wednesday and Thursday in Constanta, Mangalia, Tulcea and Bucharest a series of events dedicated to the Romanian Navy Day, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent on Tuesday informs.  According to the quoted source, the events will start on…

French Embassy presents Romania's defence chief Ciuca with decoration

18:54, 17.07.2019 - Romania's Chief of Defence Staff Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca has been awarded France's National Order of Merit in the rank of Commander by the French ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, the embassy reported in a press statement on Wednesday.The award ceremony took place at the French Embassy on…

MAE: Meeting at expert level of Romania - US Interim Strategic Dialogue

21:13, 16.07.2019 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hosted on Tuesday the 3rd meeting at expert level of the Interim Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the US, occasion on which the latest developments in the bilateral cooperation were reviewed and new cooperation projects were identified."Experts of ministries,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 octombrie 2019
Bucuresti 13°C | 28°C
Iasi 12°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 23°C
Timisoara 13°C | 25°C
Constanta 16°C | 23°C
Brasov 8°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 29.09.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 525.075,60 8.967.130,08
II (5/6) 10 17.502,52 -
III (4/6) 351 498,64 -
IV (3/6) 7.322 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.536.840,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 octombrie 2019
USD 4.3605
EUR 4.7512
CHF 4.3555
GBP 5.3583
CAD 3.2845
XAU 205.679
JPY 4.0239
CNY 0.61
AED 1.1871
AUD 2.9214
MDL 0.2454
BGN 2.4292

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec