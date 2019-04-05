US Embassy in Romania condemns Husi Jewish cemetery vandalism, demands those responsible be brought to justice

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The judges with the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) voted in favour of the USR PLUS 2020 Alliance, announced, on Friday, the chairman of the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, on his facebook page according to Agerpres. "Now you have who to vote with! The…

- The Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) decided on Friday to notify the Judicial Inspection in view of conducting verification in relation to the manner of communication and the leakage of information to the press about the cases pending the Section for investigating…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Thursday that a new emergency ordinance has been drafted, that will repeal several provisions of OUG 7/2019, which are the object of the magistrates' protest, on Friday to present them the draft law for Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.Read also: HealthMin…

- Romania's former chief anti-graft prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi said on Wednesday that the vote in the LIBE Committee of the European Parliament is for the entire judiciary in Romania and for all the citizens of the country."I am very honoured by this vote, I am very glad. This vote is not…

- Romania must be a honest negotiator, in trade relations and also in general, while holding presidency of Council of EU, Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, Stefan-Radu Oprea, said at the Parliament Palace on Friday. "Out agenda today includes informal discussions…

- Aerodynamic cabs for trucks, more safe and more efficient in energetic terms, will emerge on the market starting with September 1, 2020, the Ministry of Transport informs on Friday."Today, the Permanent Representatives' Committee confirmed the provision agreement between the Romanian presidency…

- Former head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi said Friday that she filed two appeals with the Attorney General's Office for the recusal of prosecutor Adina Florea and of the head of the Magistrates' Investigation Section.Read also: Social Security Budget…

- The government meeting this Friday will look among others at a bill on the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America on enhancing cooperation on the prevention and combat of serious crimes, as well as at a draft piece of legislation that complements…