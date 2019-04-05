US Embassy in Romania condemns Husi Jewish cemetery vandalism, demands those responsible be brought to justice

Stiri Recomandate

La un pas de dezastru, în Criş

Un incendiu de vegetație extins la o grămadă de gunoaie aruncate pe câmp au pus în pericol, vineri după-masa, mai multe case din orașul Chișineu-Criş. “Ajutat” de vânt, incendiul s-a propagat cu viteză spre locuințele și anexele din vecinătate. Doar intervenția promptă a pompierilor militari din cadrul Garden de intervenție nr.2 din Chișineu-Criş… [citeste mai departe]

Ovăzul, proprietăţi nebăuite. Trucul care te ajută să ai o faţă fără coşuri

Ovăzul, proprietăţi nebănuite. La un moment dat, cu toţii ne-am confruntat cu problema coşurilor. Vă prezentăm o soluţie ieftină şi practică ce vă va ajuta să aveţi o faţă fără imperfecţiuni. [citeste mai departe]

Coaliția vrea liber la vânătoare dacă pericolul e mortal

Un grup de parlamentari PSD şi ALDE a depus un proiect de modificare a Legii vânătorii prin care se permite uciderea animalelor care ameninţă viaţa sau integritatea corporală a persoanelor. În prezent, aceste animale pot fi ucise doar cu acordul Ministerului Mediului, potrivit News.ro.Cel… [citeste mai departe]

De la Bruxelles, în personalul de Buzău!

Andi Cristea poate fi orice, dar mai puțin un prețios transformat peste noapte de funcția importantă pe care o ocupă. Pedanteriile saloanelor de la Bruxelles nu l-au schimbat deloc, iar funcția deținută timp de aproape cinci ani în capitala Europei a venit doar ca o confirmare că buzoianul nostru poartă în sine germenii… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de căsuțe, înghesuite peste drum de catedrală. Târgul de Paști, deschis cu discursuri ale primarului Robu: „Să știți că nu sunt chiar așa mare tăietor de cabluri” FOTO

Ediția din acest an a Târgului… [citeste mai departe]

Comisarul pentru Justiție, Vera Jourova, pune presiune pe magistrații români: Nu ne dorim să vedem că Laurei Codruța Kovesi îi este obstrucționată șansa

Comisarul pentru Justiție, Vera Jourova, a declarat, vineri, că nu dorește ca… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ludovic Orban, atac dur la ministrul Muncii: Se bate cu cărămida în piept că a majorat pensiile. Nu există minciună mai nenorocită

Preşedintele Partidului Naţional Liberal, Ludovic Orban, îl acuză pe ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, că minte atunci… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea Academiei de Poliţie răspunde acuzaţiilor MAI pe tema tezelor suspecte de plagiat: Comisia de Etică este liberă să-şi aleagă modul în care lucrează

Conducerea Academiei de Poliţie răspunde acuzaţiilor formulate de… [citeste mai departe]

DEZASTRU pentru Benjamin Netanyahu: Sondajele indică PIERDEREA alegerilor

Coaliţia de centru-stânga Albastru & Alb, condusă de Benjamin Ganz, devansează partidul Likud (dreapta), al premierului Benjamin Netanyahu, dar cel mai probabil nu va obţine o majoritate după scrutinul parlamentar programat marţi în Israel, arată sondajele… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Robu, vedetă la Târgul de Paști: Consider că este inspirat cum este amenajat, ca o pată de culoare

Veselie mare la Târgul de Paști din Piața Victoriei. Printre cele 50 de căsuțe înghesuite pe platoul de vizavi de catedrală s-a strecurat și Nicolae Robu, care s-a oprit, ca de obicei,… [citeste mai departe]


US Embassy in Romania condemns Husi Jewish cemetery vandalism, demands those responsible be brought to justice

Publicat:
US Embassy in Romania condemns Husi Jewish cemetery vandalism, demands those responsible be brought to justice

of the of America in Romania unequivocally condemns the recent vandalism carried out against the Jewish cemetery in Husi and demands that those responsible for this attack be brought to justice, a Friday release informs.

Read also: DIICOT indicted and brought to trial the case regarding a fake journalistic investigation

"The destruction of dozens of Jewish graves is not only an attack against the Jewish community, but also an attack against the diversity of the entire Romanian society. We stand together with the Jewish families whose loved ones' graves…

