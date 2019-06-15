US Attorney General William Barr, expected to Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Viorel Lis știe cine i-a mâncat banii: ”Patronii schimbă softul la păcănele”

Viorel Lis, 75 de ani, fost primar al Capitalei în perioada 1997-2000, este omul-simbol al păcănelelor în România. Despre Lis se spune că și-a pierdut aproape toată averea la aparatele slot-machines, iar acum și pensia i s-ar duce… [citeste mai departe]

Între 2 și 19 iulie 2019, la Sebeș are loc cea de-a III-a ediții a Bibliotecii de Vacanță

Între 2 și 19 iulie 2019, Sebeșul va găzdui o nouă ediție a Bibliotecii de Vacanță, un eveniment dedicat tinerilor preșcolari și școlari cu vârste între 4 și 13 ani. Aflat la cea de-a III-a ediție, proiectul Biblioteca… [citeste mai departe]

CONVOCATOR NR. 117/11.06.2019 al Adunării Generale Ordinare a Acţionarilor S.N. Aeroportul Internaţional Timişoara – “Traian Vuia” S.A

Consiliul de Administraţie al S.N. Aeroportul Internaţional Timişoara – “Traian Vuia” S.A., cu sediul în com. Ghiroda,… [citeste mai departe]

#Romania2019.eu /EU consolidates rules on marketing, use of explosive precursors

The European Council on Friday adopted a regulation imposing stricter rules regarding the marketing and use of explosive precursors throughout the EU, with a view to limiting their availability to the general public and ensuring the appropriate… [citeste mai departe]

Cornel Sămărtinean, deputat PMP de Timiș: Campania electorală a trecut, dar nu uitați că PROBLEMELE rămân!

Cornel Sămărtinean, deputat și președinte al PMP Timiș, reacționează după alegerile europarlamentare. Acesta spune că problemele rămân, deși campania electorală a trecut. ”Furtunile… [citeste mai departe]

Alerte cod portocaliu emise în cascadă, sâmbătă după-amiază. ANM a instituit și cod galben, în peste 30 de județe

Meteorologii au emis cod galben valabil sâmbătă, până la ora 23.00, în 33 de județe. De asemenea, după prânz, ANM a început să publice avertizări cod portocaliu… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Pintea, nobilul actoriei româneşti. Oana Pellea: „A greşit ţara în care s-a născut. A greşit şi timpul“

În urmă cu 12 ani, actorul Adrian Pintea se stingea din viaţă, pe un pat din spitalul Clinic Fundeni, răpus de ciroză şi de complicaţiile produse de un abces… [citeste mai departe]

La 83 de ani, actriţa Glenda Jackson revine în activitate

Actriţa Glenda Jackson, 83 de ani, dublu laureată a premiului Oscar, revine în activitate după o pauză de 25 de ani şi va juca într-o adaptare BBC One pentru televiziune a romanului "Elizabeth Is Missing", romanul de debut al scriitoarei Emma Healey, care combină căutările pentru elucidarea… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul din Valeni, modernizat cu sprijinul CJ Prahova. Bogdan Toader: Investițiile în sănătate vor continua în județul nostru!

Modernizarea sistemului sanitar, precum și acordarea de facilități pentru specialiștii din domeniul medical, sunt prioritățile principale… [citeste mai departe]


US Attorney General William Barr, expected to Romania

Publicat:
US Attorney General William Barr, expected to Romania

US is scheduled to meet European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova in Bucharest, on Tuesday, according to a schedule released by the European Commission.
Barr, Jourova, for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos, and for , will be attending a restricted EU-US meeting at justice and home affairs ministerial level to be held in Bucharest on Wednesday.

According to the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, the meeting aims to deepen dialogue with the transatlantic partner on current affairs

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan

21:27, 03.06.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday had a meeting with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan to discuss, among other things, a legislative package for the reform of the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020.According to a government…

Informal meeting of directors general for consular affairs, in Bucharest

19:47, 16.05.2019 - The informal meeting of directors general for consular affairs of the EU member states was held in Bucharest on Wednesday and Thursday in the context of Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union.According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to…

Setting up of Multilateral Investment Court, main topic discussed by Trade Policy Committee

21:12, 07.05.2019 - The EU initiative regarding the reform of the Investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) system and the setting up of the Multilateral Investment Court were the main topics discussed at the informal meeting of the Trade Policy Committee (Services and Investments) held on Monday and Tuesday in Bucharest,…

Gov't supports strengthening of anti-doping system through prevention policies

19:42, 06.05.2019 - The Government supports prevention and combat of doping in sports and the strengthening of the anti-doping system, Secretary General of the Government Toni Grebla stated at the meeting of experts from international bodies operating in this field, held at the Parliament Palace, in the context of the…

Bucharest hosting 42nd meeting of EU civil protection directors-general

17:23, 09.04.2019 - The 42nd meeting of the directors-general for civil protection of the participating states to the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, the European Economic Area and the candidate countries is taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest, as part of the events conducted by the Romanian…

President of Court of Accounts: It's important that audit institutions be aware of changes at EU level

17:23, 09.04.2019 - It's important that the audit institutions be aware of the changes and developments that appear at the European Union level and to play a pro-active role in approaching them, Mihai Busuioc, the President of the Romanian Court of Accounts, said on Tuesday, in the opening of the meeting of liaison…

#romania2019.eu/ Bucharest hosting 'Sustainable Tourism - Common Policies of EU Member States' conference April 2-3

10:17, 02.04.2019 - Romania is hosting in Bucharest, April 2-3, a conference called "Sustainable Tourism - Common Policies of the EU Member States" as part of its presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019 according to Agerpres. The event will be attended by experts from representative…

European Commissioner for climate action and energy Arias Canete, to visit Bucharest April 1-2

09:23, 01.04.2019 - European Commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete is paying a visit to Bucharest on April 1 and 2, 2019. According to the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania, on Monday, the European official is set to participate in the meeting "Regional Cooperation…


