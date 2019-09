Valeriu Steriu, Social-Democrats new spokesman

Social-Democrat Deputy Valeriu Steriu is the new spokesman of the party, on Monday announced this political party's leader, PM Viorica Dancila. "We discussed about designating a new spokesperson of the party and Valeriu Steriu, a Deputy in Romania's Parliament, was unanimously elected," Viorica Dancila specified… [citeste mai departe]