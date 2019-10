Ursula Von der Leyen cere Londrei un comisar, daca nu va iesi acum din UE

Marcel Vela, picked to head Interior Ministry (bio)

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. Marcel Vela was picked for the Interior Minister office. Ion Marcel Vela was born on 2 June 1963, in Armenis, Caras-Severin county, according to senat.ro. He graduated… [citeste mai departe]