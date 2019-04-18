Stiri Recomandate

Spectacol CAMERA 701 de Elise Wilk, în regia lui Rareş Budileanu

Spectacol CAMERA 701 de Elise Wilk, în regia lui Rareş Budileanu

Compania Liviu Rebreanu a Teatrului Naţional Târgu-Mureş vă invită la spectacolul CAMERA 701 de Elise Wilk, în regia lui Rareş Budileanu. Dacă doriţi să fiţi martorii a patru poveşti de dragoste atipice care au loc în aceeaşi cameră de hotel, în patru seri diferite, patru… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, numire miniștri. Chirieac, ipoteză-cheie: Pe această cale se va merge

Iohannis, numire miniștri. Chirieac, ipoteză-cheie: Pe această cale se va merge

''Eu nu cred că domnul Tudorel Toader se va agăța de scaun. Este clară voința partidului de îndepărtare a sa din funcția de ministru al Justiției și nu cred că va lăsa o imagine neplăcută Tudorel Toader. Are niște calități certe, are la… [citeste mai departe]

STIRI AUTO-5 ani de garantie la toate produsele ContiTech!

STIRI AUTO-5 ani de garantie la toate produsele ContiTech!

Produsele ContiTech îndeplinesc cele mai stricte standarde de calitate și utilizează procese de producție și materiale de ultimă generație. Prin urmare, suntem producătorul de echipamente originale preferat pentru un număr mare de fabricanți de vehicule și suntem certificați conform… [citeste mai departe]

PSD, nou anunț. Ce se întâmplă cu ratele românilor

PSD, nou anunț. Ce se întâmplă cu ratele românilor

''#guvernareaPSD #scadratelelacredite Ratele românilor vor scădea cu procente cuprinse intre 18% si 27%! Sunt doua motive pentru care ratele vor scadea. Primul. Rata dobânzii de referință (calculată trimestrial) pe baza tranzacțiilor interbancare este mai redusă decât ROBOR 3 luni. Conform… [citeste mai departe]

(Publicitate) Cele mai cunoscute mărci de ceasuri japoneze

(Publicitate) Cele mai cunoscute mărci de ceasuri japoneze

Ceasurile au fost adesea asociate cu precizia. Și toate mărcile și brandurile care le produc caută să ofere și să îmbunătățească această calitate. Acest lucru este realizat la cele mai înalte standarde de către ceasurile japoneze. Cele mai cunoscute dinte acestea sunt: Casio, Seiko,… [citeste mai departe]

Furtună devastatoare în India. Cel puţin 60 de persoane au murit lovite de fulger sau strivite sub dărâmături

Furtună devastatoare în India. Cel puţin 60 de persoane au murit lovite de fulger sau strivite sub dărâmături

Cel puţin 60 de oameni au murit în urma unei furtuni care a afectat nordul şi estul Indiei, după ce au fost loviţi de fulger sau prinşi în locuinţe care s-au dărâmat, au… [citeste mai departe]

Macron a numit un fost şef al Statului Major ca „reprezentant special“ pentru reconstrucţia Catedralei Notre-Dame din Paris

Macron a numit un fost şef al Statului Major ca „reprezentant special“ pentru reconstrucţia Catedralei Notre-Dame din Paris

Preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron l-a numit pe generalul Jean-Luis Georgelin, fost şef al Statului Major al Armatei Franceze, ca „reprezentant… [citeste mai departe]

Google, Facebook şi Amazon, sub controlul UE. Comisia Europeană a adoptat noi reguli

Google, Facebook şi Amazon, sub controlul UE. Comisia Europeană a adoptat noi reguli

Google şi Amazon vor fi obligate să informeze companiile cum stabilesc ierarhia produselor pe platformele lor, în timp ce Facebook şi alte companii de tehnologie vor fi mai transparente în privinţa termenilor şi condiţiilor, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

77 DE CUVINTE: Au rămas puțini în sat…

77 DE CUVINTE: Au rămas puțini în sat…

Am fost ieri, cu mama, la Blăjani, pentru a planta flori la mormântul bunicii. Frumoasă localitatea, doar cu mai mult asfalt și o linişte mai adâncă… Am întâlnit destul de puţine persoane. Am mers şi la o prietenă a mamei mele. Intraţi, că nu vă aude, ne-a spus un trecător. Dânsa 88 de ani, mama […] [citeste mai departe]

Carambol în Bucureşti: Un bărbat a intrat cu maşina în alte 7 autoturisme parcate

Carambol în Bucureşti: Un bărbat a intrat cu maşina în alte 7 autoturisme parcate

Incidentul a avut loc pe Şoseaua Olteniţei, în Sector 4 din Bucureşti, la Piaţa Sudului. Un vitezoman a intrat cu maşina în şapte autoturisme parcate pe marginea drumului, iar în urma impactului toate maşinile au fost distruse. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ura împotriva jurnaliştilor a degenerat în violenţă, avertizează organizaţia Reporteri Fără Frontiere (raport)

Publicat:

Ura impotriva jurnalistilor a degenerat in violenta, avertizeaza organizatia Reporteri Fara Frontiere (RSF) in raportul sau din 2019 privind libertatea presei din intreaga lume, publicat joi, relateaza AFP. Pe harta lumii, numai 24% din cele 180 de tari si teritorii studiate arata o situatie "buna" sau "destul de buna" pentru libertatea presei, fata de 26% in 2018.   ???? #RSFIndex ¦ RSF has unveiled its 2019 World #:1: Norway????????2: Finland????????3: Sweden????????13: Germany????????32nd: France????????33: ????????48: ????????67: Japan????????101:…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe agerpres.ro…  

Sursa articol: agerpres.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Donald Trump spune ca are o relatie "excelenta" cu liderul nord-coreean Kim Jong-Un si vrea un nou summit

01:43, 14.04.2019 - Presedintele SUA, Donald Trump, a catalogat drept "excelenta" relatia cu liderul autoritarist din Coreea de Nord, Kim Jong-Un, manifestând disponibilitatea organizarii unui nou summit, la sase saptamâni dupa esecul celui din Vietnam."Sunt de acord cu liderul Kim Jong-Un…

EXPOZITIA INTERNATIONALA MAIL ART: „ALBA IULIA – ISTORIE ȘI MULTICULTURALISM”

15:27, 04.04.2019 - 100 DE TARI – 5 CONTINENTE – 127 DE ARTISTI UN GAND PENTRU ALBA IULIA Albania: Oriola Kureta Semenescu, Algeria: Amer-El-Khedoud Ismail, Argentina: Perla Bajder, Mariana Felcman, Armenia: Lilit Stepanyan, Australia: Michelle Dawson, Austria: Christine Kertz, Azerbaijan: Yusif Katanov, Bahrain: Preeti…

Embassies of 12 states call on Bucharest authorities to avoid changes that would weaken rule of law

16:58, 03.04.2019 - The embassies of twelve states that are Romania's international partners and allies, including France, the US and Germany, express concerns about the rule of law in Romania and call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws "to avoid changes…

Donald Trump amenința ca va inchide frontiera SUA cu Mexic saptamana viitoare

02:14, 30.03.2019 - Președintele american Donald Trump a amenințat, vineri, ca va închide frontiera Statelor Unite cu Mexic saptamâna viitoare, daca Mexicul „nu oprește imediat orice imigrație ilegala din regiune înspre SUA”, relateaza Reuters.Trump a amenințat în repetate rânduri…

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila: 'Meetings I have had in US have put Romania back on world map'

11:23, 27.03.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that the meetings she had with US officials during the visit to the United States on March 23-26 "took Romania back on the world map".Read also: PM Dancila: 'Meetings I have had in US have put Romania back on world map' "There were very good meetings…

Finance Ministry: Romania receives France's support for joining OECD

20:42, 04.03.2019 - Romania received France's support for joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), reads a press release issued by the Ministry of Public Finance on Monday for AGERPRES.The institution also states that a possible membership to this organization means increasing…

Industrial production prices increased on average by 0.3pct in EU; in Romania they went up 0.9pct

17:15, 04.03.2019 - Industrial production prices increased in January by 0.4 percent in Eurozone and by 0.3 percent in the EU compared to the previous month, the according to data published on Monday by Eurostat.In January, the highest increases of industrial production prices were recorded in the Netherlands…

CNN: Extreme weather shatters records around the world

13:08, 02.02.2019 - By Kara Fox, CNN US cities as cold as the Arctic. An Australian inferno. The UK covered in snow. It’s only one month into 2019 and meteorologists are already talking in superlatives as extreme weather patterns have brought cities and towns across the globe to a standstill. In the United States this…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 aprilie 2019
Bucuresti 6°C | 14°C
Iasi 5°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 17°C
Timisoara 5°C | 19°C
Constanta 6°C | 12°C
Brasov 0°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 14.04.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 594.834,00 18.409.419,00
II (5/6) 6 49.569,50 -
III (4/6) 615 483,60 -
IV (3/6) 11.647 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 19.353.663,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 aprilie 2019
USD 4.2114
EUR 4.7622
CHF 4.1761
GBP 5.4915
CAD 3.161
XAU 172.652
JPY 3.7603
CNY 0.6295
AED 1.1465
AUD 3.031
MDL 0.2363
BGN 2.4348

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec