"Untamed Romania" documentary, screened at European Film Festival in Amman

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's Ambassador to US George Maior on Wednesday denied his involvement in the US's internal politics, as implied by Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. "The fact that I got involved in the US's internal politics is completely untrue. There is no such statement, such gesture or attitude…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that direct payments granted to farmers in a timely manner have produced the expected effects, mentioning that Romania has obtained for the first time more that 10.2 million tonnes in summer wheat crops, with the estimates of autumn crops being encouraging. …

- Former head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) George Maior, Romanian Ambassador to the United States, will be heard on September 4 in the Joint Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate for exercising parliamentary control upon SRI's activity, announced Claudiu Manda, the chairman…

- The National Bank of Romania does not wish to "choke" the lending's growth, nor the economic growth, declared on Wednesday the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, when asked about the measure of limiting the population's indebtedness. "I talked it over with the banks…

- On July 31, 2018, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at 31,378 million euros, compared with 31,766 million euros on June 30, 2018, according to a press statement released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. During the month, there were 1,462 million…

- The outsourced project management services market will grow by over 20pct in 2018, and this trend will be maintained in the future because investing in professional project management services generates savings covering several times the fees of the consultants involved, shows an analysis of a real…

- Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on Wednesday admitted the notification of President Klaus Iohannis cornering the Law on ensuring a high common level of security of computer systems and networks. The notification mentions, among other things, that the law was adopted without the approval…

- The censure motion does not have the necessary votes to pass without breaking the PSD-ALDE [Social Democratic Party -Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed.n.] coalition, UDMR chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday. He said that he has met today with PNL leader Ludovic Orban and they discussed…