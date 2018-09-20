"Untamed Romania" documentary, screened at European Film Festival in Amman

"Untamed Romania" documentary, screened at European Film Festival in AmmanPublicat:
"Untamed Romania", the debut documentary of director Tom Barton-Humphreys was screened in the opening of the European Film Festival (EUFF), on Wednesday night in Amman.
Before the screening of this film that presents Romania's wild beauty, the Romanian Ambassador to Jordan, Nicolae Comanescu, appreciated the role of the festival in creating a foundation for the reunion of various cultures and civilizations and the building of bridges between peoples, the Jordanian News Agency Petra says.
This year's edition brings a variety of awarded productions, that aim to bring together…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romanian Ambassador to US Maior: My involvement in US's internal politics - completely untrue
14:45, 12.09.2018 - Romania's Ambassador to US George Maior on Wednesday denied his involvement in the US's internal politics, as implied by Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. "The fact that I got involved in the US's internal politics is completely untrue. There is no such statement, such gesture or attitude…
PM Dancila: Direct payments timely granted to farmers have meet expectations
15:07, 29.08.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that direct payments granted to farmers in a timely manner have produced the expected effects, mentioning that Romania has obtained for the first time more that 10.2 million tonnes in summer wheat crops, with the estimates of autumn crops being encouraging. …
Former SRI head George Maior, expected on September 4 in Parliament's SRI Committee
09:54, 29.08.2018 - Former head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) George Maior, Romanian Ambassador to the United States, will be heard on September 4 in the Joint Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate for exercising parliamentary control upon SRI's activity, announced Claudiu Manda, the chairman…
BNR's Isarescu: We do not want to choke the lending's growth, we want to keep it within safe limits
18:17, 08.08.2018 - The National Bank of Romania does not wish to "choke" the lending's growth, nor the economic growth, declared on Wednesday the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, when asked about the measure of limiting the population's indebtedness. "I talked it over with the banks…
National bank's international reserves decline 388 million euros in July 2018
15:15, 01.08.2018 - On July 31, 2018, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at 31,378 million euros, compared with 31,766 million euros on June 30, 2018, according to a press statement released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. During the month, there were 1,462 million…
Outsourced project management services market to grow by over 20pct in 2018
12:05, 18.07.2018 - The outsourced project management services market will grow by over 20pct in 2018, and this trend will be maintained in the future because investing in professional project management services generates savings covering several times the fees of the consultants involved, shows an analysis of a real…
CCR admits President Iohannis's notification on ensuring a high common level of computer security
17:14, 04.07.2018 - Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on Wednesday admitted the notification of President Klaus Iohannis cornering the Law on ensuring a high common level of security of computer systems and networks. The notification mentions, among other things, that the law was adopted without the approval…
Kelemen Hunor: I talked to PNL leader; censure motion does not have necessary votes to pass
15:57, 26.06.2018 - The censure motion does not have the necessary votes to pass without breaking the PSD-ALDE [Social Democratic Party -Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed.n.] coalition, UDMR chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday. He said that he has met today with PNL leader Ludovic Orban and they discussed…