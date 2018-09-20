"Untamed Romania" documentary, screened at European Film Festival in Amman

Stiri Recomandate

Maria Norica Cucerenco are 18 ani, locuiește în Brăila și a dispărut de o lună de zile. Tatăl său a reclamat dispariția fetei, iar acum este dată în urmărire națională. Numai că până… [citeste mai departe]

Philip Hammond, ministrul britanic de Finanţe, a cerut joi Comisiei Europene să elaboreze planuri de urgenţă în sistemul financiar pentru eventualitatea lipsei unui acord privind relaţia cu Marea Britanie post-Brexit,… [citeste mai departe]

PAOK SALONIC CHELSEA LIVE STREAM VIDEO ONLINE DIGISPORT TELEKOMSPORT. PAOK SALONIC CHELSEA, meci contând pentru prima etapă a Grupei L din Europa League, se joacă, joi,… [citeste mai departe]

Această toamnnă este plină de premiere mult așteptate și pentru a nu rata nici un serial interesant, criticii de film au alcătuit o listă demnă de luat în seamă.Când nu ai ce face, alege dintre următoarele seriale unul care să-ți ocupe timpul în mod plăcut, scrie feminis.ro.1. [citeste mai departe]

Susţinătorii unui al doilea referendum privind Brexitul au primit joi un sprijin neaşteptat din partea unor lideri europeni, care au… [citeste mai departe]

Goran Bregovic se intoarce in Romania alaturi de “Wedding and funeral orchestra”, pentru un show de senzatie care va purta fanii prin toate albumele si hiturile care l-au facut celebru! Evenimentul va avea loc pe 29 septembrie la Arenele… [citeste mai departe]

În ședința de Guvern din 20 septembrie 2018 a fost aprobată o hotărâre prin care se instituie o schemă de ajutor de stat pentru reducerea accizei la motorină utilizată în acvacultură.   Suma prevăzută pentru reducerea accizei… [citeste mai departe]

În primă fază, potrivit reprezentanților ANCOM, compania Vodafone a fost sancționată cu o amendă în valoare de 30.000 de lei, fiindcă nu a notificat utilizatorii săi cu privire la faptul că a modificat clauzele contractuale pentru serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

Resursele de huila ale Romaniei ar fi suficiente pentru 104 ani, insa exploatarea lor este imposibila, fiind ineficienta economic, astfel ca patru din cele cinci grupuri de la Deva vor fi inchise, se arata in proiectul Strategiei Energetice a Romaniei 2018 - 2030,… [citeste mai departe]

The top priority is the finalisation of the Brexit agreement as soon as possible and the finding of solutions regarding the divergent aspects,… [citeste mai departe]


"Untamed Romania" documentary, screened at European Film Festival in Amman

Publicat:

"", the debut documentary of director Tom Barton-Humphreys was screened in the opening of the (EUFF), on Wednesday night in Amman
Before the screening of this film that presents Romania's wild beauty, the to Jordan, , appreciated the role of the festival in creating a foundation for the reunion of various cultures and civilizations and the building of bridges between peoples, the says. 

This year's edition brings a variety of awarded productions, that aim to bring together…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


