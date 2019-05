Uber, Bolt and Clever launch online petition demanding fast ride-sharing regulation

The Coalition for Digital Economy, an independent organization that represents the major ride-sharing and e-hailing companies in Romania Uber, Bolt and Clever, launched the online petition #continuam, an initiative for everyone who wants modern urban transport services to continue working in Romania, the association said in a release.

The petition is open for signing at https://www.continuam.ro/, where all the information on the current situation in the ride-sharing and e-hailing market is available.



"Our intention was to make available to the 2.5 million Romanians who use these…