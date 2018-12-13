Toader: Most CVM recommandations have normative content, Justice Ministry does not amend laws

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader met in Brussels with President of Eurojust Ladislav Hamran, with the two officials agreeing on the need of an even tighter cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the European agency during the first semester of 2019, when Romania will be holding the rotating…

- Romania has to follow the recommendations of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova said in Bucharest on Tuesday when asked about the report on Romania's progress under CVM referencing the removal of AG Lazar.She…

- The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) is treating with attention the recommendations made by the European Commission in the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report and expresses its hope that Romania's key-institutions will take action "in view of demonstrating a firm commitment…

- The Romanian state "is a great friend" of Israel and cooperation with Romania is currently on "an upward trajectory," the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on Thursday broadcast by Antena 3 private television station, while specifying that he was looking forward to have…

- Save Romania Union (USR) has submitted to Parliament the draft law on the implementation of the recommendations of the Venice Commission, in the legislation, the leader of this political party, Dan Barna, announced on Thursday. Thus, among the proposals included in this law was also the one saying that…

- The head of the special committee on justice laws, Florin Iordache, said he would participate next week in the plenary meeting of the Venice Commission, to express a point of view in respect to the modifications to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. "On Friday and Saturday there…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday asked European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans to confide in the observance of the rule of law in Romania, pointing out that the Romanian authorities will take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission. "Mr. First…