Toader: Most CVM recommandations have normative content, Justice Ministry does not amend laws

ASF: Două companii de asigurare, City Insurance şi Euroins, controlează peste 57% din piaţa RCA

Două companii de asigurare, City Insurance şi Euroins, controlează peste 57% din piaţa asigurărilor auto obligatorii RCA după primele nouă luni, potrivit datelor publicate joi de Autoritatea de Supraveghere… [citeste mai departe]

30 de case vor fi reabilitate in cateva zile! Proiect unic in Banat!

În vara anului viitor, peste 30 de case din satul Eftimie Murgu (Rudăria) din Caraș-Severin vor fi zugrăvite și reabilitate în cadrul unui proiect de anvergură în care vor fi implicați deopotrivă voluntari și locuitori ai comunei. Proiectul lansat joi, 13 decembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful CNAIR: În Anul Centenar sunt construiţi 101 km de autostradă

Directorul Companiei Naţionale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR), Narcis Neaga, a declarat joi, la Oradea, că în Anul Centenarului sunt construiţi 101 kilometri de autostradă, din care 60 sunt daţi... [citeste mai departe]

În 2019, ANRE lansează o aplicaţie de mobile pentru compararea preţurilor la energie şi gaze

Reprezentanţii Autorităţii Naţionale de Reglementare în Domeniul Energiei (ANRE) au anunţat, joi, că, la începutului anului viitor, comparatorul de preţuri va fi lansat şi sub forma unei aplicaţii pentru telefoanele… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis o ironizează pe Viorica Dăncilă: E drăguț discursul cu pacea mondială

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis o ia peste picior pe premierul Viorica Dăncilă. Seful statului spune că apelurile repetate făcute de premier pentru ca între preşedinţie şi Guvern să existe colaborare şi pace sunt... [citeste mai departe]

Socrul lui Sebastian Ghita, cu explicatii la Parchet dupa plangerea depusa de fostul deputat

Dumitru Carstea a venit, joi, la Sectia pentru investigarea magistratilor, de la Parchetul de pe langa Inalta Curte, chemat fiind pe fondul denuntului despre care s-a aflat ca a fost formulat de catre fostul parlamentar… [citeste mai departe]

Moise Guran descrie proportiile dezastrului creat de PSD! „Trebuie demascati inainte sa plece. Amnistia devine Hit&Run situation!”

Jurnalistul Moise Guran anunta ca Guvernarea PSD a creat un „dezastru” in bugetul statului, astfel incat Liviu Dragnea ar fi deja pregatit… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua tătarilor la Centenarul României Mari

Serminarul musulman din Medgidia În fiecare an, pe 13 decembrie, tătarii din România își serbează Ziua Etniei. Este un moment recunoscut de Parlamentul de la București printr-o lege adoptată în 2006. De altfel, România este singura țară din lume al cărei for legislativ a marcat în mod oficial existența unei astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Dispar pădurile României? Ce ne spune Inventarul Forestier Național?

Comunitatea Forestierilor – Fordaq a prezentat rezultatele Inventarului Forestier Național (IFN) în cadrul Forumului Pădurilor, Industriei Lemnului și Economiei Verzi, date care oferă o imagine de ansamblu asupra pădurilor din România. Concluzia generală a analizei… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul Poporului: Îngrădirea dreptului de vizită afectează relația deținuților cu familiile și reduce rolul incluziunii sociale postliberare

Avocatul Poporului a sesizat Curtea Constituțională a României cu excepția de neconstituţionalitate… [citeste mai departe]


Toader: Most CVM recommandations have normative content, Justice Ministry does not amend laws

Publicat:
Most of the recommendations in the Cooperation and (CMV) report have normative content, that is they can only be resolved by amending the law, and the Ministry of Justice does not amend laws, said on Thursday according to Agerpres.
"Certainly we take the recommendations into account. (...) We will certainly observe, we will surely try to meet the recommendations, we certainly want the recommendations to be objective and not moving targets," Toader said in Parliament when asked what the Ministry of Justice's action related to the latest CVM…

JusMin Toader and Eurojust President Hamran agree on need for tighter cooperation

20:25, 06.12.2018 - Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader met in Brussels with President of Eurojust Ladislav Hamran, with the two officials agreeing on the need of an even tighter cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the European agency during the first semester of 2019, when Romania will be holding the rotating…

European Commissioner Jourova on removal of Romania's AG Lazar: 'I expect Romania to follow CVM recommendations'

15:35, 20.11.2018 - Romania has to follow the recommendations of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova said in Bucharest on Tuesday when asked about the report on Romania's progress under CVM referencing the removal of AG Lazar.She…

CVM Report/ DNA says it treats with attention recommendations made by European Commission

12:52, 14.11.2018 - The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) is treating with attention the recommendations made by the European Commission in the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report and expresses its hope that Romania's key-institutions will take action "in view of demonstrating a firm commitment…

PM Netanyahu says Romania is a great friend of Israel and cooperation with our country is on an upward trajectory

10:57, 02.11.2018 - The Romanian state "is a great friend" of Israel and cooperation with Romania is currently on "an upward trajectory," the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on Thursday broadcast by Antena 3 private television station, while specifying that he was looking forward to have…

USR submitts to Parliament draft law on implementation of Venice Commission recommendations

19:35, 25.10.2018 - Save Romania Union (USR) has submitted to Parliament the draft law on the implementation of the recommendations of the Venice Commission, in the legislation, the leader of this political party, Dan Barna, announced on Thursday. Thus, among the proposals included in this law was also the one saying that…

Parliament justice law committee head, invited to Venice Commission meeting

15:15, 14.10.2018 - The head of the special committee on justice laws, Florin Iordache, said he would participate next week in the plenary meeting of the Venice Commission, to express a point of view in respect to the modifications to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.  "On Friday and Saturday there…

Dancila to Timmermans: Confide in observance of the rule of law in Romania; we take Venice Commission into account

12:19, 03.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday asked European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans to confide in the observance of the rule of law in Romania, pointing out that the Romanian authorities will take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission.  "Mr. First…


