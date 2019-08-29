Teodorovici says honoured to be PM while Dancila becomes president

Teodorovici says honoured to be PM while Dancila becomes presidentPublicat:
Executive Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Eugen Teodorovici told a news conference on Thursday in Pitesti that he would be honoured to be the prime minister if PSD national leader Viorica Dancila wins this autumn's presidential election.
"Yes. I would be honoured. First of all, let Mrs Prime Minister win and she will then decide what should be good for this country," Teodorovici replied to the question of a journalist if he wants to be the prime minister if Dancila wins the presidential election.
Teodorovici was also asked when he last discussed with Victor Ponta,…
