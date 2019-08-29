Teodorovici says honoured to be PM while Dancila becomes president

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Presedintele executiv al PSD, Eugen Teodorovici, a declarat, joi, intr-o conferinta de presa, la Pitesti, ca ar fi onorat sa faca parte dintr-un tandem Viorica Dancila - presedinte, iar el prim-ministru. "Da. As fi onorat. Sa ajunga doamna prim-ministru presedinte si dansa decide ce trebuie sa fie bun…

- „Tocmai ce am aflat, fiind in drum spre Pitești, unde voi participa la CEx PSD Argeș, ca au aparut recent in presa informații despre negocierile pe care le-aș fi avut sau le-aș purta acum cu Victor Ponta pentru inlaturarea președintelui PSD, doamna Viorica Dancila și pentru preluarea funcției de…

- Pro Romania has decided the name of the candidate who run for President if the party will refuse PSD's offer to support Viorica Dancila while entering into the government. Pro Romania sources say that the party's front-runner is Corina Cretu, a former European commissioner. Cretu became the…

- National leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila on Monday met leader of the extra-parliamentary Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta and national leader of PSD's junior partner Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu, without making any decision on…

- Secretary general of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Mihai Fifor on Monday evening told the RTV private broadcaster that the PSD Congress to establish this party's candidate for the presidential elections will be held on August 3. When he was asked about the possibility for the current executive…

- Interim Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated that a common candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) coalition will be assessed in the opinion polls of the Social Democrats for the presidential elections. "The…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairperson Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that a separate congress will be held for the party's presidential nomination, probably at the end of July, and that all those who want to run will be included in opinion polls."The Executive Committee also discussed…